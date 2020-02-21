Quantum Computing Announces Dr. Michael Liebman as Technical Advisor

/EIN News/ -- LEESBURG, Va., Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. (OTC:QUBT) (QCI), a technology company developing applications for quantum computing, today announced the appointment of Dr. Michael Liebman, PhD, to serve on the QCI’s Technical Advisory Board.



Robert Liscouski, CEO, Quantum Computing Inc. stated, “Michael applies his diverse background to identify and address the challenges of real-world clinical practice and real-world patients and how these impact healthcare and the development of both diagnostics and therapeutics. He sees that the application of QCI’s unique approach and its highly qualified team in quantum computing to knowledge management and analysis in these areas can bring perspectives and results that were previously not attainable because of the complexity of the data and systems.”



“Dr. Liebman brings a unique perspective to QCI that will enable us to apply our quantum-enabled techniques specifically to the pharmaceutical industry and the overall healthcare domain. Dr. Liebman is working closely with our applications development team to ensure that our next product is closely aligned with the needs of the pharmaceutical industry as it moves into quantum computing,” stated Steve Reinhardt, VP of Product Development at Quantum Computing Inc.

Dr. Liebman’s research focuses on computational models of disease progression that stress risk detection, disease processes and clinical pathway modeling, and disease stratification from the clinical perspective. He utilizes systems-based approaches and design thinking to represent and analyze risk/benefit analysis in pharmaceutical development and healthcare.



“Billions of R&D dollars are being invested by pharmaceutical companies to develop drugs for specific populations with specific diseases. Based on my research, I believe quantum computing techniques will have a significant impact on positive outcomes, resulting in better drug treatments and greater return on investment,” stated Dr. Liebman, QCI’s newly appointed Technical Advisor. “The combination of Quantum Computing Inc.’s talented technical team and my knowledge of the pharma and medical research industry will allow QCI to make a significant contribution to this field,” he added.

About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. is a technology company focused on developing novel applications and solutions utilizing quantum and quantum-inspired computing techniques to solved difficult problems in various industries. The Company is leveraging their collective expertise in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics to develop commercial applications for industries and government agencies that will need quantum computing power to solve their most difficult problems.

Safe Harbor Statement: Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of QCI, and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions. Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements relating to future events, and as such all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements may contain certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated or projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Any statements in this presentation that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," “aim to”, or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements.



For more information about QCI, please visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com or email info@quantumcomputinginc.com



