Press release: Nilfisk joins the Science Based Targets initiative - commits to reduce carbon footprint by 35 percent

Copenhagen, Denmark (February 20, 2019) – Nilfisk acknowledges the importance of making a serious effort to reduce its climate footprint and is ready to take the next step toward doing so by joining the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The SBTi is the only global initiative that directly links a company’s carbon-emission targets to the Paris Agreement and associated global efforts, in order to keep the rise in global temperature below 1.5°C. Nilfisk is committed to reducing its carbon footprint resulting from direct emissions, as well as emissions from purchased electricity, by at least 35% before 2030, compared to its 2018 baseline.

Hans Henrik Lund, CEO of Nilfisk, comments:

“Part of being a responsible company, with employees in more than 40 countries worldwide and solutions being used in over 100 countries, is to acknowledge the impact we have on our planet. We have taken on a commitment that is scientifically based and binding, because it is important to us that we approach this in a responsible way. One step at a time, we want to do our part in making a change for the better.”

The SBTi supports companies in establishing greenhouse-gas reduction targets, based on the latest climate-science knowledge and the goals of the Paris Agreement. As such, Nilfisk’s climate targets are aligned with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s mitigation pathway and science-based calculation methods.

Specific initiatives

Nilfisk has worked intensively to collect data from its markets and supply chain, in order to establish a climate-footprint baseline. Based on the data collected, Nilfisk has set global targets for greenhouse-gas emissions in accordance with SBTi guidelines.

“For Nilfisk a 35% reduction by 2030 is ambitious, and it will have a great impact on how we run our company. We believe our commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative can drive our efforts to turn climate risks into business opportunities. Examples include pushing innovation within our product portfolio and engaging with suppliers on their climate performance in the coming years,” Hans Henrik Lund says.

For ten years, Nilfisk has been a signatory member of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). This support continues, and throughout 2019, Nilfisk widened its commitment to the UN´s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by adding SDG 13 to its updated CSR strategy.

Nilfisk now works strategically with SDG 3, “Good Health and Well-being”; SDG 12, “Responsible Consumption and Production”; and SDG 13, “Climate Action”. Nilfisk will release its 2019 CSR Report on February 25th, which will provide more information on the company’s CSR strategy and commitments.

About Nilfisk: Nilfisk is a leading global player within the professional cleaning industry. With more than 110 years of innovation experience, Nilfisk is dedicated to delivering reliable solutions and products of high quality that pave the way for a safer, more productive, and cleaner day for millions of companies and private homes around the world. Nilfisk has sales companies in more than 40 countries, and its products are sold in +100 countries. Read more at www.nilfisk.com.

Contact: Nilfisk Media Relations - T: +45 2067 0833 - louise.klinge@nilfisk.com

