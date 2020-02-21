Three candidates run for UNITA's Women League president

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 21 - Two candidates, out of the three expected, presented their candidacies for the presidency of the League of Angolan Women (LIMA), a female organization of the UNITA party, who must be elected during the IV congress that will take place from April 1st to 3rd this year in municipality of Viana, in Luanda. ,

These are Helena Bonguela Abel (candidate for her own succession) and Manuela dos Prazeres Kazoto, who this Friday delivered the documents and Domingas Njungulo, who must present her candidacy on a date to be announced by the mandate commission.

The outgoing president of the organization, Helena Bonguela, said that the objective of her candidacy in this second term is to place women in decision-making positions, as well as betting on young women to occupy prominent positions at the party level.

In the act of formalizing her documentation, Manuela dos Prazeres (Journalist by profession), said that her purpose in the leadership of LIMA will be based on communication and interaction, as well as leading the social security of informal female traders.

