Exxe Group Inc. Announces Substantial Rise in Operating Results Amid Asset Growth

Quarterly Revenue Jumps Over 680%, Equity Enjoys 194%



Leap from Previous Period with More Gains Ahead

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: AXXA), a diversified company focused on synergistic acquisitions in real estate, sustainable technology, media, financial services and agribusiness, announced today strong year-over-year and quarterly financial results for the period ended December 31, 2019. With a series of additional high profile real estate, venture capital and sustainable technology transactions slated to close this quarter, management expects a re-valuation to occur that will better reflect the Company’s net asset value, price/trailing twelve month revenue valuation, and future prospects.

Operating Snapshot

Revenue grew by a substantial 683% to $4,731,471 as compared with $586,224 for the same period last year. On a quarter-to-quarter basis, top-line rose by an impressive 80%, as compared with the September 2019 period. Operating income of $940,123 was a 157% increase over the $365,273 for the corresponding period in 2019. Net income for the quarter was $640,328, a healthy 13.5%. Excluding financing costs related to the series of acquisitions executed during the period, the results were approximately a 20% margin. For the first nine months of the fiscal year, Exxe Group recorded $8,557,663 in revenue and operating profit of $984,124, with a net loss of ($366,764) owing to the aforementioned financing costs.

Revenue growth occurred across multiple holdings, and similar to September quarter, the primary drivers of sales growth included DHE Group, and the Company’s recently acquired agribusinesses. Sales momentum appears to be ahead of schedule and we expect to continue to generate significant gains in revenue and operating profit in the coming quarters. By mid-year 2020, we expect that the integration of the recently closed transactions will result in measurable gross and operating increases. We continue to explore alternative financing sources to reduce our financing costs, and believe they could take effect as early as our current quarter, thereby raising our overall profit profile.

It should be noted that shareholder’s equity rose to $110,707,829 versus $37,753,734 in the March 2019, a nearly 194% jump in book value. Based on the current shares outstanding at the end of the December quarter, the book value per share is $0.285 which is substantially greater than the most recent closing price of $0.0124. As we continue working with our PCAOB firm in preparation of filing audited year-end financial statements, we believe the inefficient market will move toward a more accurate reflection of book value. The shareholder’s equity figure is a key measure that demonstrates the company’s aggressive, targeted acquisition and operations strategy is succeeding and its growth is accelerating. While integration of the latest acquisitions remains underway, management is committed to close new transactions during the current quarter and beyond in order to further penetrate and establish a large footprint in our targeted industries across the globe. As these transactions close, we will further increase our reach and enhance our overall operating and asset-based financial performance.

Recent and Pending Events

In recent months, Exxe Group has executed landmark transactions in the real estate, financial services and e-commerce arenas. All three transactions are on track to close this quarter. These include: a highly sought after hotel property in Germany that is set to be acquired by the Company’s Swiss subsidiary, a diverse venture capital firm and accelerator, and an automotive parts and e-commerce company. Upon closing, we expect to generate meaningful operating profit and asset growth, driven by top-line sales and intra-Exxe Group leadership and leverage.

Separately, Exxe Group is on track to soon launch funding through the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) qualified Regulation A-plus (Reg A+) offering of common stock. Regulation A-plus IPO was promulgated into a law under Title IV of the Jobs Act 2012, which falls under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933. This allows companies in their early stages to seek investments from the public. In the interim, the Company is endeavoring to complete audits for its subsidiary companies ahead of this event. Management looks forward to keeping investors up to date on this initiative.

Dr. Eduard Nazmiev Ph.D. commented, “Exxe Group is proud of its high value shareholder’s equity and we appreciate the long term view in which many of our shareholders take with respect to our strategy. These factors, including the big gap between our market value and equity were key considerations as to why we expect to raise funds at a premium to our current share price. Moreover, we believe this approach will also limit the dilutive effect of a fund-raising event.”

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group is a diversified corporation focusing on acquisitions in the following sectors: real estate, sustainable technology, media, agribusiness, and financial services. Exxe Group is an acquisition-driven company. The Company strategy is to acquire controlling equity interests in undervalued companies and undertake an active role in improving their performance - accelerating their growth by providing both access to capital and management expertise. For additional information go to www.exxegroup.com

CONTACT: Exxe Group IR: info@exxegroup.com

