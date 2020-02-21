COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- London is one of the most visited cities in the world. Each year, about 20 million visitors travel to London, England, to take in its history, architecture, and unique allure. London is one of Bennett Gramm Velasquez ’s favorite cities in the world. Whether they want to see how the royals live, walk Abbey Road, or catch a show in West End, there’s something for everyone in London. Check out Bennett Velasquez 's ultimate London list.The Westminster AreaThe Westminster area in London is known as the political center, as mentioned by Bennett Velasquez. Visitors to Westminster will have the opportunity to check out the Houses of Parliament, Big Ben, and Westminster Abbey.Hyde ParkAccording to Bennett Gramm Velasquez, no visit to London would be complete without a visit to Hyde Park, the most famous park in London without a doubt. Those who want to explore Hyde Park will be pleasantly surprised by the large bodies of water, monuments, and the swans, of course.CamdenTravelers who want to get a break from high tea and a royal atmosphere should make a trip to the Camden neighborhood. Located in North London, Camden in a cultural epicenter for punks, Goths, and visitors. According to Bennett Velasquez, visitors must stop by Camden Market, where they will find a variety of street foods, artwork, and unique shops.London EyeBennett Velasquez mentions first-time visitors looking for a great view of the city should go on the London Eye. This giant Ferris wheel has some of the best views of the city, including an up-close view of Big Ben.Thames River CruiseAfter seeing London from up high, there’s no better way to see it from a different angle than to take a cruise down the Thames River. According to Bennett Gramm Velasquez, a cruise down the Thames River, it’s an excellent chance for visitors to learn more about England’s longest river. During the cruise, the tour guide will talk about significant buildings and monuments so visitors can become more familiar with the history.HarrodsWhile there are many shopping areas in London, visitors must stop by Harrods for the ultimate luxury shopping (or window shopping experience), according to Bennett Velasquez. Harrods is a luxury department store that has been operating since 1824.Platform 9 ¾According to Bennett Velasquez, diehard Harry Potter fans must make the pilgrimage to platform 9 ¾ at King’s Cross station. Bennett Gramm Velasquez is a young traveler who has visited England, Italy, Spain, Monaco, Colorado, France, Hawaii, and many other places. Bennett Velasquez hopes to inspire others to travel the world.



