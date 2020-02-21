Dr. Mitchell G. Cohen explains “The Differences between Liposuction and Liposculpture” in his new article

Dr Mitchell G Cohen, California, cosmetic surgery Dr Mitchell G Cohen, California, cosmetic surgery Dr Mitchell G Cohen, Cosmetic Surgery, California Dr Mitchell G Cohen, California, cosmetic surgery Dr Mitchell G Cohen, Cosmetic Surgery, California

Experienced doctor explains the two cosmetic procedures in easy-to-understand terms. In fact, Liposculpture is a form of Liposuction.

Although both Liposuction and Liposculpture are effective in getting rid of unwanted fat, it’s critical that you get a detailed medical evaluation beforehand.” — Dr. Mitchell G. Cohen, cosmetic surgery, California

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As we age, we find that our body has several areas with stubborn fat that doesn’t go away no matter what we do. Even when we follow all the latest diets combined with strenuous exercise, we can’t make a sustained difference. The good news is that there exist fat removal procedures that can aid us in attaining the physique we have been dreaming of.Two such procedures that are very closely linked are Liposuction and Liposculpture. In fact, Liposculpture is a form of Liposuction. However, the objective of the two procedures is quite different. So let’s jump right into what the two entail.In his new article, Mitchell G. Cohen , MD, explains in easy-to-understand terms. The article is available on his blog at https://drmitchellcohen.com/ How Are Liposuction and Liposculpture Different?Although Liposuction and Liposculpture can be distinguished in a few unique ways, they both offer a range of benefits to patients. The various differences between the two include the following:1. Liposculpture, unlike Liposuction, is just not about removing fat. It helps restructure the body by getting rid of unwanted fat and placing it in other areas of the body so that it enhances the body’s overall shape.2. Liposuction usually targets more fat than liposculpture, though liposculpture typically reshapes bigger amounts of fat.3. Because Liposculpture aims to deliver desirable body sculpting results, it provides more precise results than Liposuction4. Liposuction is generally recommended for patients with larger amounts of surplus fat.5. Liposculpture is typically not recommended as a weight loss option for the obese. It is used primarily to tone a body with some fat.The Different Types of Liposculpture ProceduresThere essentially exist three techniques for liposculpture:1. Power-assisted liposculpture – Utilizes a vibrating tool that enables the faster breakdown and easier removal of fat.2. Ultrasound-assisted liposculpture – Helps eliminate fat using ultrasonic energy through a handpiece3. Laser-assisted liposculpture – Gets rid of fat by utilizing low-energy waves. This procedure is typically longer than the other two.The Different Types of Liposuction Procedures1. Tumescent Liposuction – This is the most common liposuction procedure. It requires the injection of a large amount of medicated solution into the areas from where fat needs to be removed. This type of liposuction typically takes longer than the other types2. Super-wet technique – Very much similar to tumescent liposuction. However, since the amount of fluid that is injected is proportional to the amount of unwanted fat removed, not as much fluid is used during the surgery.3. Ultrasound-assisted liposuction (UAL) – Utilizes ultrasonic vibrations to convert fat cells into liquid. Subsequently, the cells can be vacuumed out of the body.4. Laser-assisted liposuction (LAL) – Utilizes laser energy to liquidate fat cells. After the cells are liquefied, they can be suctioned out of the body or drained out through small tubes.The risks and side effects associated with liposuction and liposculpture are very similar. Some of the side effects that patients may experience after undergoing either procedure include the following:1. Bruising2. Swelling3. Scarring4. Pain after surgery5. NumbnessAlthough both Liposuction and Liposculpture are effective in getting rid of unwanted fat, it’s critical that you get a detailed evaluation beforehand.Typically, your potential surgeon will complete the following:- A thorough discussion of your desires and concerns- Extensive evaluation of your body- Discussion of the existing surgical options and doctor’s recommendations- Discussion of the limitations and risks associated Dr. Cohen notes that it is critical that when considering Liposuction or Liposculpture, you consider what your potential surgeon is recommending in light of all facts and available information.About Dr. Mitchell G. CohenDr. Mitchell Cohen is a surgeon in California who focuses on CosmeticSurgery as well as Laser Liposculpture and SmartLipo. He has over 23years of experience as a Board-Certified Spine Surgeon, and now focuseson Cosmetic Surgery as well as Laser Liposculpture.ReferencesBlog Website: https://drmitchellcohen.com/ Profile: http://oclipocenters.com/cohen-bio.php LinkedIn Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mitchell-cohen-md- 6b081215/?trk=public-profile-join-pageNews: https://hype.news/dr-mitchell-g-cohen-us/ Professional Profile: https://medicogazette.com/dr-mitchell-g-cohen Professional Profile: https://hippocratesguild.com/dr-mitchell-g-cohen Blog: https://mitchellcohenmd.fitness.blog/

Watching A Live Liposculpture Procedure - Would You Have It Done? | Plastic Surgery Undressed



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.