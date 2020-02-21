Wines of Rioja at ProWein 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exhibiting at this year’s ProWein trade fair in Düsseldorf, Germany (March 15–17, 2020), the Consejo Regulador de la D.O.Ca. Rioja will host an exciting series of Master of Wine-led seminars, tasting opportunities, and events to celebrate the wines from Spain’s premier winemaking region.



Offering attendees the first-ever opportunity to taste the newly approved categories of Rioja sparkling white and rosé wines, Espumosos de Calidad de Rioja, as well as wines from particular vineyards and estates (Viñedos Singulares), the Rioja Tasting Lounge will showcase classic and contemporary Rioja wines side by side.

For more in-depth explorations accompanied by guided tastings, Masters of Wine, Tim Atkin and Sarah Jane Evans will lead wine talks about Viñedos Singulares and Rioja’s new sparkling category, respectively. Other seminars offered during ProWein will include “Reservas & Gran Reservas,” “Great Vintages of Rioja,” and “Old Vines in Rioja.”

In addition to highlighting the new designations for Rioja wines, the Consejo Regulador will announce the launch of its “Rioja Wine Academy,” an online resource and educational program intended for trade professionals.

For Rioja’s full ProWein event schedule and more details, click here .

D.O.Ca. Rioja Booth Location: Hall 10 / B62

About the Rioja Consejo Regulador

Located in north central Spain, Rioja is considered one of the greatest wine regions in the world. Rioja wines are protected by the oldest Designation of Origin in Spain, officially recognized in 1925. The D.O.Ca. Rioja administers highly sophisticated and stringent quality control in the winemaking process, from viniculture to bottling. More than 180 bodegas from Rioja are available for purchase in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.riojawine.com.

