Precision BioSciences to Report Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a life sciences company dedicated to improving life through the application of its pioneering, proprietary ARCUS® platform, announced today that it will publish financial results for the fiscal year and fourth quarter of 2019 and provide a corporate update on March 10, 2020. Precision leadership will also participate in several upcoming investor conferences. More information about individual events, including webcast information, can be found on the Precision BioSciences website events page .



BTIG Targeted Therapeutics Conference

Date: Monday, February 24, 2020

Time: 2:00 – 3:00 PM ET

Location: New York, NY

Panelist: Matt Kane, Chief Executive Officer

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Time: 10:15 – 10:40 AM ET

Location: Miami, FL

Speaker: Matt Kane, Chief Executive Officer

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Location: London, UK

Speaker: Nick Riddle, Vice President, Financial Strategy and Investor Relations

Jefferies 7th Annual Cell Therapy Summit

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2020

Location: New York, NY

Panelist: Matt Kane, Chief Executive Officer

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences is dedicated to improving life (DTIL) through its proprietary genome editing platform, ARCUS. Precision leverages ARCUS in the development of its product candidates, which are designed to treat human diseases and create healthy and sustainable food and agriculture solutions. Precision is actively developing product candidates in three innovative areas: allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy, in vivo gene correction, and food. For more information regarding Precision, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com .

