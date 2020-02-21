Global Intelligent PDU Market is Expected to Reach USD 5.24 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Intelligent PDU Market by Type (Metered, Monitored, Switched, Automatic Transfer Switch, Hot Swap, Dual Circuit), Power Phase, Industry, Application, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global intelligent PDU market is expected to grow from USD 2.26 Billion in 2017 to USD 5.24 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period 2018-2025. Power monitoring ways for data centers using intelligent PDUs, upsurge in demand for intelligent products in datacentres, growing need for high-power capacities in high power density environments and need for more power input from the PDU for high-density surroundings are the factors fuelling the intelligent PDU market.

An Intelligent Power Distribution Unit (iPDU) is defined as a networked power distribution unit that multiplies the effectiveness of data centers with real-time remote power monitoring, environmental monitoring, and data center infrastructure integration. Intelligent rack PDUs provide technologies that support a smarter IT infrastructure so as to stay ahead of problems and meet out any contingencies before they happen. They help accomplish the ultimate goal of any data center manager, keeping uptime while minimizing cost. For instance, Company such as The Siemon Company (U.S.) provides intelligent power distribution units which helps in reducing energy cost, improving power capacity, increasing the efficiencies of data centres, handling and enhancing power capacity and it provides single and 3-phase voltages.

Increasing the need for high-power capacities in high power density environments is a major factor driving the market. There is a rise in demand for intelligent products in datacentres. In addition, high-density surroundings require more input power from the PDU which fuels the growth of the market. But the cost of implementation of an intelligent PDU over a basic PDU is too high which may obstruct the growth of the market. However, the rise in demand for cloud computing globally may boost the market in the coming years.

Key players operating in the global intelligent PDU market include Cyber Power Systems, Raritan, Schneider Electric, Vertiv , Eaton, The Siemon Company, LEGRAND.COM, TIM Infratech, CYBER SWITCHING, PDU Experts, NETRACK, Elcom International, Geist, powertekpdus , ABB, Emerson and Cisco among others. To enhance their market position in the global intelligent PDU market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, Eaton (Ireland) company launched rack (G3) power distribution units (PDUs). Power distribution units G3 models operate continuously without any interruption at temperatures up to 60 degrees Celsius. It was designed in such a way that IT and data centre manager effectively provide advanced power-monitoring capabilities.

Developing and developed are offering greater opportunities and major players are continuously focused on new product developments and venture capital investments to obtain market share.

Hot swap segment dominated the market with the share of 28.90% in 2017

The type segment is classified into metered, monitored, switched, automatic transfer switch, hot swap and dual circuit. The hot swap segment is dominating the market in 2017. The applications of hot-swap PDUs is in datacenters, and is one of the most advanced versions of intelligent PDUs

Single phase segment is growing with the highest CAGR of 13.34% over the forecast period

Power Phase segment includes single phase and three phase. Single phase segment is growing with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Single-phase intelligent PDUs are of low-cost and are demanded by entry-level customers.

Telecom & IT segment valued around USD 0.68 Billion in 2017

Industry segment is divided into segments such as telecommunications & information technology (Telecom & IT), Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI), healthcare, transportation, industrial manufacturing, government and energy. Telecom & IT is playing a chief role in shaping business growth and valued around USD 0.68 Billion in 2017. The continuous developments in cloud and communications technologies is one of the main factors accountable for the growth of the market of this industry. Digitalization of data is mobilising the demand for datacenters globally.

Datacentre segment valued around USD 0.95 Billion in 2017

The application segment includes datacenters, industrial power solutions, voip phone systems, educational labs and commercial applications/network closets. The datacentre is dominating the market in 2017. A datacenter is an ability to store data in servers and other data storage devices, controlled by using computer networks.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Intelligent PDU Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America region dominated the global intelligent PDU market with USD 0.98 Billion in 2017 where as the Asia Pacific region held the second dominant position in the market. The North America region is expanding its market shares as this region is a base for colocation centers and the IT industry. The colocation centers in North America have many facilities, which contain mass information of a number of companies and websites. It is the main locations for datacenters and to players of all sizes, from garage start-ups to global colocation players. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region as it is a central base for upgraded technology due to which there is a substantial growth of this market in many developing countries.

About the report:

The global Intelligent PDU market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

