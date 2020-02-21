Cargill Leases 70K SF at Codina Partners’ Beacon Logistics Park

/EIN News/ -- Coral Gables, Fla., Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cargill, the largest privately-held corporation in the United States by revenue, has leased 70,000 square feet in Beacon Logistics Park- the new, Class A industrial park in Hialeah, Fla. developed by Codina Partners and USAA Real Estate.

“We designed Beacon Logistics Park with companies like Cargill in mind, and we are privileged to have them as our first tenant at Beacon Logistics Park,” said Armando Codina, Executive Chairman at Codina Partners. “I thank our team, including Fairchild Partners, on this transaction.”

Cargill will occupy more than half of its space for freezer space with the remaining space allocated for offices and cooler storage. With Cargill on the roster, Codina Partners and USAA Real Estate expect to attract additional businesses that have cold storage requirements. Cargill's major businesses include protein and animal health, food ingredients and applications, origination and processing, and industrial and financial services.

The Cargill space at Beacon Logistics Park will be located in Building E, which totals 146,021 square feet and features a non-shared truck court, a building depth of 160 feet with a 60-foot speed bay and all the latest construction specifications required by tenants looking for a next generation facility.

Once completed, Beacon Logistics Park, located at NW 145th Place and NW 107th Ave., will span more than 1.3 million square feet of space, giving tenants the flexibility to expand. The Class A distribution and logistics center is within FTZ 281 and is ready to accommodate tenants’ foreign trade zone needs. The master-planned industrial development, managed by the seasoned team of professionals at Codina Partners, is located within close proximity to Okeechobee Rd. (US 27), the Florida Turnpike, the Palmetto Expressway and I-75, providing easy access to all of Miami-Dade County and Broward County.

“This lease is a great starting point for Beacon Logistics Park, as we are in the process of leasing the first buildings in the development and looking for top-tier tenants for the long-term ownership group of Codina/USAA,” said Sebastian Juncadella with Fairchild Partners, the exclusive leasing agent for Beacon Logistics Park along with Jose I. Juncadella, SIOR. “We are also seeing a trend in the industrial market where tenants are in need of more freezer and cold storage space. At Beacon Logistics Park, the development team is led by Alexander Gomez and Juan Carlos Nieves, who have a combined 35-year expertise developing industrial spaces with freezer and cold storage in Miami.”

Beacon Logistics Park recently delivered Building F, comprised of 147,000 square feet and with units available for lease from 17,280 square feet and up. The industrial park was designed by RLC Architects and is being built by Rycon Construction, Inc.

About Cargill

Cargill’s 160,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive. We combine 154 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture.

About Codina Partners

Codina Partners is a distinguished real estate development, management and investment firm, that combines transparency and authenticity to provide hospitable, polished service to every client, partner and stakeholder it serves. Led by an experienced, visionary leadership team, Codina Partners has distinguished itself from other developers and managers by recognizing overlooked opportunities, leaving every community better than they found it, delivering above and beyond service, and producing high-quality work resulting in successful outcomes. Codina Partners’ development and management portfolio includes notable mixed-use and industrial projects such as Downtown Doral, 2020 Salzedo and Beacon Logistics Park. To learn about Codina Partner’s integrated services, visit www.codina.com or call 305-529-1300.

About USAA

The mission of USAA Real Estate is to strengthen the profitability and diversity of the USAA investment portfolio and those of its investor clients by acquiring, developing, financing and managing quality real estate investments. The portfolio consists of office, industrial/logistics, multifamily, retail and hotel properties. Visit www.usrealco.com for more information.

