Nexus REIT Recognized as Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and MONTREAL, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) (TSXV: NXR.UN) is pleased to announce that it has been named as one of the top performers on the TSX Venture Exchange.



The 2020 TSX Venture 50 celebrates the strongest performances on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV” or “the Exchange”) over the last year. Comprised of 10 companies from each of five industry sectors, the ranking recognizes the strongest performance on the Exchange based on market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume. More details on the 2020 TSX Venture 50 and a video highlighting Nexus REIT can be found at https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/investor_tools/venture50.html .

“We are extremely proud to have earned a 2020 TSX Venture 50 ranking, selected from 1,681 TSXV issuers. Since inception, Nexus REIT has demonstrated its ability to successfully make and integrate accretive acquisitions resulting in year-over-year growth in AFFO per unit and a declining AFFO payout ratio, building strong stable cash flow and keeping our balance sheet at conservative levels.” stated Kelly Hanczyk, Chief Executive Officer.

“We have had a tremendous start to 2020, seeing increased trading volume and unit price appreciation. We believe there is significant value creation potential in our portfolio, which we plan to begin executing on this year. We are looking at graduating to the TSX in the near future. These factors combined with a robust acquisition pipeline will enable us to continue to create value for our unitholders” concluded Mr. Hanczyk.

About Nexus REIT

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 72 properties comprising approximately 4.0 million square feet of rentable area. The REIT has approximately 102,280,000 units issued and outstanding. Additionally, there are Class B LP units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus REIT issued and outstanding, which are convertible into approximately 18,216,000 REIT units.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements which reflect the REIT’s current expectations and projections about future results. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the REIT to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect.

While the REIT anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, the REIT specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the REIT’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the REIT.



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

Kelly C. Hanczyk, CEO at (416) 906-2379; or

Rob Chiasson, CFO at (416) 613-1262.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.