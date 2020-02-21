Cloudrise emerges from stealth to orchestrate and automate data security, privacy, and cloud security

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded by top thought leaders in the data security, privacy, and cloud security market, Cloudrise’s vision is to unify and harmonize multiple technology and vendor point solutions so organizations can detect, respond, and report more effectively for data and privacy incidents.



Cloudrise services focus on unifying operations across best-in-class data protection and privacy controls, cloud security services, and business process tools, enabling organizations to achieve faster incident response times, greater operational efficiencies, and unified reporting to aid business decision-making. A new type of service provider, Cloudrise leverages a proprietary security orchestration and automation platform, specifically designed to unlock the extensive capabilities of data security and privacy centric platforms, including Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Consent Management, and Privacy Operations. Focusing on repeatable and successful outcomes by leveraging automated workflows and action-oriented analytics, Cloudrise enables our clients to reduce risk when dealing with data incidents - from breaches to data subject requests.

“Data Loss Prevention platforms, or the rapidly evolving Privacy Operations management tools, will never achieve their stated risk control objectives when plugged into a traditional SOC environment that is primarily optimized for threat detection,” said Rob Eggebrecht, founder and CEO. “We are on a mission to challenge the status quo by transforming organizations data security and privacy programs through security process automation. The Cloudrise Platform is designed to harmonize traditional and next-generation data security and privacy tools, consolidating and enriching data from multiple point solutions, and delivering meaningful information to the appropriate audiences. Traditional SOC professionals benefit from highly accurate feeds from DLP and CASB systems that are traditionally noisy and yield high false positive rates, all while privacy, compliance, and business unit leads are provided highly accurate, predictable, and meaningful reports, with trending and analytics to support their data security, privacy, and compliance programs.”

Global privacy regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), are the tip of the iceberg with dozens more in the works – all requiring a different way of thinking about data privacy and security. Cloudrise partners with leading data security and privacy vendors, including Netskope, BigID, Securiti.ai, Forcepoint, Symantec (AVGO), Amazon Web Services (AMZN), and Microsoft (MSFT), to deliver comprehensive data and privacy-centric services. The company specializes in DLP, CASB, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Privacy, and Managed Security Services (MSS).

Visit Cloudrise Monday, February 24th, at the Cloud Security Alliance Summit at RSA 2020 in San Francisco.

About Cloudrise

Cloudrise solves for data, privacy, and cloud security challenges through assessments, technology enablement, security process automation, and managed services. Cloudrise delivers repeatable and successful outcomes by leveraging automated workflows and action-oriented analytics, enabling clients to reduce risk and work at the speed of business. The privately held company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado and can be found online at www.cloudrise.com or on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Hillary Laird

VP Sales and Marketing

+1 800-917-7619

sales@cloudrise.com



