Infront and IBU take partnership into third decade with extended agreement

Exclusive marketing rights partnership to run until 2029/30 season

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infront, a Wanda Sports Group company (Nasdaq: WSG), will continue as the exclusive marketing partner of the International Biathlon Union (IBU) after extending its partnership by eight years, to the 2029/30 season. The current agreement was due to end after the 2021/22 season.



By the time the 2030 season arrives, Infront and the IBU will have celebrated 36 years of partnership. The first agreement was signed in 1994 between the IBU and APF Marketing Services, which Infront acquired in 2005.

Infront Vice President Winter Sports Stefan Krauss said: "Biathlon is and will remain a fascinating sport and highly attractive advertising platform. We have agreed with the IBU to set the highest possible benchmark when it comes to implementing innovative, environmentally friendly and sustainable methods to attract commercial partners. This long-term partnership offers Infront and the IBU's sponsors an excellent opportunity to plan, collaborate and implement their future strategy already as of now."

IBU President Olle Dahlin said: "Through our strategic plan, Target 26, we are committed to fulfilling our sport’s enormous potential and our progressive partnership with Infront will support us in doing that. This agreement guarantees IBU long-term sponsors’ support and allows us to plan our reinvestment into the sport as we aim to extend our reach, innovate our future and enhance our events. Infront is a familiar partner, but a progressive one and I look forward to writing the next chapter in the IBU's history with them."

Hengming Yang, President and CEO of Wanda Sports Group said: “The extension and expansion of our IBU partnership reflects the value of our marketing services and ability to tailor and scale our support to meet the federation’s evolving needs. We are proud of our decades-long relationship, which is a strong testament to the sustainability and trusted solutions that we deliver across our Spectator Sports business.”

This new deal expands on Infront's current role by adding the IBU Cup and IBU Junior Cup – the second and third tier biathlon competition series – to the portfolio. Previously the marketing rights included World Cup and World Championship events only.

