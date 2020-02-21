Hernia Mesh Complications – What Are the Symptoms?

Learn the major signs and symptoms of hernia mesh complications, failures and bodily rejections

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hernia mesh is a mesh-like material that is implanted during surgery to stabilize tissue to repair a hernia. There are two kinds of hernia mesh; nonabsorbable mesh that will remain in the body permanently, and mesh that will dissolve over time.

In recent years, many patients have experienced extreme side effects attributed to their hernia mesh implant, some cases being more severe than others, and unfortunately, including incidents of death. Negative side effects can occur immediately after the implantation of hernia mesh, or they can occur many years down the line.

Hernia mesh can cause crippling pain and discomfort, as well as infection and hernia recurrence. Similarly, hernia mesh has been known to migrate and shrink, also causing detrimental side effects.

The majority of the hernia mesh complications can be attributed to a mesh that has since been recalled and is no longer on the market. If your hernia mesh has been recalled or implanted wrong you may be entitled to compensation.

If you are unsure if you are experiencing hernia mesh complications or failure, take a look at some of these symptoms and reach out to one of our attorneys today.

Signs and Symptoms That Hernia Mesh May Be Failing

There are several ways that hernia mesh may fail such as the migration/shrinkage of the mesh, breakage, a flaw in the design, or, sometimes a patient’s body may reject the foreign implantation. In any scenario, it’s important to know the signs of side effects of hernia mesh failure.

Four Important Hernia Mesh Failure and Rejection Symptoms

Pay attention to these four symptoms of abdominal mesh complications, because they can lead to more serious problems if left untreated.

1. Extreme Bloating

Extreme bloating is one of the most common symptoms of hernia mesh failing or being rejected by the body. Bloating can be caused by a few different things, including:

Because of infection

Because the mesh has moved

Because of bowel obstruction and adhesion

This bloating will cause extreme discomfort around the implantation site. Upon the initial implantation, it’s normal to bloat for up to a week, however, if bloating persists and causes pain, contact your doctor as soon as possible to prevent more severe complications.

2. Debilitating Pain or Discomfort

The pain and discomfort attributed to hernia mesh rejection can be crippling and intense. Usually paired with bruising and swelling, some of the most common signs of mesh failure include:

Fever

Nausea

Vomiting

Flu-like symptoms

Depending on the type and location of the hernia, pain may occur near the groin, abdomen, lower stomach, or leg. In some cases, the pain is considered to be tenderness, while other times, patients may not be able to walk and stand properly. Still, other patients complain of burning pain after hernia surgery.

3. Inability to Pass Stool

Bowel perforation and bowel obstruction are major symptoms of hernia mesh failure. With these side effects, a patient will likely experience nausea, vomiting, and the inability to pass stool. In addition to causing extreme discomfort, the inability to pass stool can be linked to bowel obstruction which can cut off blood flow to the intestine, causing it to die. Or, fecal bacteria can leak into the body if the small intestine is perforated from the mesh.

If a patient can still pass stool, it’s common that there will be blood in it or the urine. If this persists, medical attention should be sought immediately.

4.Heat and Redness Around Surgical Site

Swelling is common post-implantation, but if the swelling remains or goes away and comes back, the mesh has likely migrated to a different area of the body, or the mesh has caused an infection. Heat and redness will surround the surgical site and be tender to touch.

The Serious Long-Term Side Effects of Failed Hernia Mesh

If hernia mesh symptoms and complications are not treated properly and promptly, patients can experience long term side effects that can cause death or permanent side effects. Two of the serious side effects that mesh failure can cause are sepsis and peritonitis.

Patients May Contract Sepsis

If hernia mesh perforates a patient’s bowels by shrinking or migrating, it can cause sepsis, a bloodstream infection that can be deadly. Fecal material can leak into the bloodstream, putting bacteria into the blood. Or, hernia mesh can cause sepsis by introducing bacteria into the blood coming from the material that was used to create the mesh product.

It is crucial to treat sepsis and signs of sepsis right away. If left untreated, sepsis can cause organ failure, blood clots, and gangrene.

Patients Can Become Susceptible to Peritonitis

Peritonitis, which is an infection of the stomach lining, can cause stomach swelling and severe stomach pain. Hernia mesh can infect the stomach lining. If this is not treated promptly and properly, peritonitis can cause permanent damage to the stomach, organs, and intestines.

