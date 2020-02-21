CUMULUS MEDIA Reports Operating Results for 2019

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) (the “Company,” "CUMULUS MEDIA," “we,” “us,” or “our”) today announced operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported net revenue of $1,113.4 million, a decrease of 2.4% from the year ended December 31, 2018, net income of $61.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $213.0 million, a decrease of 9.1% from the year ended December 31, 2018. For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported net revenue of $285.5 million, a decrease of 7.7% from the three months ended December 31, 2018, net income of $1.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $50.7 million, a decrease of 22.8% from the three months ended December 31, 2018.



For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported same station net revenue, excluding the impact of political, of $1,103.2 million, an increase of 1.4% from the year ended December 31, 2018, and same station Adjusted EBITDA, excluding the impact of political, of $206.8 million, an increase of 0.5% from the year ended December 31, 2018. For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported same station net revenue, excluding the impact of political, of $282.4 million, a decrease of 1.7% from the three months ended December 31, 2018, and same station Adjusted EBITDA, excluding the impact of political, of $47.9 million, a decrease of 8.0% from the three months ended December 31, 2018.

2019 Highlights

Same Station Revenue Growth for Second Consecutive Year, Driven by Industry-Leading Digital Growth of Nearly 60%

Same Station Adjusted EBITDA Growth for Third Consecutive Year, Excluding Political

Completion of Significantly Accretive M&A and Swap Transactions that Generated $146.5 Million in Gross Proceeds and Created Market-Leading Clusters

$220 Million of Debt Paydown, Reducing Net Leverage to 4.7x

Over $275 Million of Debt Paydown Since Emergence from Chapter 11 Equating to Approximately $13.75 per Share

Full Recapitalization of Balance Sheet that Lowered Interest Costs and Extended Maturities

Mary G. Berner, President and Chief Executive Officer of CUMULUS MEDIA, said, “I am very proud of the Company’s 2019 results. On a same station basis, our team has now delivered the second year in a row of revenue growth and, excluding the impact of political, the third year in a row of Adjusted EBITDA growth. This performance was driven in large part by the industry-leading growth of our digital businesses and active cost management across our platforms. Additionally, we made strong progress against our financial goals during the year, paying down $220 million of debt with cash from operations and highly accretive divestitures, reducing net leverage to 4.7x. This year’s results reflect the success of our consistent focus on key strategies to create value for our investors.”

Berner continued, “Despite a choppy environment and an expected political headwind, fourth quarter revenue finished in-line with the pacing we shared during our last earnings call, and, with some slight favorability on expenses, we delivered Adjusted EBITDA that was somewhat better than we had indicated. As we move into the new year, we are further expanding our delivery of compelling audio experiences and digital offerings that connect and support our advertisers and listeners. And, we are optimistic about 2020 and our continuing ability to drive strong operating and financial performance while aggressively reducing net leverage to below 4.0x.”

Year Ended 2019 Same Station Financial Highlights

As compared to the year ended 2018(1) on a Same Station (2) basis, excluding the impact of political revenue:

— Net revenue increased 1.4%

— Adjusted EBITDA(3) increased 0.5%

As compared to the year ended 2018(1) on a Same Station (2) basis, including the impact of political revenue:

— Net revenue increased 0.1%

— Adjusted EBITDA(3) decreased 5.0%

Fourth Quarter 2019 Same Station Financial Highlights

As compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 on a Same Station (2) basis, excluding the impact of political revenue:

— Net revenue decreased 1.7%

— Adjusted EBITDA(3) decreased 8.0%

As compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 on a Same Station (2) basis, including the impact of political revenue:

— Net revenue decreased 4.4%

— Adjusted EBITDA(3) decreased 18.6%

As previously disclosed, on November 29, 2017, the Company and certain of its subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of Title 11 of the United States Code (“Chapter 11”) in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (the “Court”). On May 10, 2018, the Court entered an order confirming the Company’s Plan of Reorganization (the “Plan”). On June 4, 2018, the Plan became effective in accordance with its terms and the Company emerged from Chapter 11. The Company's 2018 operating results and key operating performance measures on a consolidated basis, were not materially impacted by the reorganization.

During the third quarter of 2019, the Company reassessed its reportable segments and concluded it has one reportable segment. Prior to this change, the Company had two reportable segments: Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One.

References to "Successor Company" relate to the Company on and subsequent to June 4, 2018. References to "Predecessor Company" refer to the Company prior to June 4, 2018. For the purposes of analyzing the results presented herein, the Company is presenting the combined results of operations for the period June 4, 2018 to December 31, 2018 of the Successor Company with the period January 1, 2018 to June 3, 2018 of the Predecessor Company. Although this presentation is not in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, the Company believes presenting such combined results allows for a more meaningful comparison of results for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 to the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018. For more information regarding the Predecessor and Successor Company results, please see the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).





Operating Summary (in thousands, except percentages and per share data):

Successor

Company Non-GAAP

Combined

Predecessor

and Successor

Company As Reported Year Ended

December 31,

2019 Year Ended

December 31,

2018 % Change Net revenue $ 1,113,445 $ 1,140,360 (2.4 )% Net income $ 61,257 $ 757,581 N/A Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 212,988 $ 234,347 (9.1 )% Basic income per share $ 3.04 N/A N/A Diluted income per share $ 3.02 N/A N/A





Same Station (2) Successor

Company Non-GAAP

Combined

Predecessor

and Successor

Company Year Ended

December 31,

2019 Year Ended

December 31,

2018 % Change Net revenue $ 1,109,713 $ 1,108,409 0.1 % Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 212,623 $ 223,821 (5.0 )%





As Reported Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2019 Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2018 % Change Net revenue $ 285,468 $ 309,178 (7.7 )% Net income $ 1,621 $ 43,732 N/A Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 50,662 $ 65,615 (22.8 )% Basic income per share $ 0.08 $ 2.19 N/A Diluted income per share $ 0.08 $ 2.18 N/A





Same Station (2) Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2019 Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2018 % Change Net revenue $ 285,468 $ 298,572 (4.4 )% Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 50,662 $ 62,252 (18.6 )%





Revenue Detail Summary (in thousands):

Successor

Company Non-GAAP

Combined

Predecessor

and Successor

Company As Reported Year Ended

December 31,

2019 Year Ended

December 31,

2018 % Change Broadcast Radio Revenue: Spot $ 622,695 $ 668,445 (6.8 )% Network 316,329 316,050 0.1 % Total Broadcast Radio Revenue 939,024 984,495 (4.6 )% Digital 78,602 50,265 56.4 % Other 95,819 105,600 (9.3 )% Net Revenue $ 1,113,445 $ 1,140,360 (2.4 )%





Successor

Company Non-GAAP

Combined

Predecessor

and Successor

Company Same Station (2) Year Ended

December 31,

2019 Year Ended

December 31,

2018 % Change Broadcast Radio Revenue: Spot $ 620,095 $ 647,911 (4.3 )% Network 315,873 310,377 1.8 % Total Broadcast Radio Revenue 935,968 958,288 (2.3 )% Digital 78,514 49,537 58.5 % Other 95,231 100,584 (5.3 )% Net Revenue $ 1,109,713 $ 1,108,409 0.1 %





As Reported Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2019 Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2018 % Change Broadcast Radio Revenue: Spot $ 158,795 $ 180,168 (11.9 )% Network 79,884 85,101 (6.1 )% Total Broadcast Radio Revenue 238,679 265,269 (10.0 )% Digital 21,618 15,638 38.2 % Other 25,171 28,271 (11.0 )% Net Revenue $ 285,468 $ 309,178 (7.7 )%





Same Station (2) Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2019 Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2018 % Change Broadcast Radio Revenue: Spot $ 158,795 $ 173,854 (8.7 )% Network 79,884 82,493 (3.2 )% Total Broadcast Radio Revenue 238,679 256,347 (6.9 )% Digital 21,618 15,407 40.3 % Other 25,171 26,818 (6.1 )% Net Revenue $ 285,468 $ 298,572 (4.4 )%





Balance Sheet Summary (in thousands):

December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,142 $ 27,584 Term loan due 2022 $ — $ 1,243,299 Term loan due 2026 (4) $ 523,688 $ — 6.75% Senior notes (4) $ 500,000 $ —





Successor

Company Non-GAAP

Combined

Predecessor and

Successor

Company Year Ended

December 31,

2019 Year Ended

December 31,

2018 % Change Capital expenditures $ 29,469 $ 29,703 (0.8 )%





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018 % Change Capital expenditures $ 12,070 $ 7,818 54.4 %





(1) As discussed within, results for the full-year 2018 period reflect the combined results of the Successor and Predecessor Company periods in connection with the Company's emergence from Chapter 11. (2) Adjusted for certain station dispositions and swaps as if these dispositions and swaps had occurred as of April 1, 2019 and April 1, 2018 (or in the case of KLOS-FM, as of the commencement of the LMA on April 16, 2019 and as of April 16, 2018). (3) Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure calculated or presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). For additional information, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measure.” (4) Excludes unamortized debt issuance costs.

Earnings Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call today at 8:30 AM EST to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2019 operating results. A link to the webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor section of the Company’s website (www.cumulusmedia.com/investors/). The conference call dial-in number for domestic callers is 877-830-7699 for call access. If prompted, the conference ID number is 9191317. Please call five to ten minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call.

Following completion of the call, a recording of the call can be accessed via a link at www.cumulusmedia.com/investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Such statements are statements other than historical fact and relate to our intent, belief or current expectations primarily with respect to our future operating, financial, and strategic performance. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those contained in or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to our recent financial restructuring, the implementation of our strategic operating plans, and other risk factors described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond our control, and the unexpected occurrence or failure to occur of any such events or matters could significantly alter our actual results of operations or financial condition. CUMULUS MEDIA assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statement, which are based upon expectations as of the date hereof, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About CUMULUS MEDIA

CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS) is a leading audio-first media and entertainment company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month – wherever and whenever they want it. CUMULUS MEDIA engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 428 owned-and-operated stations across 87 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, the Olympics, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across nearly 8,000 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. CUMULUS MEDIA provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through on-air and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. CUMULUS MEDIA is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

From time to time, we utilize certain financial measures that are not prepared or calculated in accordance with GAAP to assess our financial performance and profitability. Consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is the financial metric by which management and the chief operating decision maker allocate resources of the Company and analyze the performance of the Company as a whole. Management also uses this measure to determine the contribution of our core operations to the funding of our corporate resources utilized to manage our operations and the funding of our non-operating expenses including debt service and acquisitions.

In determining Adjusted EBITDA, the Company excludes from net income items not related to core operations and those that are non-cash including: interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, gain or loss on the exchange, sale or disposal of any assets or stations, early extinguishment of debt, local marketing agreement fees, expenses relating to acquisitions, divestitures, restructuring costs, reorganization items and non-cash impairments of assets, if any.

Because of the significant effect that the Company’s material station acquisitions and dispositions have had on our results of operations, the Company also presents certain financial information herein on a “Same Station” basis, both with and excluding the effect of political advertising in order to address the cyclical nature of the two-year election cycle. Same Station metrics are adjusted for material station acquisitions and dispositions as if these acquisitions and dispositions had occurred as of the beginning of the comparable period in the prior year, as indicated. Same station financial measures excluding the impact of political advertising are further adjusted to exclude the impact of political advertising in the comparable periods.

Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Same Station financial measures, with and excluding the impact of political advertising, although not measures that are calculated in accordance with GAAP, are commonly employed by the investment community as measures for determining the market value of a media company and comparing the operational and financial performance among media companies. Management has also observed that Adjusted EBITDA and Same Station financial measures, with and excluding the impact of political advertising, are routinely utilized to evaluate and negotiate the potential purchase price for media companies. Given the relevance to our overall value, management believes that investors consider the metrics to be extremely useful.

Adjusted EBITDA and Same Station financial measures, with and excluding the impact of political advertising, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, net revenue, operating income, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure for determining the Company’s operating performance or liquidity that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA and Same Station financial measures, both with and excluding the impact of political advertising, may be defined or calculated differently by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.

For further information, please contact:

Cumulus Media Inc.

Investor Relations Department

IR@cumulus.com

404-260-6600





Supplemental Financial Data and Reconciliations

CUMULUS MEDIA INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands)

Successor Company Successor

Company Non-GAAP

Combined

Predecessor

and

Successor

Company Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net revenue $ 285,468 $ 309,178 $ 1,113,445 $ 1,140,360 Operating expenses: Content costs 109,722 111,424 405,653 402,773 Selling, general & administrative expenses 116,610 124,772 461,218 471,829 Depreciation and amortization 12,535 15,539 52,554 56,106 Local marketing agreement fees 1,117 1,106 3,500 4,280 Corporate expenses 8,646 7,571 34,372 31,599 Stock-based compensation expense 1,494 1,620 5,301 3,635 Restructuring costs 750 1,514 18,315 13,649 Loss (gain) on sale of assets or stations 509 69 (55,403 ) 261 Impairment of assets held for sale 1,165 — 6,165 — Impairment of intangible assets 15,563 — 15,563 — Total operating expenses 268,111 263,615 947,238 984,132 Operating income 17,357 45,563 166,207 156,228 Non-operating (expense) income: Reorganization items, net — — — 466,201 Interest expense (16,816 ) (22,138 ) (82,916 ) (50,978 ) Interest income 5 16 25 86 Gain on early extinguishment of debt — 201 381 201 Other (expense) income, net (133 ) 53 (177 ) (3,369 ) Total non-operating (expense) income, net (16,944 ) (21,868 ) (82,687 ) 412,141 Income before income taxes 413 23,695 83,520 568,369 Income tax benefit (expense) 1,208 20,037 (22,263 ) 189,212 Net Income $ 1,621 $ 43,732 $ 61,257 $ 757,581





Successor

Company Predecessor

Company Period from

June 4, 2018

through

December 31,

2018 Period from

January 1,

2018 through

June 3, 2018 Net revenue $ 686,436 $ 453,924 Operating expenses: Content costs 238,888 163,885 Selling, general and administrative expenses 276,551 195,278 Depreciation and amortization 34,060 22,046 Local marketing agreement fees 2,471 1,809 Corporate expenses 17,116 14,483 Stock-based compensation expense 3,404 231 Restructuring costs 11,194 2,455 Loss on sale of assets or stations 103 158 Total operating expenses 583,787 400,345 Operating income 102,649 53,579 Non-operating (expense) income: Reorganization items, net — 466,201 Interest expense (50,718 ) (260 ) Interest income 36 50 Gain on early extinguishment of debt 201 — Other expense, net (3,096 ) (273 ) Total non-operating (expense) income, net (53,577 ) 465,718 Income before income tax benefit 49,072 519,297 Income tax benefit 12,353 176,859 Net income $ 61,425 $ 696,156





The following tables reconcile net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented herein (dollars in thousands):

Successor

Company Non-GAAP

Combined

Predecessor and

Successor Company As Reported Year Ended

December 31, 2019 Year Ended

December 31, 2018 GAAP net income $ 61,257 $ 757,581 Income tax expense (benefit) 22,263 (189,212 ) Non-operating expense, including net interest expense 83,068 54,260 Local marketing agreement fees 3,500 4,280 Depreciation and amortization 52,554 56,106 Stock-based compensation expense 5,301 3,635 Impairment of assets held for sale 6,165 — Impairment of intangible assets 15,563 — (Gain) loss on sale of assets or stations (55,403 ) 261 Reorganization items, net — (466,201 ) Restructuring costs 18,315 13,649 Franchise taxes 786 189 Gain on early extinguishment of debt (381 ) (201 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 212,988 $ 234,347





Successor

Company Predecessor

Company As Reported Period from June 4,

2018 through

December 31, 2018 Period from January 1,

2018 through June 3,

2018 GAAP net income $ 61,425 $ 696,156 Income tax benefit (12,353 ) (176,859 ) Non-operating expense, including net interest expense 53,777 483 Local marketing agreement fees 2,471 1,809 Depreciation and amortization 34,060 22,046 Stock-based compensation expense 3,404 231 Loss on sale of assets or stations 103 158 Reorganization items, net — (466,201 ) Restructuring costs 11,194 2,455 Franchise taxes (45 ) 234 Gain on early extinguishment of debt (201 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 153,835 $ 80,512





Successor

Company Non-GAAP Combined

Predecessor and

Successor Company Same Station (2) Year Ended

December 31, 2019 Year Ended

December 31, 2018 Net income $ 60,892 $ 747,055 Income tax expense (benefit) 22,263 (189,212 ) Non-operating expense, including net interest expense 83,068 54,260 Local marketing agreement fees 3,500 4,280 Depreciation and amortization 52,554 56,106 Stock-based compensation expense 5,301 3,635 Impairment of assets held for sale 6,165 — Impairment of intangible assets 15,563 — (Gain) loss on sale of assets or stations (55,403 ) 261 Reorganization items, net — (466,201 ) Restructuring costs 18,315 13,649 Franchise taxes 786 189 Gain on early extinguishment of debt (381 ) (201 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 212,623 $ 223,821





As Reported Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018 GAAP net income $ 1,621 $ 43,732 Income tax benefit (1,208 ) (20,037 ) Non-operating expense, including net interest expense 16,944 22,069 Local marketing agreement fees 1,117 1,106 Depreciation and amortization 12,535 15,539 Stock-based compensation expense 1,494 1,620 Impairment of assets held for sale 1,165 — Impairment of intangible assets 15,563 — Loss on sale of assets or stations 509 69 Restructuring costs 750 1,514 Franchise taxes 172 204 Gain on early extinguishment of debt — (201 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 50,662 $ 65,615





Same Station (2) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018 Net income $ 1,621 $ 40,369 Income tax benefit (1,208 ) (20,037 ) Non-operating expense, including net interest expense 16,944 22,069 Local marketing agreement fees 1,117 1,106 Depreciation and amortization 12,535 15,539 Stock-based compensation expense 1,494 1,620 Impairment of assets held for sale 1,165 — Impairment of intangible assets 15,563 — Loss on sale of assets or stations 509 69 Restructuring costs 750 1,514 Franchise taxes 172 204 Gain on early extinguishment of debt — (201 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 50,662 $ 62,252





The following tables reconcile as reported net revenue and as reported Adjusted EBITDA to same station net revenue and same station Adjusted EBITDA, both including and excluding the impact of political, for the periods presented herein (dollars in thousands):

Year Ended

December 31, 2019

(Successor

Company) Year Ended December

31, 2018

(Non-GAAP Combined

Predecessor and

Successor Company) As reported net revenue $ 1,113,445 $ 1,140,360 Station dispositions and swaps (3,732 ) (31,951 ) Same station net revenue $ 1,109,713 $ 1,108,409 Political revenue (6,500 ) (20,010 ) Same station net revenue, excluding impact of political revenue $ 1,103,213 $ 1,088,399





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018 As reported net revenue $ 285,468 $ 309,178 Station dispositions and swaps — (10,606 ) Same station net revenue $ 285,468 $ 298,572 Political revenue (3,053 ) (11,312 ) Same station net revenue, excluding impact of political revenue $ 282,415 $ 287,260





Year Ended

December 31, 2019

(Successor

Company) Year Ended December

31, 2018

(Non-GAAP Combined

Predecessor and

Successor Company) As reported Adjusted EBITDA $ 212,988 $ 234,347 Station dispositions and swaps (365 ) (10,526 ) Same station Adjusted EBITDA $ 212,623 $ 223,821 Political EBITDA (5,850 ) (18,009 ) Same station Adjusted EBITDA, excluding impact of political EBITDA $ 206,773 $ 205,812





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018 As reported Adjusted EBITDA $ 50,662 $ 65,615 Station dispositions and swaps — (3,363 ) Same station Adjusted EBITDA $ 50,662 $ 62,252 Political EBITDA (2,748 ) (10,181 ) Same station Adjusted EBITDA, excluding impact of political EBITDA $ 47,914 $ 52,071





The following tables provide disaggregated revenue detail by quarter for 2019 and 2018 as reported and same station (dollars in thousands):



As Reported Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2019 Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2019 Three Months

Ended June 30,

2019 Three Months

Ended March 31,

2019 Broadcast Radio Revenue: Spot $ 158,795 $ 161,211 $ 163,111 $ 139,579 Network 79,884 78,404 72,877 85,164 Total Broadcast Radio Revenue 238,679 239,615 235,988 224,743 Digital 21,618 19,935 20,208 16,841 Other 25,171 21,258 23,477 25,912 Net Revenue $ 285,468 $ 280,808 $ 279,673 $ 267,496





Same Station (2) Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2019 Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2019 Three Months

Ended June 30,

2019 Three Months

Ended March 31,

2019 Broadcast Radio Revenue: Spot $ 158,795 $ 161,211 $ 160,510 $ 139,579 Network 79,884 78,404 72,421 85,164 Total Broadcast Radio Revenue 238,679 239,615 232,931 224,743 Digital 21,618 19,935 20,120 16,841 Other 25,171 21,258 22,890 25,912 Net Revenue $ 285,468 $ 280,808 $ 275,941 $ 267,496





Successor Company Non-GAAP

Combined

Predecessor and

Successor

Company Predecessor

Company As Reported Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2018 Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2018 Three Months

Ended June 30,

2018 Three Months

Ended March 31,

2018 Broadcast Radio Revenue: Spot $ 180,168 $ 168,554 $ 174,502 $ 145,221 Network 85,101 75,716 72,389 82,844 Total Broadcast Radio Revenue 265,269 244,270 246,891 228,065 Digital 15,638 13,459 11,929 9,239 Other 28,271 24,525 26,429 26,375 Net Revenue $ 309,178 $ 282,254 $ 285,249 $ 263,679





Successor Company Non-GAAP

Combined

Predecessor and

Successor

Company Predecessor

Company Same Station (2) Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2018 Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2018 Three Months

Ended June 30,

2018 Three Months

Ended March 31,

2018 Broadcast Radio Revenue: Spot $ 173,854 $ 161,306 $ 167,617 $ 145,135 Network 82,493 74,715 70,326 82,844 Total Broadcast Radio Revenue 256,347 236,021 237,943 227,979 Digital 15,407 13,171 11,669 9,290 Other 26,818 22,997 24,493 26,274 Net Revenue $ 298,572 $ 272,189 $ 274,105 $ 263,543





The following table discloses capital expenditures for each of the Predecessor and Successor Company periods presented below. When combined, these periods present the Company's non-GAAP combined Predecessor and Successor capital expenditures for the year ended December 31, 2018 (dollars in thousands):

Successor Company Predecessor Company Period from June 4,

2018 through

December 31, 2018 Period from January 1,

2018 through June 3,

2018 Capital expenditures $ 15,684 $ 14,019



