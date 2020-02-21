Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces New Contract with Comprehensive Partners, LLC. Florida to Provide its iUGO Care RPM and CCM Solutions to over 25,000 patients

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Ontario, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTCQB:RQHTF) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on developing innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for Community-Based Healthcare, today announced that it has signed a contract with Comprehensive Partners (FL) to provide the iUGO Care Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) platform to over 25,000 eligible Medicare patients.



“We are thrilled to be working with Comprehensive Partners to bring our iUGO Care Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) platform to their more than 25,000 chronic condition patients throughout Florida,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “The Comprehensive ownership team is well respected throughout the state of Florida and have been providing health care services to thousands of patients there for the past 40 years. We look forward to helping them build on their track record of innovation to improve the health outcomes of the patient in their home. We are also very pleased to be working with our telemedicine and integration partner, Blum Telehealth on this account. Our partnership with Blum Telehealth has expanded our capacity to integrate with multiple clinical information systems, and has led to significant new business opportunities for both companies. The contract with Comprehensive Partners is the first product of what we expect to be a long and fruitful collaboration with Blum.”

“Comprehensive Partners is very pleased to be able to leverage the new coverage the Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services (CMS) introduced for Medicare patients this year to provide Remote Patient Monitoring and Chronic Care Management to our partner physicians and our patients,” said Denise Bellville RN, COS-C, President of Comprehensive Partners. “We know that proactive management of patients’ chronic conditions in the community setting can reduce ER visits and hospitalizations, decrease health care costs and improve quality of life for patients and their families. We believe that providing the iUGO Care platform to our clients supports our commitment to delivering the best possible care to patients in the home.”

“We selected Reliq as our RPM/CCM partner after a comprehensive international search for the best in class RPM/CCM platform,” said Steve Clark, CEO of Blum Telehealth. “Blum provides telehealth solutions to thousands of healthcare stakeholders and we are pleased to be able to offer Reliq’s iUGO Care solutions to our clients. At Blum we are committed to reducing health care costs and improving health care for patients and communities.”

About Comprehensive Partners

Comprehensive Partners was formed to take advantage of the more than 69 years of combined experience in providing Health Care Services to patients in 193 cities and 39 counties throughout the state of Florida. Through the developed relationships with physician partners and their own knowledge of the health care industry, the ownership team at Comprehensive recognize the needs of patients and promote preventative health programs to maintain the highest quality life. Learn more at https://comprehensivepartnersllc.com/.

About Blum Telehealth

Blum is a unique healthcare platform that was designed and developed to disrupt the current closed telehealth market by enabling every stakeholder in the healthcare marketplace to connect and collaborate through one common virtual care platform. The Blum platform allows each stakeholder to build their own private virtual care network which promotes collaboration and continuity, which leads to better outcomes and reduced healthcare cost. Learn more at https://www.blumtelehealth.com/ .

About Reliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative software solutions for the Community Care market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT and on the OTCQB as RQHTF.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Dr. Lisa Crossley”

CEO and Director

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations at ir@reliqhealth.com

