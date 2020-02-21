There were 706 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,687 in the last 365 days.

Colfax Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

•         Reported $0.24 EPS from continuing operations and achieved $0.61 of adjusted EPS

•         Delivered 7.5% year-on-year sales growth in Medical Technology segment including 7.8% organic improvement

•         Improved Fabrication Technology operating income and adjusted EBITA margins by over 300 basis points

•         Reaffirming 2020 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.10 to $2.20


ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, MD, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX), a leading diversified technology company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Company reported net income from continuing operations of $33 million or $0.24 per share in the quarter, and $83 million of adjusted net income or $0.61 per share. For the full year, Colfax reported $0.10 of net income from continuing operations per share and $2.01 per share of adjusted earnings. Adjustments to reported earnings are included in the reconciliation schedules provided.

For the fourth quarter, Colfax reported net sales of $888 million, 54.5% higher than the previous year’s quarter due to the acquisition of DJO. On an organic basis, Colfax sales increased 1.7%. Medical Technology segment sales grew 7.5% or 7.8% organically versus the prior year period, including an approximate 2% benefit from additional selling days in the quarter. Growth in the Medical Technology segment was driven by continued momentum in Reconstructive and sequential growth in Prevention & Rehabilitation product lines. Fabrication Technology segment sales declined 3.5% on a reported basis and 1.5% organically.

The Company also reported fourth quarter adjusted EBITA of $134 million or 15.1% of sales. Fabrication Technology segment improved its adjusted EBITA margins 320 basis points over the prior year fourth quarter to 15.6%, as a result of continued cost reduction, productivity, and pricing efforts. The Medical Technology segment achieved adjusted EBITA margins of 19.2%, up 70 basis points sequentially from the third quarter on higher revenues.

“We finished a successful and transformative 2019 with another quarter of strong financial performance,” said Matt Trerotola, Colfax President and CEO. “Operating improvements and innovation in our Med Tech platform are returning the business to healthy growth levels. Strong execution in our Fab Tech platform drove global share gain and margin improvement in dynamic market conditions.”

“Our strong organic growth performance demonstrates one of the benefits of our transformed portfolio of businesses. We are now positioned with higher margins, better and less cyclical growth prospects, and improved cash flow potential. We are excited by the many operating and strategic opportunities available to us to create shareholder value.”

The Company announced that it is reaffirming its 2020 adjusted EPS outlook of $2.10 to $2.20.

Conference Call and Webcast

Colfax will host a conference call to provide details about its results today at 8:00 a.m. EST. The call will be open to the public by calling +1-877-303-7908 (U.S. callers) or +1-678-373-0875 (international callers) and referencing the conference ID number 5553506 or through webcast via Colfax’s website at www.Colfaxcorp.com under the “Investors” section. Access to a supplemental slide presentation can also be found at the Colfax website under the same heading. Both the audio of this call and the slide presentation will be archived on the website later today and will be available until the next quarterly call.

About Colfax Corporation

Colfax Corporation is a leading diversified technology company that provides orthopedic and fabrication technology products and services to customers around the world, principally under the DJO and ESAB brands. Colfax believes that its brands are among the most highly recognized in each of the markets that it serves. The Company uses its Colfax Business System (“CBS”), a comprehensive set of tools, processes and values, to create superior value for customers, shareholders and associates. Colfax’s common stock is traded on the NYSE under the ticker “CFX.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Adjustments

Colfax has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“non-GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, adjusted EBITA (earnings before interest, taxes and amortization), adjusted EBITA margin, organic sales growth, and free cash flow. Colfax also provides adjusted EBITA and adjusted EBITA margin on a segment basis.

Adjusted net income represents net income (loss) from continuing operations excluding restructuring and other related charges, pension settlement loss, debt extinguishment charges, acquisition-related amortization and other non-cash charges, strategic transaction costs, and loss on short-term investments related to the 2017 divestiture of the Fluid Handling business.

Adjusted EBITA represents net income (loss) from continuing operations excluding restructuring and other related charges, acquisition-related amortization and other non-cash charges, and strategic transaction costs, as well as provision (benefit) for income taxes, loss on short-term investments, interest expense, net and pension settlement loss. Colfax presents adjusted EBITA margin, which is subject to the same adjustments as adjusted EBITA. Further, Colfax presents adjusted EBITA (and adjusted EBITA margin) on a segment basis, where we exclude the impact of strategic transaction costs and acquisition-related amortization and other non-cash charges from segment operating income.

Adjusted EBITDA represents Adjusted EBITA plus depreciation and other amortization.

Core or organic sales growth (decline) excludes the impact of acquisitions and foreign exchange rate fluctuations.

Free cash flow represents operating cash flow less purchases of property, plant and equipment (“PP&E”) plus proceeds from sales of PP&E.

These non-GAAP financial measures assist Colfax management in comparing its operating performance over time because certain items may obscure underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult, as they are of a nature and/or size that occur with inconsistent frequency or relate to discrete restructuring plans that are fundamentally different from the ongoing productivity improvements of the Company. Colfax management also believes that presenting these measures allows investors to view its performance using the same measures that the Company uses in evaluating its financial and business performance and trends.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information calculated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures presented above to GAAP results has been provided in the financial tables included in this press release.

In this document, Colfax presents forward-looking adjusted EPS guidance. Colfax does not provide such outlook on a GAAP basis because changes in the items that Colfax excludes from GAAP to calculate the adjusted EPS measures can be dependent on future events that are less capable of being controlled or reliably predicted by management and are not part of Colfax’s routine operating activities. Additionally, management does not forecast many of the excluded items for internal use and therefore cannot create or rely on outlook done on a GAAP basis.

CAUTIONARY NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Colfax’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on Colfax’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Colfax’s results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the factors detailed in Colfax’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the caption “Risk Factors.” In addition, these statements are based on assumptions that are subject to change. This press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Colfax disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

The term “Colfax” in reference to the activities described in this press release may mean one or more of Colfax’s global operating subsidiaries and/or their internal business divisions and does not necessarily indicate activities engaged in by Colfax Corporation.



Colfax Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Dollars in thousands, except per share data
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018   December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
               
Net sales $ 888,373     $ 574,931     $ 3,327,458     $ 2,193,083  
Cost of sales 492,530     393,336     1,926,402     1,463,707  
Gross profit 395,843     181,595     1,401,056     729,376  
Selling, general and administrative expense 285,861     145,393     1,132,149     548,763  
Restructuring and other related charges 18,098     9,434     65,295     29,077  
Operating income 91,884     26,768     203,612     151,536  
Pension settlement loss (gain)     (39 )   33,616     (39 )
Interest expense, net 32,683     15,628     119,503     49,083  
Loss on short-term investments             10,128  
Income from continuing operations before income taxes 59,201     11,179     50,493     92,364  
Income tax expense (benefit) 24,790     (25,432 )   31,630     (29,508 )
Net income from continuing operations 34,411     36,611     18,863     121,872  
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (49,744 )   11,839     (536,009 )   32,601  
Net income (loss) (15,333 )   48,450     (517,146 )   154,473  
Less: income attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of taxes 1,530     2,556     10,500     14,277  
Net income (loss) attributable to Colfax Corporation $ (16,863 )   $ 45,894     (527,646 )   140,196  
Net income (loss) per share - basic              
Continuing operations $ 0.24     $ 0.32     $ 0.10     $ 1.01  
Discontinued operations $ (0.36 )   $ 0.07     $ (3.99 )   $ 0.16  
Consolidated operations $ (0.12 )   $ 0.39     $ (3.89 )   $ 1.17  
Net income (loss) per share - diluted              
Continuing operations $ 0.24     $ 0.32     $ 0.10     $ 1.00  
Discontinued operations $ (0.36 )   $ 0.07     $ (3.99 )   $ 0.16  
Consolidated operations $ (0.12 )   $ 0.39     $ (3.89 )   $ 1.16  


Colfax Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Dollars in millions, except per share data
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share  
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Colfax Corporation (1) $ 32.9     $ 37.7  
Restructuring and other related charges - pretax (2) 23.0     9.4  
Acquisition-related amortization and other non-cash charges - pretax (3) 14.5     12.0  
Strategic transaction costs - pretax (4) 4.4     6.6  
Tax adjustment (5) 8.6     (15.8 )
Adjusted net income from continuing operations $ 83.4     $ 49.8  
Adjusted net income margin from continuing operations 9.4 %   8.7 %
Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted (in millions) 137.6     117.9  
       
Adjusted net income per share continuing operations $ 0.61     $ 0.42  
       
Net income per share - diluted from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 0.24     $ 0.32  

__________
(1) Net income from continuing operations attributable to Colfax Corporation for the respective periods is calculated using Net income from continuing operations less the continuing operations component of the income attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of taxes of $1.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and $(1.1) million for the three months ended December 31, 2018.
(2) Includes $4.9 million of expense classified as Cost of sales on the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months ended December 31, 2019.
(3) Includes amortization of acquired intangibles and fair value charges on acquired inventory.
(4) Includes costs incurred for the acquisition of DJO.

(5) The effective tax rates used to calculate adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share were 16.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and (24.6)% for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Colfax Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Dollars in millions
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
   
Net income from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 34.4     $ 36.6  
Income tax expense (benefit)

 24.8     (25.4)  
Interest expense, net 32.7     15.6  
Restructuring and other related charges(1) 23.0     9.4  
Strategic transaction costs(2) 4.4     6.6  
Acquisition-related amortization and other non-cash charges(3) 14.5     12.0  
Adjusted EBITA (non-GAAP) $ 133.8     $ 54.7  
Net income margin from continuing operations (GAAP) 3.9 %   6.4 %
Adjusted EBITA margin (non-GAAP) 15.1 %   9.5 %

__________
(1) Restructuring and other related charges includes $4.9 million of expense classified as Cost of sales on the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months ended December 31, 2019.
(2) Includes costs incurred for the acquisition of DJO.
(3) Includes amortization of acquired intangibles and fair value charges on acquired inventory.


Colfax Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures
Change in Sales
Dollars in millions
(Unaudited)

  Net Sales
  Fabrication Technology   Medical Technology(1)   Total Colfax
  $   %   $   %   $   %
   
                       
For the three months ended December 31, 2018 $ 574.9         $ 310.6         $ 885.5      
Components of Change:                      
Existing businesses(2) (8.9)     (1.5 )%   24.1     7.8 %   15.2     1.7 %
Acquisitions(3) 0.1     %   1.1     0.4 %   1.2     0.1 %
Foreign currency translation(4) (11.4)     (2.0 )%   (2.1 )   (0.7 )%   (13.5 )   (1.5 )%
  (20.2)     (3.5 )%   23.1     7.5 %   2.9     0.3 %
For the three months ended December 31, 2019 $ 554.7         $ 333.7         $ 888.4      

(1)  Medical Technology prior year net sales and components of change are based on or derived from Management’s internal reports. On the Company’s 2019 Form 10-K, Medical Technology net sales since the acquisition have been included in the acquisitions line item of the change in sales reconciliation.
(2)  Excludes the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations and acquisitions, thus providing a measure of growth due to factors such as price, product mix and volume.
(3)  Represents the incremental sales from our acquisitions.
(4)  Represents the difference between prior year sales valued at the actual prior year foreign exchange rates and prior year sales valued at current year foreign exchange rates.


Colfax Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Dollars in thousands, except share amounts
(Unaudited)

  December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 109,632     $ 77,153  
Trade receivables, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $32,634 and $26,844 561,865     386,588  
Inventories, net 571,558     359,655  
Other current assets 161,190     137,801  
Current portion of assets held for sale     997,244  
Total current assets 1,404,245     1,958,441  
Property, plant and equipment, net 491,241     327,155  
Goodwill 3,202,517     1,497,832  
Intangible assets, net 1,719,019     628,300  
Lease asset - right of use 173,320      
Other assets 396,490     463,525  
Assets held for sale, less current portion     1,740,705  
Total assets $ 7,386,832     $ 6,615,958  
       
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
CURRENT LIABILITIES:      
Current portion of long-term debt $ 27,642     $ 5,020  
Accounts payable 359,782     291,233  
Accrued liabilities 469,890     290,844  
Current portion of liabilities held for sale     612,248  
Total current liabilities 857,314     1,199,345  
Long-term debt, less current portion 2,284,184     1,192,408  
Non-current lease liability 136,399      
Other liabilities 619,307     651,864  
Liabilities held for sale, less current portion     95,395  
Total liabilities 3,897,204     3,139,012  
Equity:      
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 118,059,082 and 117,275,217 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 118     117  
Additional paid-in capital 3,445,597     3,057,982  
Retained earnings 479,560     991,838  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (483,845 )   (780,177 )
Total Colfax Corporation equity 3,441,430     3,269,760  
Noncontrolling interest 48,198     207,186  
Total equity 3,489,628     3,476,946  
Total liabilities and equity $ 7,386,832     $ 6,615,958  


Colfax Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Dollars in thousands (Unaudited)

  Year Ended December 31,
  2019   2018   2017
Cash flows from operating activities:          
Net income (loss) $ (517,146 )   $ 154,473     169,507  
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:          
Divestiture impairment loss 449,000          
Impairment of goodwill, intangibles and property, plant and equipment     7,086     183,751  
Depreciation, amortization and other impairment charges 236,026     141,877     132,203  
Stock-based compensation expense 21,960     25,103     21,548  
Non-cash interest expense 9,937     4,415     4,519  
Loss on short-term investments     10,128      
Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (590 )   (66,573 )   12,066  
Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment 61     (21,108 )   (11,243 )
(Gain) loss on sale of business (14,233 )   4,337     (308,388 )
Pension settlement loss (gain) 77,390     (39 )   46,933  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:          
Trade receivables, net 49,924     (72,405 )   (44,345 )
Inventories, net (44,887 )   (47,156 )   (34,023 )
Accounts payable (119,325 )   70,085     10,266  
Changes in other operating assets and liabilities (17,169 )   16,144     35,976  
Net cash provided by operating activities 130,948     226,367     218,770  
Cash flows from investing activities:          
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (125,402 )   (69,646 )   (68,765 )
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 7,781     34,829     21,224  
Acquisitions, net of cash received (3,151,056 )   (290,918 )   (346,764 )
Proceeds from sale of business, net 1,635,920     18,404     490,308  
Sale of short-term investments, net     139,480      
Other, net         (6,127 )
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (1,632,757 )   (167,851 )   89,876  
Cash flows from financing activities:          
Proceeds from borrowings on term credit facility 1,725,000          
Payments under term credit facility (1,387,500 )   (131,250 )   (65,628 )
Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facilities and other 2,045,083     1,271,051     1,046,457  
Repayments of borrowings on revolving credit facilities and other (2,273,802 )   (981,563 )   (1,632,658 )
Proceeds from borrowings on senior unsecured notes 1,000,000         374,450  
Payment of debt issuance costs (23,380 )        
Proceeds from prepaid stock purchase contracts 377,814          
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net 11,879     4,699     6,944  
Payment for noncontrolling interest share repurchase (93,505 )        
Payments for common stock repurchases     (200,000 )    
Other (12,095 )   (10,090 )   (10,012 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,369,494     (47,153 )   (280,447 )
Effect of foreign exchange rates on Cash and cash equivalents (3,072 )   (28,363 )   12,090  
(Decrease) increase in Cash and cash equivalents (135,387 )   (17,000 )   40,289  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 245,019     262,019     221,730  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 109,632     $ 245,019     $ 262,019  
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:          
Non-cash consideration received from sale of business $     $     $ 206,415  
Interest payments $ 139,268     $ 50,389     $ 43,496  
Income tax payments, net $ 134,915     $ 97,452     $ 70,668   

Mike Macek
Vice President, Finance
Colfax Corporation
+1-302-252-9129
investorrelations@colfaxcorp.com

