Stashios® to introduce 10 new SKU’s and exciting products at Global Pet Expo
PillStashios® now Stashios® will introduce four new and exciting products along with our eye-catching new packaging, logo, and tagline at Global Pet Expo
Stashios® now has two types of pill stashing treats allowing pet owners to accommodate ALL sizes and shapes of pills for dogs and cats. Wrap-Ups ™ are a perfect solution for every size and shape of pill, capsule, or tablet that transform a pill into a treat! Simply tear off, wrap, and serve. Our legacy product PillStashios® continues to be an easy and mess-free way to hide capsules, liquids, or powders.
Our new Veggie Treats ™, Dental+™, and Soft Chews+™ infuse healthy ingredients into delicious treats! Dental+™ dental sticks clean your pets’ teeth and freshen breath with stashed beneficial ingredients like taurine and glucosamine inside. Veggie Treats ™ provide a healthy dog treat made from real vegetables. Soft Chews+ are fun-sized everyday training treats stashed with healthy ingredients such as flaxseed and L-Carnitine.
About Stashios
Stashios® is a women owned and run company that provides treats that stash what pets need in what they love. Our full line up of treats are made from the finest natural ingredients to round out your pets’ circle of health. Every Stashios® product enriches pets’ lives with balanced nutrition.
For additional Information please contact Stashios® at: 525 15th Avenue South, Hopkins, MN 55343. Call 612-605-7560 Ext. 702. Email: acarruth@StashiosPet.com. Online at www.StashiosPet.com.
Amy Carruth
Stashios®
+1 612-605-7560
email us here
