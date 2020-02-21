Is It Time to Find a Commercial Cleaning Service? Nick Stroboulis Shares Tips

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the owner of Bella’s Cleaning Service, Inc., Nick Stroboulis ensures all of his commercial clients have the best cleaning services available. All commercial clients want their offices and facilities to look their best for their customers. Nick Stroboulis shares how to find the best cleaning services when it’s time to spruce up the space.The Type of Services They OfferBefore hiring a professional commercial cleaner, it’s essential to learn what services they have available. Not all commercial clients have the same needs. While some clients want help with everyday cleaning, others wish to have weekly or seasonal cleaning. Nick Stroboulis recommends getting in touch to find out about their services.Do They Offer Satisfaction Guaranteed? Nick Stroboulis mentions all reputable commercial cleaning services offer satisfaction guaranteed. When vetting a commercial cleaning service, it’s crucial to learn if they have a satisfaction guaranteed policy. For the most part, commercial cleaners who value their customers willing to offer a guaranteed satisfaction policy.Cleaning SuppliesNick Stroboulis recommends that customers ask about the types of cleaning supplies commercial cleaning services use. Some companies focus on using more environmentally friendly supplies, while others use more cost-friendly products. Some clients prefer to use their cleaning supplies. Whatever decision they want to make as far as cleaning products, they should find out in advance.Word of MouthOne of the best ways to find a reputable cleaning service is by word of mouth. Many cleaning companies build their reputation and grow their client base thanks to word of mouth, according to Nick Stroboulis . Direct recommendations from other businesses, friends, or family is a great way to ask questions. It’s one of the best ways to learn about what they liked or disliked.Read Online ReviewsReading online reviews is an excellent way to find out what people have to say about a business. However, Nick Stroboulis also recommends people take online reviews with a grain of salt. It’s a known fact that unhappy customers tend to leave reviews more than happy ones. Before they make up their mind about a cleaning service, customers should read through all of the reviews. If there are a lot of negative reviews, they should consider this a pattern.Nick Stroboulis has owned many businesses over the years. Before starting his commercial cleaning business, he owned Main Street Bail Bonds and New Jersey Fugitive Recovery Group. Nick also worked for companies such as American Express Co., Airlines Reporting Corp, and Arpol Travel Agency.

Nick Stroboulis of Tampa



