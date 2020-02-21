Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (DEWM) Announces Investor Call to Discuss the Company’s Business Plans for 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (OTCPINK: DEWM) announced today that it will host an investor conference call at 5:30 PM EST on Thursday, February 27, 2020 to discuss the company’s transition to a new management team and the company’s business plans for 2020. There will also be a question and answer session and all shareholders and interested parties are welcome to ask any questions about the company’s plans for the future.

All shareholders and interested investors are welcome and are encouraged to join the call.

The call can be accessed live by all callers by dialing the number of (712) 775-7031. The access code for the call will be 808621#.

About Dewmar International BMC, Inc.

Dewmar International BMC, Inc. is focused on becoming a national leader in hemp processing technologies by providing innovative, sustainable, and efficient solutions to process all the major constituents of the industrial hemp plant. The company’s other main focus is the sale and marketing of baked goods in North America which will be distributed under the Kush Cakes brand. Along with the parent, which is a public company traded under the symbol of DEWM:PK, Dewmar also operates its subsidiary called United States Hemp Corporation. United States Hemp Corporation currently holds all the company’s hemp-based assets.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the potential benefits of the cannabis plant, the commercialization of the cannabis plant, annual retail value of hemp products sold in the U.S., growth of industrial hemp product industry, potential uses of cannabinoids for the treatment of various illnesses and diseases, product development and business strategy. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report and for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with OTCMarkets.com

Contact: Dewmar International BMC, Inc. InvestorRelations@DewmarInternational.com



