Soracom Releases Soracom Mobile eSIM Data Service for iPhone and iPad

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soracom, Inc., a global provider of smart connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the release of Soracom Mobile, a new service that lets users of Dual-SIM iPhone and iPad devices activate eSIM data service on demand when traveling in North America, Europe, and Oceania.

The Soracom digital eSIM is now available and users can activate Soracom as an additional cellular data service on compatible Dual-SIM iPhone and iPad devices, which make it easy to use multiple data plans on one device.

Soracom is capable of providing worldwide mobile data service for iPhone and iPad. Because these devices include a built-in eSIM in addition to the standard nano-sized SIM slot, users can activate or deactivate Soracom mobile data plans without purchasing or swapping a physical SIM card, scanning a QR code, or setting an APN.

After downloading the Soracom Mobile iOS app from the App Store, users in the US, UK, and Japan can simply select a prepaid data plan to activate prepaid mobile data service in as many as 32 countries across North America, Europe, and Oceania. Plans can be set to activate only in selected regions, and there is no cost incurred when service is not in use, making Soracom Mobile an ideal choice for global travelers.

In keeping with Soracom's mission to create a truly connected world, Soracom Mobile is available today in the App Store, with plans providing mobile data on demand in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and virtually all countries in Europe including the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. Additional countries will be added in the coming months.

Soracom Mobile is compatible with unlocked iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPad (2019), iPad Pro 11-inch (2018), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2018), iPad Air (2019) and iPad Mini (2019).

For complete app details, supported countries and available plans, visit https://soracommobile.com .

About Soracom

Soracom is a global provider of smart IoT connectivity, offering cloud-native wireless service designed specifically for the needs of connected devices. Founded in 2015 to create a more connected world by removing the barriers to IoT development, Soracom now serves over 15,000 customers across all industries, from agriculture, energy, construction and transportation to consumer electronics, manufacturing, real estate and healthcare. From global enterprises to fast-growing start-ups, customers trust Soracom for affordable, reliable connectivity that accelerates speed to market and makes it easy to connect to the cloud. Soracom is an AWS IoT Competency Partner. More information is available at www.soracom.io .

