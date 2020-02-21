In-Home Care: Understanding the Differences between 24-Hour Care and Live-In Care

Many times people needing in home care confuse 24-hour care with live-in care, Should someone be in the home 24 hours a day? Here are the answers.

If you're in the process of searching for an in-home care plan for yourself or a loved one, you may find that there are many options available today. Some people struggle with how to choose between live-in care and 24-hour in-home care. Often, doctors or healthcare providers may recommend the ideal plan for your needs, but it helps to understand some of the key differences between live-in care and 24-hour in-home care. Comfort Keepers Bloomfield, CT, can also discuss our care plans with you and help you decide which is right for you.

Live-In Care: What Is It?

Live-in care is usually less intensive than 24-hour in-home care. This type of plan features a caregiver who "lives in" during their shift. Often, this caregiver is on duty for 24 hours or even for a few days, but they are allowed to sleep for an eight-hour period during the nighttime. Of course, this type of arrangement will vary from one agency to another. Often, this type of care may involve two live-in caregivers who take turns or possibly even a team of caregivers who each work a separate day.

Live-in care is ideal for residents who want to remain living and receiving assistance at home. This type of assistance might include help with eating, bathing, or moving from room to room. The caregivers might provide medication management or assistance with medical equipment. Usually, though, the resident will require no assistance during the evening except, perhaps, in rare instances. In these cases, live-in care might be an option to consider.

24-Hour In-Home Care: What Is It?

Individuals who need a more intensive level of care that includes care around the clock may be advised to choose 24-hour in-home care. In cases involving this type of plan, multiple caregivers may be placed on a team to work in shifts. Usually, caregivers will work no more than eight or 12-hour shifts. At the end of their shift--be it day or night--they'll be relieved by another caregiver who can provide the alert care that's needed.

In 24-hour in-home care arrangements, caregivers will not be permitted to sleep. Their duties may also vary in nature. They may provide supervision for residents with dementia or Alzheimer's. They may need to provide more routine assistance with medical devices or treatments.

Do I Need In-Home Senior Care?

Many people struggle with knowing when it's the right time to contact an in-home senior care agency. Usually, there are some signs. These may include:

Personal Needs: the resident requires routine assistance with grooming, using the bathroom, bathing, dressing, eating, and other necessary tasks regarding self-care. Individuals who are recovering from an illness or surgery may need help in this respect. Other residents may need this type of support indefinitely.

Mobility: Many seniors find moving around their homes to be difficult as they age or endure a medical condition. In-home senior care features caregivers who can assist seniors so they can safely navigate their settings.

Supervision: Seniors who have memory conditions such as Alzheimer's disease or dementia may require supervision. Many people with these conditions cannot be safely left alone as they may wander or attempt to perform unsafe tasks.

Companionship: In-home care is an excellent and reliable form of companionship. Many people benefit from having in-home caregivers assist them but also to provide them with company and accompany them to doctor's appointments.

Comfort Keepers® of Bloomfield Can Help

If you need help finding in-home senior care in Bloomfield, CT, contact Comfort Keepers for more information about our care plans. We're here to help you find the best solutions for your needs.

