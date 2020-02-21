A Day with Byron Katie in Toronto ON Canada, Saturday April 25th, 2020; Bestselling Author and Creator of the Work

Byron Katie www.TheWork.com

Join Byron Katie at The Westin Harbour Castle, TO, 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m. For more info: https://thework.com/event/2020-april-25-a-day-with-byron-katie-in-toronto

Katie is at home with her true self. There is both poetry and prose in her words as she guides and points us toward the peace that she is, and knows we are.” — Jane Lynch

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This one-day workshop is designed as a journey of radical self-discovery. With her humour and lovingly incisive clarity, Byron Katie helps people understand the cause of suffering and how to end it. Those who spend time with Katie find again and again that their negative thoughts—about the world, other people, and themselves—shift or vanish. This opportunity is open to everyone with an open mind and a desire for a happy life.



About Inquiry

Excerpt from A MIND AT HOME WITH ITSELF

When Katie uses the word inquiry, she specifically means The Work. The Work consists of four questions and what she calls a turnaround, which is a way of experiencing the opposite of what you believe. The questions are:

1. Is it true?

2. Can you absolutely know that it’s true?

3. How do you react, what happens, when you believe that thought?

4. Who would you be without the thought?

When you first encounter them, these questions may seem merely intellectual. The only way to really understand how they function is to use them yourself. But witnessing other people use them may give you a glimpse, even an experience, of their power, and you can find many videos of Katie doing The Work with people at her website, www.thework.com. When the questions are answered honestly, they come alive; they mirror back truths that we can’t see when we look outside.

The Work has been called self-help, but it is far more than that: it is self-realization. As we question a stressful thought, we see for ourselves that it’s untrue; we get to look at the cause-and-effect of it, to observe in sobering detail exactly what modes of pain and confusion result from believing it; then we get a glimpse into the empty mirror, the world beyond our story of the world, and see what our life would be like without the thought; and finally we get to experience the opposite of what we have so firmly believed and to find specific examples of how these opposites are true. Once we deeply question a thought, it loses its power to make us suffer, and eventually it ceases even to arise. “I don’t let go of my thoughts,” Katie says. “I meet them with understanding. Then they let go of me."



Byron Katie’s latest book is A Mind at Home with Itself (HarperOne; Hardcover; September 19, 2017). In this most revealing of Byron Katie’s books, she doesn’t merely describe the awakened mind; she allows us to see it and feel it in action. A Mind at Home with Itself is for everyone who wants to discover how to live in harmony with the way things are. It is a book about effortless generosity, about questioning the thoughts that keep you from love, and about the radiant simplicity of the mind.

Praise for A MIND AT HOME WITH ITSELF

“A truly illuminating and lively hookup of revered ancient Zen Diamond Sutra teachings and a wild and clear-eyed modern sage. It will help you to question deeply, inspire your spirit, and awaken your understanding.”

—Jack Kornfield

“Byron Katie is an immeasurable gift to the world. In A Mind At Home With Itself, she takes us to the clear, radiant joy of freedom from our own thoughts. Here the words of an ancient spiritual master are illuminated by the words of a modern one, and they show us that life beyond suffering is possible. This book can take your mind home to its singular, unique, immeasurably precious self.”

—Martha Beck

“Thoughts held without awareness can colour your whole life and lead to enduring misery for you and for others, often those you most love. It is like being an obstacle in your own way and not knowing it. A Mind at Home with Itself is a door into who you already are and can be if you would only get out of your own way. Enter. Enter. And take up residency. Being at home is infectious.”

—Jon Kabat-Zinn

“In her newest book, A Mind at Home with Itself, Katie offers us the rare gift of peering into a human mind—her own—that is truly at ease in the world, and absolutely relaxed in its own company…. I would recommend A Mind at Home with Itself to anyone like me—in other words, to anyone who has ever felt like her own mind was a very dangerous neighbourhood. This book may help you to learn how to feel safer and more comfortable wandering around that neighbourhood all alone at night, no matter what thoughts arise.

—Elizabeth Gilbert

“I think Byron Katie is just a real thing. I love her to death. She’s pure and her intent is only to serve and she brings people back to reality so quickly. Teaches them not to believe their limiting thoughts and to question them and find the real truth.”

—Tony Robbins

“A Mind at Home with Itself is a beautifully crafted book that points directly to the wisdom within us, the ultimate treasure that resides in the open heart and quiet mind—and it shows us exactly how to access it. Its insights sparkle and shimmer from every page, but they will remain like a beacon.”

—Paul Hawken

About the Authors

BYRON KATIE discovered inquiry in 1986. She has been bringing The Work to millions of people for more than thirty years. Her public events, weekend workshops, five-day intensives, nine-day School for The Work, and 28-day residential Turnaround House have brought freedom to people all over the world. Her books include the

bestselling Loving What Is, I Need Your Love—Is That True?, and A Thousand Names for Joy. Thework.com includes detailed instructions about The Work; video and audio clips;

Katie's calendar of events; free downloads; mobile apps; a free newsletter; a free helpline; and the online store. More at livewithbyronkatie.com, Facebook, Twitter.

STEPHEN MITCHELL’S many books include the bestselling Tao Te Ching, The Selected Poetry of Rainer Maria Rilke, Gilgamesh, The Gospel According to Jesus, The Book of Job, The Second Book of the Tao, The Iliad, The Odyssey, and Beowulf (forthcoming).

More at stephenmitchellbooks.com.

How to Fill Out A Judge Your Neighbour Worksheet



