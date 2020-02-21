Targa Resources Corp. and Targa Resources Partners Announce Form 10-Ks Available

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) ("TRC" or the "Company") and Targa Resources Partners LP ("Targa Resources Partners" or the "Partnership") have filed their respective Form 10-Ks with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the year ended December 31, 2019. Both the Company and Targa Resources Partners filed their Form 10-Ks on February 20, 2020. The reports may be accessed via the internet at www.sec.gov .



The reports are also available via the internet in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.targaresources.com , or by going directly to https://ir.targaresources.com/sec-filings . Hard copies of the report may be ordered free of charge by contacting the Company's investor relations department by email at investorrelations@targaresources.com , or by phone at (713) 584-1133.

About Targa Resources Corp.

Targa Resources Corp. is a leading provider of midstream services and is one of the largest independent midstream energy companies in North America. The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream energy assets. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of: gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting and selling natural gas; transporting, storing, fractionating, treating and selling NGLs and NGL products, including services to LPG exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling and selling crude oil.

For more information, please visit our website at www.targaresources.com .

Contact the Company's investor relations department by email at InvestorRelations@targaresources.com or by phone at (713) 584-1133.

Sanjay Lad

Senior Director, Finance & Investor Relations

Jennifer Kneale

Chief Financial Officer



