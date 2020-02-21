The Producers of Enterprise Connect and No Jitter Launch Online Community Focusing on Workplace Strategy

WorkSpace Connect Provides Analysis and Perspectives from Experts in IT, Human Resources and Real Estate/Facilities

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Connect , the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration, today launched a new online community for enterprise decision-makers looking for information and strategies on the workplace of the future. WorkSpace Connect ( https://community.workspace-connect.com ) provides analysis and perspectives from leading experts in IT, Human Resources and Real Estate/Facilities, as well as those specializing in Workplace Strategy.



“The mission of WorkSpace Connect is to bring together professionals from the fields of IT, HR, Real Estate/Facilities and Workplace Strategy, to develop a holistic understanding of how to improve collaboration and productivity in modern workspaces,” said Eric Krapf, Enterprise Connect General Manager and Program Co-Chair. “We aim to foster a dialogue and sharing of ideas among these enterprise constituencies, and we have launched WorkSpace Connect to be the voice of this new approach to collaborative technologies, workspaces and best practices.”

The launch of WorkSpace Connect coincides with the debut of the WorkSpace Connect Summit taking place on Monday, March 30th at The Gaylord Palms in Orlando. This one-day summit, which is co-located with Enterprise Connect, provides in-depth, interdisciplinary sessions that enable collaboration among employees across situations, generations, work styles and locations.

The editors of WorkSpace Connect welcome contributions from subject matter experts who focus on the intersection of IT, HR, Real Estate/Facilities and Workplace Strategy. For more information, please contact Beth Schultz at beth.schultz@informa.com.

Enterprise Connect 2020 takes place March 30th – April 2nd at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando. For more information and to register for the event, visit www.enterpriseconnect.com/orlando .

Media and industry analysts who are interested in attending Enterprise Connect 2020 can apply for a complimentary press badge here .

About Enterprise Connect

For 30 years, Enterprise Connect has been the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise Unified Communications and Collaboration in North America. Enterprise Connect brings corporate IT decision makers together with the industry's vendors, analysts and consultants to focus on the issues central to enterprise networks and communications. Enterprise Connect owns and produces No Jitter, (nojitter.com), providing daily blogging and analysis of enterprise communications, and it also serves the community with a weekly email newsletter, research surveys and a Webinar Series. For more information, visit enterpriseconnect.com/orlando . Enterprise Connect is brought to you by Informa Tech .

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech .

Media Contact:

Briana Pontremoli

Informa Tech

briana.pontremoli@informa.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.