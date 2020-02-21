WeatherTech’s “Lucky Dog” Scout Continues to Raise Money for the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine

“Lucky Dog” Super Bowl Ad Has Touched Millions Of Hearts, Vets At University Of Wisconsin Are Optimistic About New Cancer Treatments

/EIN News/ -- BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeatherTech, the leading manufacturer of automotive accessories, home and pet care products, employed a bold Super Bowl ad strategy this year that has touched pet lovers all over the world. Featuring WeatherTech’s beloved and unofficial mascot, Scout, the ad tells the story of the Scout’s cancer diagnosis and the revolutionary treatment he received at the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine.



WeatherTech CEO David MacNeil chose to use his Super Bowl ad this year to shine a light on the dedicated veterinary school that saved his dog’s life, while encouraging people to donate to the school to raise funds for continuing cancer research. The Super Bowl spot, “Lucky Dog,” ends with a call to action, directing viewers to www.weathertech.com/donate , where WeatherTech is continuing to raise money for the UW School of Veterinary Medicine. Donations are coming in daily, and all are routed through the University of Wisconsin Foundation and will be used to fund medical research that will potentially save animal and human lives all over the world.

“WeatherTech is working closely with the University to continue raising as much money as possible to help out the dedicated vets that helped save Scout’s life,” said MacNeil. “Since the Super Bowl aired, we’ve seen an enormous outpouring of support and many personal stories from people who have lost a pet to cancer. Our fundraising means even more innovative technology and treatments will be coming out of the University of Wisconsin Veterinary School, and if we extend the life of even one more family’s pet, it’s all worth it.”

All funds raised will support research at the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine to better diagnose, treat and prevent cancer and for the purchase of specialized equipment that will aid clinicians and researchers in identifying new cancer-fighting drugs and treatments — discoveries that are shared with the world.

Specific examples of how funds will be used include clinical trials – a critical step in making progress in the fight against cancer, helping veterinarians test new medications and treatments, new ways to diagnose or prevent cancer, monitor response to therapy, better manage cancer symptoms, and assess side effects of new drugs and combination therapies – and the purchase of an updated radiotherapy machine. This new machine will allow real-time precise treatment adaptation as tumors move during active treatment (for example when a heart tumor moves as the heart beats), and as tumors change in size and shape during the treatment process.

“Scout’s story shows the potential created by many people coming together to make a difference, whether that’s Scout’s family and their decision to create this heartwarming commercial, the caregivers here at UW who inspired the ad through their compassionate, advanced care, or the many viewers who have been touched by Scout’s story and shown their support,” says Mark Markel, dean of the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine. “This new level of understanding and awareness of veterinary medicine and canine cancer, combined with donors’ generous gifts, will make possible significant progress in advancing clinical treatments for dogs and cats with cancer, as well as people, too.”

Support for the cancer research program at the UW School of Veterinary Medicine will not only accelerate clinical research – ultimately leading to longer and better quality of life in companion animals – but will also improve treatments for people with cancer.

The spot was created by Chicago-based agency Pinnacle Advertising and marked WeatherTech’s seventh consecutive ad in the Super Bowl.

To view the spot, please click here: https://youtu.be/gckObDeYpAA .

About WeatherTech®

WeatherTech® is headquartered in Bolingbrook, Illinois. WeatherTech® has long been recognized by the discerning automotive enthusiast as a supplier of accessories of unparalleled quality. In addition to the WeatherTech® brand, the company supplies products to many automobile manufacturers (OEM) as an original equipment supplier. More information can be viewed at www.WeatherTech.com .

About The University Of Wisconsin School Of Veterinary Medicine

The University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine provides outstanding programs in veterinary medical education, research, clinical practice and service that enhance the health and welfare of both animals and people. The school opened its doors in 1983 and has since graduated 2,500 veterinarians. Its teaching hospital, UW Veterinary Care, sees nearly 28,000 patient visits annually across more than 20 specialty services.

About Pinnacle Advertising & Marketing Group

Established in 1998, Pinnacle Advertising & Marketing Group is a full-service marketing agency headquartered in Chicago. The agency’s integrated approach leverages in-house capabilities including strategy, creative, social, digital, production and media planning and buying to create high-impact advertising campaigns. To learn more about Pinnacle Advertising & Marketing Group, visit www.pinnacle-advertising.com .

Lucky Dog Scout receives treatment at the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine



