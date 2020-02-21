Global Feed Acidulants Market is Expected to Reach USD 3.74 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Feed Acidulants Market by Type (Propionic Acid, Formic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Sorbic Acid, Malic Acid, Acetic Acid and Others), Compound, Function, Form, Animal Type, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global feed acidulants market is expected to grow from USD 2.13 Billion in 2017 to USD 3.74 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2018-2025. Rising risk of diseases in livestock, an increase in demand for meat & dairy products and supportive measures of government to promote feed industry wellness are the factors fuelling the feed acidulants market.

Acidulants are defined as the substances, organic or inorganic in nature, which release hydrogen and a salt part in water solution. When the proportion of hydrogen ions goes up, then the acidity of the whole system increases and the pH balance goes down. Human saliva is a little acidic and when we consume sour food or drink, our taste receptors interact with the acids present in the food or drink and this sensation is recognized by us as sourness. An increase in government support and a rise in the threat of diseases among livestock have propelled the demand for the product. For instance, in March 2018, Kemin launched a new feed acidulant based on formaldehyde, propionic acid, and surfactant agents—Sal CURB B liquid in Russia. This antimicrobial solution product brought a special synergistic combination of surface-active agents and powerful antimicrobial compounds for Kemin.

Surging craze for meat and dairy products is a major factor driving the market. In addition, the rising risk of diseases in livestock also influences demand. However, soaring prices of feed acidulants may obstruct the growth of the market. Nevertheless, the use of encapsulation processes in feed acidulants may boost the market in forthcoming years.

The major players in global feed acidulants market include BASF SE, Yara International ASA, Kemin Industries Inc., Kemira OYJ, and Biomin Holding GmbH. Impextraco NV, Pancosma, Nutrex NV, Perstorp Holding Ab, Novus International, Jefo Nutrition Inc., Anpario plc, Corbion Purac, ADDCON Group, and Peterlabs holding among others.

Major players are continuously focused on new product developments and venture capital investments to obtain market share. For instance, in July 2018, BASF launched a low-corrosive organic acid, Lupro-Cid NA in Japan. Lupro-Cid NA enables high-quality silage preparation under challenging conditions. Thus, it would help dairy farmers protect feed quality and improve safety during silage making.

The propionic acid segment is dominating the feed acidulants market and valued with USD 623.17 Million in 2017

The type segment is classified into propionic acid, formic acid, citric acid, lactic acid, sorbic acid, malic acid, acetic acid, and others. The propionic acid segment is dominating the feed acidulants market and valued with USD 623.17 Million in 2017. Propionic acid is also used in the ensiling process for poultry feed, as it improves silage production and provides aerobic stability in silage. It is also be used as a preservative in animal feed.

The blended segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 60.20% in 2017

The compound segment includes a blended and single compound. The blended segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 60.20% in 2017. Blended acidulant compounds help to remove harmful microorganisms in feed and promotes beneficial microbial growth in the gut.

PH control segment is dominating the market and valued around USD 1.02 Billion in 2017

Function segment is divided into segments such as a PH control, feed efficiency, and flavor. PH control segment is dominating the market and valued around USD 1.02 Billion in 2017. Rising consciousness towards animal health and nutritional diet drives the segment

The dry segment held a market share of 64.30% in 2017

The formed segment includes dry and liquid. The dry segment held a market share of 64.30% in 2017. Pellets, powder, and crumbles are the three forms of dry feed available in the market. Most feed additive manufacturers in the market provide their feed acidulant in the dry form due to its ease of usage, storage, and transportation.

The poultry segment is dominating the market and valued around USD 641.28 Million

The animal type segment includes poultry, swine, ruminants, aquaculture, pets and equine. The poultry segment is dominating the market and valued around USD 641.28 Million. High growth of poultry meat production is driving the demand for superior quality feed, thereby propelling market growth.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Feed Acidulants Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific region dominated the global feed acidulants market with USD 856.46 Million in 2017 where as the South America region held the second dominant position in the market. The Asia Pacific region is dominating the market because of growth of feed production and feed additives in the region. The demand for meat and dairy products is projected to rise with the rapid economic growth in the region, particularly in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Thailand for both domestic consumption as well as exports. North America is the fastest growing region because of the development of the animal husbandry sector in the region which has promoted the consumption of feed additives such as acidulants. Also due to rising income levels in emerging economies, consumer are inclinned to better quality meat and other livestock products.

About the report:

The global feed acidulants market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Tonnes), consumption (Tonnes), imports (Tonnes) and exports (Tonnes). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

