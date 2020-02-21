Sealy & Company Positioned for Active Year After Momentous Strides Achieved in Highlight 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company and recognized leader in the industrial real estate market, announces a milestone year in the company’s history. Encompassing over 22 million square feet of industrial real estate, Sealy’s 2019 transaction record included prosperous numbers. Notably, Sealy & Company, on behalf of Sealy Strategic Equity Partners, LP (“SSEP”), finalized the $908.5 million sale of its 16.3-million square foot industrial portfolio. This disposition included 106 industrial warehouse buildings and represented the largest transaction in company history.

Subsequently, Sealy announced its largest acquisition in 2019 – a 1.6-million square foot Dallas, TX infill industrial portfolio. These transactions, along with Sealy’s other acquisitions for the year, bring the company’s transaction volume to over $1.2 billion for the year.

In addition to the noteworthy investment activity of 2019, Sealy & Company also made strides towards community involvement, philanthropy, and enhanced company culture as it was named a 2019-2020 Great Place to Work®. The company and its team members were also named both an Influencer in Industrial Real Estate and in Commercial Real Estate Marketing by Globe St. These honors, among other accomplishments, are a testament to the continued impact Sealy strives to make.

The company begins 2020 with a strong pipeline of investment opportunities of institutional quality assets and is poised to execute its strategic investment services goals with the expanded capabilities of its growing platform. To date, Sealy has already acquired nearly 600,000 square feet of industrial assets and is prepared for several large acquisitions in the coming months.

For more news and information regarding Sealy & Company, please visit the company’s website at www.Sealynet.com.

About Sealy & Company

Sealy & Company, a fully integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company, is a recognized leader in acquiring, developing, and redeveloping regional distribution warehouse, industrial/flex, and other commercial properties. Sealy provides a full-service platform for high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors through our development, management, and brokerage divisions. Sealy & Company has an exceptional team of over 100 employees, located in eight offices, with corporate offices in Dallas, TX and Shreveport, ­LA. and is the sponsor of Sealy Industrial Partners, L.P. (SIP).

Attachments

Kayte Hollowell Sealy & Company 3186983112 KayteH@Sealynet.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.