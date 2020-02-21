Stashios® to introduce 10 new SKU’s and exciting products at Global Pet Expo

Stashios® now has two types of pill stashing treats, Wrap-Ups ™, Veggie Treats ™, Dental+™, and Soft Chews+™

HOPKINS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- StashiosPresident, Michele Pennington announces today that PillStashiosnow Stashioswill introduce four new and exciting products along with our eye-catching new packaging, logo, and tagline at Global Pet Expo – February 26-28 in Orlando, FL USA. Visit Stashiosat Booth #1319!Stashiosnow has two types of pill stashing treats allowing pet owners to accommodate ALL sizes and shapes of pills for dogs and cats. Wrap-Ups ™ are a perfect solution for every size and shape of pill, capsule, or tablet that transform a pill into a treat! Simply tear off, wrap, and serve. Our legacy product PillStashioscontinues to be an easy and mess-free way to hide capsules, liquids, or powders.Our new Veggie Treats ™, Dental+™, and Soft Chews+™ infuse healthy ingredients into delicious treats! Dental+™ dental sticks clean your pets’ teeth and freshen breath with stashed beneficial ingredients like taurine and glucosamine inside. Veggie Treats ™ provide a healthy dog treat made from real vegetables. Soft Chews+ are fun-sized everyday training treats stashed with healthy ingredients such as flaxseed and L-Carnitine.About StashiosStashiosis a women owned and run company that provides treats that stash what pets need in what they love. Our full line up of treats are made from the finest natural ingredients to round out your pets’ circle of health. Every Stashiosproduct enriches pets’ lives with balanced nutrition.For additional Information please contact Stashiosat: 525 15th Avenue South, Hopkins, MN 55343. Call 612-605-7560 Ext. 702. Email: acarruth@StashiosPet.com. Online at www.StashiosPet.com



