CUMULUS MEDIA Reports Operating Results for 2019

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) (the “Company,” "CUMULUS MEDIA," “we,” “us,” or “our”) today announced operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported net revenue of $1,113.4 million, a decrease of 2.4% from the year ended December 31, 2018, net income of $61.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $213.0 million, a decrease of 9.1% from the year ended December 31, 2018. For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported net revenue of $285.5 million, a decrease of 7.7% from the three months ended December 31, 2018, net income of $1.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $50.7 million, a decrease of 22.8% from the three months ended December 31, 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported same station net revenue, excluding the impact of political, of $1,103.2 million, an increase of 1.4% from the year ended December 31, 2018, and same station Adjusted EBITDA, excluding the impact of political, of $206.8 million, an increase of 0.5% from the year ended December 31, 2018. For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported same station net revenue, excluding the impact of political, of $282.4 million, a decrease of 1.7% from the three months ended December 31, 2018, and same station Adjusted EBITDA, excluding the impact of political, of $47.9 million, a decrease of 8.0% from the three months ended December 31, 2018.

2019 Highlights

  • Same Station Revenue Growth for Second Consecutive Year, Driven by Industry-Leading Digital Growth of Nearly 60%
  • Same Station Adjusted EBITDA Growth for Third Consecutive Year, Excluding Political
  • Completion of Significantly Accretive M&A and Swap Transactions that Generated $146.5 Million in Gross Proceeds and Created Market-Leading Clusters
  • $220 Million of Debt Paydown, Reducing Net Leverage to 4.7x
  • Over $275 Million of Debt Paydown Since Emergence from Chapter 11 Equating to Approximately $13.75 per Share
  • Full Recapitalization of Balance Sheet that Lowered Interest Costs and Extended Maturities

Mary G. Berner, President and Chief Executive Officer of CUMULUS MEDIA, said, “I am very proud of the Company’s 2019 results. On a same station basis, our team has now delivered the second year in a row of revenue growth and, excluding the impact of political, the third year in a row of Adjusted EBITDA growth. This performance was driven in large part by the industry-leading growth of our digital businesses and active cost management across our platforms. Additionally, we made strong progress against our financial goals during the year, paying down $220 million of debt with cash from operations and highly accretive divestitures, reducing net leverage to 4.7x. This year’s results reflect the success of our consistent focus on key strategies to create value for our investors.”

Berner continued, “Despite a choppy environment and an expected political headwind, fourth quarter revenue finished in-line with the pacing we shared during our last earnings call, and, with some slight favorability on expenses, we delivered Adjusted EBITDA that was somewhat better than we had indicated. As we move into the new year, we are further expanding our delivery of compelling audio experiences and digital offerings that connect and support our advertisers and listeners. And, we are optimistic about 2020 and our continuing ability to drive strong operating and financial performance while aggressively reducing net leverage to below 4.0x.”

Year Ended 2019 Same Station Financial Highlights

  • As compared to the year ended 2018(1) on a Same Station(2) basis, excluding the impact of political revenue:
    — Net revenue increased 1.4%
    — Adjusted EBITDA(3) increased 0.5%
  • As compared to the year ended 2018(1) on a Same Station(2) basis, including the impact of political revenue:
    — Net revenue increased 0.1%
    — Adjusted EBITDA(3) decreased 5.0%

Fourth Quarter 2019 Same Station Financial Highlights

  • As compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 on a Same Station(2) basis, excluding the impact of political revenue:
    — Net revenue decreased 1.7%
    — Adjusted EBITDA(3) decreased 8.0%
  • As compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 on a Same Station(2) basis, including the impact of political revenue:
    — Net revenue decreased 4.4%
    — Adjusted EBITDA(3) decreased 18.6%

As previously disclosed, on November 29, 2017, the Company and certain of its subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of Title 11 of the United States Code (“Chapter 11”) in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (the “Court”). On May 10, 2018, the Court entered an order confirming the Company’s Plan of Reorganization (the “Plan”). On June 4, 2018, the Plan became effective in accordance with its terms and the Company emerged from Chapter 11. The Company's 2018 operating results and key operating performance measures on a consolidated basis, were not materially impacted by the reorganization.

During the third quarter of 2019, the Company reassessed its reportable segments and concluded it has one reportable segment. Prior to this change, the Company had two reportable segments: Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One.

References to "Successor Company" relate to the Company on and subsequent to June 4, 2018. References to "Predecessor Company" refer to the Company prior to June 4, 2018. For the purposes of analyzing the results presented herein, the Company is presenting the combined results of operations for the period June 4, 2018 to December 31, 2018 of the Successor Company with the period January 1, 2018 to June 3, 2018 of the Predecessor Company. Although this presentation is not in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, the Company believes presenting such combined results allows for a more meaningful comparison of results for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 to the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018. For more information regarding the Predecessor and Successor Company results, please see the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).


Operating Summary (in thousands, except percentages and per share data):

  Successor
Company		   Non-GAAP
Combined
Predecessor
and Successor
Company		    
As Reported Year Ended
December 31,
2019		   Year Ended
December 31,
2018		   % Change
Net revenue $ 1,113,445     $ 1,140,360     (2.4 )%
Net income $ 61,257     $ 757,581     N/A  
Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 212,988     $ 234,347     (9.1 )%
Basic income per share $ 3.04       N/A     N/A  
Diluted income per share $ 3.02       N/A     N/A  


Same Station (2) Successor
Company		   Non-GAAP
Combined
Predecessor
and Successor
Company		    
  Year Ended
December 31,
2019		   Year Ended
December 31,
2018		   % Change
Net revenue $ 1,109,713     $ 1,108,409     0.1 %
Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 212,623     $ 223,821     (5.0 )%


As Reported Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2019		   Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2018		   % Change  
Net revenue $ 285,468     $ 309,178     (7.7 )%
Net income $ 1,621     $ 43,732     N/A  
Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 50,662     $ 65,615     (22.8 )%
Basic income per share $ 0.08     $ 2.19     N/A  
Diluted income per share $ 0.08     $ 2.18     N/A  


Same Station (2) Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2019		   Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2018		   % Change
Net revenue $ 285,468     $ 298,572     (4.4 )%
Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 50,662     $ 62,252     (18.6 )%


Revenue Detail Summary (in thousands):

  Successor
Company		   Non-GAAP
Combined
Predecessor
and Successor
Company		    
As Reported Year Ended
December 31,
2019		   Year Ended
December 31,
2018		   % Change
Broadcast Radio Revenue:          
Spot $ 622,695     $ 668,445     (6.8 )%
Network 316,329     316,050     0.1 %
Total Broadcast Radio Revenue 939,024     984,495     (4.6 )%
Digital 78,602     50,265     56.4 %
Other 95,819     105,600     (9.3 )%
Net Revenue $ 1,113,445     $ 1,140,360     (2.4 )%


  Successor
Company		   Non-GAAP
Combined
Predecessor
and Successor
Company		    
Same Station (2) Year Ended
December 31,
2019		   Year Ended
December 31,
2018		   % Change
Broadcast Radio Revenue:          
Spot $ 620,095     $ 647,911     (4.3 )%
Network 315,873     310,377     1.8 %
Total Broadcast Radio Revenue 935,968     958,288     (2.3 )%
Digital 78,514     49,537     58.5 %
Other 95,231     100,584     (5.3 )%
Net Revenue $ 1,109,713     $ 1,108,409     0.1 %


As Reported Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2019		   Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2018		   % Change
Broadcast Radio Revenue:          
Spot $ 158,795     $ 180,168     (11.9 )%
Network 79,884     85,101     (6.1 )%
Total Broadcast Radio Revenue 238,679     265,269     (10.0 )%
Digital 21,618     15,638     38.2 %
Other 25,171     28,271     (11.0 )%
Net Revenue $ 285,468     $ 309,178     (7.7 )%


Same Station (2) Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2019		   Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2018		   % Change
Broadcast Radio Revenue:          
Spot $ 158,795     $ 173,854     (8.7 )%
Network 79,884     82,493     (3.2 )%
Total Broadcast Radio Revenue 238,679     256,347     (6.9 )%
Digital 21,618     15,407     40.3 %
Other 25,171     26,818     (6.1 )%
Net Revenue $ 285,468     $ 298,572     (4.4 )%


Balance Sheet Summary (in thousands):

    December 31,
2019		   December 31,
2018
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 15,142     $ 27,584  
Term loan due 2022   $     $ 1,243,299  
Term loan due 2026 (4)   $ 523,688     $  
6.75% Senior notes (4)   $ 500,000     $  


  Successor
Company		   Non-GAAP
Combined
Predecessor and
Successor
Company		    
  Year Ended
December 31,
2019		   Year Ended
December 31,
2018		   % Change
Capital expenditures $ 29,469     $ 29,703     (0.8 )%


  Three Months Ended
December 31, 2019		   Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018		   % Change
Capital expenditures $ 12,070     $ 7,818     54.4 %


   
(1) As discussed within, results for the full-year 2018 period reflect the combined results of the Successor and Predecessor Company periods in connection with the Company's emergence from Chapter 11.
(2) Adjusted for certain station dispositions and swaps as if these dispositions and swaps had occurred as of April 1, 2019 and April 1, 2018 (or in the case of KLOS-FM, as of the commencement of the LMA on April 16, 2019 and as of April 16, 2018).
(3) Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure calculated or presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). For additional information, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measure.”
(4) Excludes unamortized debt issuance costs.
   

Earnings Conference Call Details
The Company will host a conference call today at 8:30 AM EST to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2019 operating results. A link to the webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor section of the Company’s website (www.cumulusmedia.com/investors/). The conference call dial-in number for domestic callers is 877-830-7699 for call access. If prompted, the conference ID number is 9191317. Please call five to ten minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call.

Following completion of the call, a recording of the call can be accessed via a link at www.cumulusmedia.com/investors.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Such statements are statements other than historical fact and relate to our intent, belief or current expectations primarily with respect to our future operating, financial, and strategic performance. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those contained in or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to our recent financial restructuring, the implementation of our strategic operating plans, and other risk factors described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond our control, and the unexpected occurrence or failure to occur of any such events or matters could significantly alter our actual results of operations or financial condition. CUMULUS MEDIA assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statement, which are based upon expectations as of the date hereof, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About CUMULUS MEDIA
CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS) is a leading audio-first media and entertainment company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month – wherever and whenever they want it. CUMULUS MEDIA engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 428 owned-and-operated stations across 87 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, the Olympics, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across nearly 8,000 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. CUMULUS MEDIA provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through on-air and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. CUMULUS MEDIA is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

From time to time, we utilize certain financial measures that are not prepared or calculated in accordance with GAAP to assess our financial performance and profitability. Consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is the financial metric by which management and the chief operating decision maker allocate resources of the Company and analyze the performance of the Company as a whole. Management also uses this measure to determine the contribution of our core operations to the funding of our corporate resources utilized to manage our operations and the funding of our non-operating expenses including debt service and acquisitions.

In determining Adjusted EBITDA, the Company excludes from net income items not related to core operations and those that are non-cash including: interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, gain or loss on the exchange, sale or disposal of any assets or stations, early extinguishment of debt, local marketing agreement fees, expenses relating to acquisitions, divestitures, restructuring costs, reorganization items and non-cash impairments of assets, if any.

Because of the significant effect that the Company’s material station acquisitions and dispositions have had on our results of operations, the Company also presents certain financial information herein on a “Same Station” basis, both with and excluding the effect of political advertising in order to address the cyclical nature of the two-year election cycle. Same Station metrics are adjusted for material station acquisitions and dispositions as if these acquisitions and dispositions had occurred as of the beginning of the comparable period in the prior year, as indicated. Same station financial measures excluding the impact of political advertising are further adjusted to exclude the impact of political advertising in the comparable periods.

Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Same Station financial measures, with and excluding the impact of political advertising, although not measures that are calculated in accordance with GAAP, are commonly employed by the investment community as measures for determining the market value of a media company and comparing the operational and financial performance among media companies. Management has also observed that Adjusted EBITDA and Same Station financial measures, with and excluding the impact of political advertising, are routinely utilized to evaluate and negotiate the potential purchase price for media companies. Given the relevance to our overall value, management believes that investors consider the metrics to be extremely useful.

Adjusted EBITDA and Same Station financial measures, with and excluding the impact of political advertising, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, net revenue, operating income, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure for determining the Company’s operating performance or liquidity that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA and Same Station financial measures, both with and excluding the impact of political advertising, may be defined or calculated differently by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.

For further information, please contact:
Cumulus Media Inc.
Investor Relations Department
IR@cumulus.com
404-260-6600


Supplemental Financial Data and Reconciliations

CUMULUS MEDIA INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands)

    Successor Company   Successor
Company		    Non-GAAP
Combined
Predecessor
and
Successor
Company
             
    Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Year Ended December 31,
    2019   2018   2019   2018
Net revenue   $ 285,468     $ 309,178     $ 1,113,445     $ 1,140,360  
Operating expenses:                
Content costs   109,722     111,424     405,653     402,773  
Selling, general & administrative expenses   116,610     124,772     461,218     471,829  
Depreciation and amortization   12,535     15,539     52,554     56,106  
Local marketing agreement fees   1,117     1,106     3,500     4,280  
Corporate expenses   8,646     7,571     34,372     31,599  
Stock-based compensation expense   1,494     1,620     5,301     3,635  
Restructuring costs   750     1,514     18,315     13,649  
Loss (gain) on sale of assets or stations   509     69     (55,403 )   261  
Impairment of assets held for sale   1,165         6,165      
Impairment of intangible assets   15,563         15,563      
Total operating expenses   268,111     263,615     947,238     984,132  
Operating income   17,357     45,563     166,207     156,228  
Non-operating (expense) income:                
Reorganization items, net               466,201  
Interest expense   (16,816 )   (22,138 )   (82,916 )   (50,978 )
Interest income   5     16     25     86  
Gain on early extinguishment of debt       201     381     201  
Other (expense) income, net   (133 )   53     (177 )   (3,369 )
Total non-operating (expense) income, net   (16,944 )   (21,868 )   (82,687 )   412,141  
Income before income taxes   413     23,695     83,520     568,369  
Income tax benefit (expense)   1,208     20,037     (22,263 )   189,212  
Net Income   $ 1,621     $ 43,732     $ 61,257     $ 757,581  


  Successor
Company		     Predecessor
Company
  Period from
June 4, 2018
through
December 31,
2018		     Period from
January 1,
2018 through
June 3, 2018
Net revenue $ 686,436       $ 453,924  
Operating expenses:        
Content costs 238,888       163,885  
Selling, general and administrative expenses 276,551       195,278  
Depreciation and amortization 34,060       22,046  
Local marketing agreement fees 2,471       1,809  
Corporate expenses 17,116       14,483  
Stock-based compensation expense 3,404       231  
Restructuring costs 11,194       2,455  
Loss on sale of assets or stations 103       158  
Total operating expenses 583,787       400,345  
Operating income 102,649       53,579  
Non-operating (expense) income:        
Reorganization items, net       466,201  
Interest expense (50,718 )     (260 )
Interest income 36       50  
Gain on early extinguishment of debt 201        
Other expense, net (3,096 )     (273 )
Total non-operating (expense) income, net (53,577 )     465,718  
Income before income tax benefit 49,072       519,297  
Income tax benefit 12,353       176,859  
Net income $ 61,425       $ 696,156  


The following tables reconcile net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented herein (dollars in thousands):

    Successor
Company		   Non-GAAP
Combined
Predecessor and
Successor Company
As Reported   Year Ended
December 31, 2019		   Year Ended
December 31, 2018
GAAP net income   $ 61,257     $ 757,581  
Income tax expense (benefit)   22,263     (189,212 )
Non-operating expense, including net interest expense   83,068     54,260  
Local marketing agreement fees   3,500     4,280  
Depreciation and amortization   52,554     56,106  
Stock-based compensation expense   5,301     3,635  
Impairment of assets held for sale   6,165      
Impairment of intangible assets   15,563      
(Gain) loss on sale of assets or stations   (55,403 )   261  
Reorganization items, net       (466,201 )
Restructuring costs   18,315     13,649  
Franchise taxes   786     189  
Gain on early extinguishment of debt   (381 )   (201 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 212,988     $ 234,347  


    Successor
Company		   Predecessor
Company
As Reported   Period from June 4,
2018 through
December 31, 2018		   Period from January 1,
2018 through June 3,
2018
GAAP net income   $ 61,425     $ 696,156  
Income tax benefit   (12,353 )   (176,859 )
Non-operating expense, including net interest expense   53,777     483  
Local marketing agreement fees   2,471     1,809  
Depreciation and amortization   34,060     22,046  
Stock-based compensation expense   3,404     231  
Loss on sale of assets or stations   103     158  
Reorganization items, net       (466,201 )
Restructuring costs   11,194     2,455  
Franchise taxes   (45 )   234  
Gain on early extinguishment of debt   (201 )    
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 153,835     $ 80,512  


    Successor
Company		   Non-GAAP Combined
Predecessor and
Successor Company
Same Station (2)   Year Ended
December 31, 2019		   Year Ended
December 31, 2018
Net income   $ 60,892     $ 747,055  
Income tax expense (benefit)   22,263     (189,212 )
Non-operating expense, including net interest expense   83,068     54,260  
Local marketing agreement fees   3,500     4,280  
Depreciation and amortization   52,554     56,106  
Stock-based compensation expense   5,301     3,635  
Impairment of assets held for sale   6,165      
Impairment of intangible assets   15,563      
(Gain) loss on sale of assets or stations   (55,403 )   261  
Reorganization items, net       (466,201 )
Restructuring costs   18,315     13,649  
Franchise taxes   786     189  
Gain on early extinguishment of debt   (381 )   (201 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 212,623     $ 223,821  


As Reported   Three Months Ended
December 31, 2019		   Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
GAAP net income   $ 1,621     $ 43,732  
Income tax benefit   (1,208 )   (20,037 )
Non-operating expense, including net interest expense   16,944     22,069  
Local marketing agreement fees   1,117     1,106  
Depreciation and amortization   12,535     15,539  
Stock-based compensation expense   1,494     1,620  
Impairment of assets held for sale   1,165      
Impairment of intangible assets   15,563      
Loss on sale of assets or stations   509     69  
Restructuring costs   750     1,514  
Franchise taxes   172     204  
Gain on early extinguishment of debt       (201 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 50,662     $ 65,615  


Same Station (2)   Three Months Ended
December 31, 2019		   Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
Net income   $ 1,621     $ 40,369  
Income tax benefit   (1,208 )   (20,037 )
Non-operating expense, including net interest expense   16,944     22,069  
Local marketing agreement fees   1,117     1,106  
Depreciation and amortization   12,535     15,539  
Stock-based compensation expense   1,494     1,620  
Impairment of assets held for sale   1,165      
Impairment of intangible assets   15,563      
Loss on sale of assets or stations   509     69  
Restructuring costs   750     1,514  
Franchise taxes   172     204  
Gain on early extinguishment of debt       (201 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 50,662     $ 62,252  


The following tables reconcile as reported net revenue and as reported Adjusted EBITDA to same station net revenue and same station Adjusted EBITDA, both including and excluding the impact of political, for the periods presented herein (dollars in thousands):

    Year Ended
December 31, 2019
(Successor
Company)		   Year Ended December
31, 2018
(Non-GAAP Combined
Predecessor and
Successor Company)
As reported net revenue   $ 1,113,445     $ 1,140,360  
Station dispositions and swaps   (3,732 )   (31,951 )
Same station net revenue   $ 1,109,713     $ 1,108,409  
Political revenue   (6,500 )   (20,010 )
Same station net revenue, excluding impact of political revenue   $ 1,103,213     $ 1,088,399  


    Three Months Ended
December 31, 2019		   Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
As reported net revenue   $ 285,468     $ 309,178  
Station dispositions and swaps       (10,606 )
Same station net revenue   $ 285,468     $ 298,572  
Political revenue   (3,053 )   (11,312 )
Same station net revenue, excluding impact of political revenue   $ 282,415     $ 287,260  


    Year Ended
December 31, 2019
(Successor
Company)		   Year Ended December
31, 2018
(Non-GAAP Combined
Predecessor and
Successor Company)
As reported Adjusted EBITDA   $ 212,988     $ 234,347  
Station dispositions and swaps   (365 )   (10,526 )
Same station Adjusted EBITDA   $ 212,623     $ 223,821  
Political EBITDA   (5,850 )   (18,009 )
Same station Adjusted EBITDA, excluding impact of political EBITDA   $ 206,773     $ 205,812  


    Three Months Ended
December 31, 2019		   Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
As reported Adjusted EBITDA   $ 50,662     $ 65,615  
Station dispositions and swaps       (3,363 )
Same station Adjusted EBITDA   $ 50,662     $ 62,252  
Political EBITDA   (2,748 )   (10,181 )
Same station Adjusted EBITDA, excluding impact of political EBITDA   $ 47,914     $ 52,071  


The following tables provide disaggregated revenue detail by quarter for 2019 and 2018 as reported and same station (dollars in thousands):

As Reported Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2019		   Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2019		   Three Months
Ended June 30,
2019		   Three Months
Ended March 31,
2019
Broadcast Radio Revenue:              
Spot $ 158,795     $ 161,211     $ 163,111     $ 139,579  
Network 79,884     78,404     72,877     85,164  
Total Broadcast Radio Revenue 238,679     239,615     235,988     224,743  
Digital 21,618     19,935     20,208     16,841  
Other 25,171     21,258     23,477     25,912  
Net Revenue $ 285,468     $ 280,808     $ 279,673     $ 267,496  


Same Station (2) Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2019		   Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2019		   Three Months
Ended June 30,
2019		   Three Months
Ended March 31,
2019
Broadcast Radio Revenue:              
Spot $ 158,795     $ 161,211     $ 160,510     $ 139,579  
Network 79,884     78,404     72,421     85,164  
Total Broadcast Radio Revenue 238,679     239,615     232,931     224,743  
Digital 21,618     19,935     20,120     16,841  
Other 25,171     21,258     22,890     25,912  
Net Revenue $ 285,468     $ 280,808     $ 275,941     $ 267,496  


  Successor Company   Non-GAAP
Combined
Predecessor and
Successor
Company		   Predecessor
Company
As Reported Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2018		   Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2018		   Three Months
Ended June 30,
2018		   Three Months
Ended March 31,
2018
Broadcast Radio Revenue:              
Spot $ 180,168     $ 168,554     $ 174,502     $ 145,221  
Network 85,101     75,716     72,389     82,844  
Total Broadcast Radio Revenue 265,269     244,270     246,891     228,065  
Digital 15,638     13,459     11,929     9,239  
Other 28,271     24,525     26,429     26,375  
Net Revenue $ 309,178     $ 282,254     $ 285,249     $ 263,679  


  Successor Company   Non-GAAP
Combined
Predecessor and
Successor
Company		   Predecessor
Company
Same Station(2) Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2018		   Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2018		   Three Months
Ended June 30,
2018		   Three Months
Ended March 31,
2018
Broadcast Radio Revenue:              
Spot $ 173,854     $ 161,306     $ 167,617     $ 145,135  
Network 82,493     74,715     70,326     82,844  
Total Broadcast Radio Revenue 256,347     236,021     237,943     227,979  
Digital 15,407     13,171     11,669     9,290  
Other 26,818     22,997     24,493     26,274  
Net Revenue $ 298,572     $ 272,189     $ 274,105     $ 263,543  


The following table discloses capital expenditures for each of the Predecessor and Successor Company periods presented below. When combined, these periods present the Company's non-GAAP combined Predecessor and Successor capital expenditures for the year ended December 31, 2018 (dollars in thousands):

  Successor Company     Predecessor Company
  Period from June 4,
2018 through
December 31, 2018		     Period from January 1,
2018 through June 3,
2018
Capital expenditures $ 15,684       $ 14,019  
                 

