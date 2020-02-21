2020 Basic Payment Scheme Opens for Applications

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine today advised farmers and advisors that the application process for the 2020 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and the Greening Scheme has now opened.

Over the coming days, farmers will be receiving a BPS information pack in the post containing terms and conditions of the scheme as well as maps and land details. This information will assist farmers in making their online application. The closing date for BPS applications in 2020 is Friday 15th May. Farmers and advisors are urged to avail of the early opening of the application process now rather than waiting until nearer the closing date.

As in recent years, the Department will be providing a range of supports for farmers to ensure that they are in a position to apply for these important payments. Details in relation to this will be available shortly.

All elements of the Direct Payments Schemes (BPS, Greening, Young Farmers Scheme, National Reserve, Transfer of Entitlements, and the Areas of Natural Constraint Scheme) are now online. This helps to ensure that the Department can process all applications under these schemes as efficiently as possible.

Note for Editors

Over the coming days, farmers will be receiving their BPS packs in the post. This will include the usual information to assist farmers in making their applications – the terms and conditions, maps and land details. However, given that all BPS applications must now submitted online there is no paper application form included in the pack. (This will be the third year where the BPS application system is fully on-line, following a change in the EU regulations which came into effect in 2018.)

Should farmers wish to contact the Department in relation to their online application they can do so at

0761 064424 in relation to queries on registering for www.agfood.ie – for example queries on lost passwords, how to register etc.

0761 064420 for those who need help completing the BPS application once they are registered on www.agfood.ie.

A further range of supports will be rolled out by the Department in the coming weeks, and further announcements will be made shortly.

ENDS

Date Released: 21 February 2020