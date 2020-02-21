Ultrasona: The Ultrasonic Cleaning Gadget Breaks $20,000 in First Day of Crowdfunding

Ultrasona can clean anything! If you can put it in water, Ultrasona can clean it. Ultrasona is perfect for travel. Clean for free while you're on the go! Ultrasona can even remove harmful pesticides from your fruits and vegetables

CENTRAL, HONG KONG, February 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Achieving a lasting clean from stained or scuffed clothing, jewelry, shoes, tools, and more has remained an elusive problem. Washing machines and chemical cleaners have their limits and can cause damage to your things and the environment.

Ultrasonic technology is a safer, more sustainable, and more efficient way to clean. Until recently, this technology has only been used in the medical and industrial fields. But now, one company is bringing this technology into the home.

Ultrasona is a miniature ultrasonic cleaner that uses sound waves to eliminate 99.9% of germs, dirt, stains, and more from your things. It can be used to clean clothing, dishes, jewelry, shoes, tools, hygiene products like razors and makeup brushes, baby products, toys, and more. It’s also an effective cleaner of fresh produce, rendering fruits and vegetables free of pesticides and contaminants.

Ultrasona launched this week on Kickstarter to an historic first day of funding, breaching $20,000 in just a few hours. The enthusiasm that backers are showing towards this cleaning device suggests a bright future for Ultrasona and ultrasonic cleaning in general. “We’ve been cleaning the same way for generations—scalding water, spinning wheels, and chemicals—even though these things are not good for our belongings or the planet,” says a founder of Ultrasonsa. “We’re giving people the opportunity to clean their things in a way that’s more sustainable and efficient even for the most delicate fabrics and objects.” Ultrasona is now accepting backers at ultrasonacleaner.com.

Ultrasona is safe and easy to use. Just place it in a basin of water (such as a sink) with the object(s) that need to be cleaned, and turn it on. It cleans in minutes and even has preset options for cleaning clothing, jewelry, and produce.

The ultrasonic device never actually touches what it cleans. Instead, it reverberates 50,000 ultrasonic waves per second through water. The scientific term for its cleaning power is called cavitation. Ultrasona’s sonic vibrations create microscopic bubbles that cling to anything in their path. When the bubbles burst, they release mini shockwaves that destroy all microbial life in their vicinity. This is how Ultrasona achieves a microscopic clean, lifting the toughest stains as well as harmful bacteria from the hardest to reach places.

Ultrasona is safe for the whole family to use and can clean even the most delicate linens without risk of damage. Its compact design makes it ideal for busy families, travelers, and students.

The benefits of Ultrasona go beyond just cleaning. The device uses 40x less water and 15x less energy than standard washing, saving families on monthly bills while reducing their carbon footprint. The device is also produced with sustainable materials and fair manufacturing practices.

Additional innovations of Ultrasona include:

• Hands-free cleaning: Ultrasona cleans without the need for scrubbing or scraping.

• Whisper-quiet: Ultrasona’s sound waves are powerful but barely audible.

• Versatile: Clean anything you can put into a basin of water.

About Ultrasona

Ultrasona was developed in San Francisco and Hong Kong by a multidisciplinary team of engineers and scientists with decades of combined experience in the field of ultrasonic technology. Having seen the benefits of this tech in factories and hospitals, they became convinced that ultrasonic cleaning was also the future of cleaning in the home. So, they set to work developing a simplified, hand-held ultrasonic gadget that was safe, effective, and easy to use.

Since 2016, versions of the technology used in Ultrasona have been released by the Ultrasona team to industrial and enterprise partners. The new device, named Ultrasona is made for everyday consumers in mind. It is ultra-portable, boosts the power and effectiveness of the original designs, while adding convenient cleaning presets to prevent second-guessing.

The Ultrasona team is proud to be among the top global innovators. They are dedicated to creating real solutions that promote well-being and sustainable living. With the success of Ultrasona on Kickstarter, the team is excited to expand the use of ultrasonic technology to more customers.

