RESI, TCO, SMRT, and FSCT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Front Yard’s agreement to be acquired by Amherst Residential, LLC. Shareholders of Front Yard will receive $12.50 in cash for each share of Front Yard owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-front-yard-residential-corporation .

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Taubman’s agreement to be acquired by Simon Property Group, Inc. Shareholders of Taubman will receive $52.50 in cash for each share of Taubman owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-taubman-centers-inc .

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: SMRT ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Stein Mart’s agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Kingswood Capital Management, L.P. Shareholders of Stein Mart will receive $0.90 in cash for each share of Stein Mart owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-stein-mart-inc .

Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: FSCT ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Forescout’s agreement to be acquired by Advent International. Shareholders of Forescout will receive $33.00 in cash for each share of Forescout owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-forescout-technologies-inc-buyout .

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. , with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

