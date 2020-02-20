LM’s 2020-2025 Strategic Plan Released

The 2020-2025 Strategic Plan documents the strategic planning efforts of the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Legacy Management (LM). While the plan is similar in format to prior versions, LM’s site management responsibilities have grown, and the office has adapted accordingly to continually improve performance. The plan covers LM’s mission and vision, goals and objectives, program evaluation and performance measurement.



