Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. To Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results on Tuesday, March 3, 2020

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ), a health insurance technology company and leading distributor of Medicare-related health insurance plans, will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 results on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, after market close.



Chief Executive Officer and President Gavin Southwell and Chief Financial Officer Erik Helding will host a live earnings conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 4th to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 results.

To participate in the call, please dial (877) 451-6152 (domestic), or (201) 389-0879 (international). The conference ID is 13699483. The call replay will be available at HIIQ.com for 30 days beginning at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 4, 2020.

About Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ)

HIIQ is a health insurance technology company that primarily engages in the development and operation of private e-commerce health insurance marketplaces, consumer engagement platforms, agency technology systems, and insurance policy administration platforms. By leveraging existing and emerging platforms and technologies, HIIQ offers a range of Medicare-related insurance plans from many of the nation’s leading carriers as well as other types of health insurance and supplemental products that meet the needs of consumers.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc.:



Michael DeVries

Senior Vice President Finance

(813) 906-5314

mdevries@hiiq.com



