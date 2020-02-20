Pilgrim’s Pride Closes Fiscal Year 2019 with Net Sales of $11.41 Billion, Operating Income of $691 Million and GAAP EPS of $1.83, an 83% increase over the $1.00 in Fiscal Year 2018

/EIN News/ -- GREELEY, Colo., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) reports fourth quarter and year-end 2019 financial results.



2019 Highlights



Operating Income margins of 6.4% in U.S., 8.9% in Mexico and 3.3% in Europe operations, respectively.



Net Income of $455.9 million, or an 84% increase from last year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $973.8 million, a 22% increase over 2018, or an 8.5% margin.



Portfolio strategy and geographic diversification reducing the impact of challenging specific market conditions. EBITDA outpacing the industry competition, driven by improved execution and increased operating performance across all business units, including the U.S., Mexico and Europe.



Operating results from legacy European business rose by 7% on better operational efficiencies and input cost mitigation. Newly acquired operations already generating positive EBITDA, and on track to achieve performance competitive with leading companies with similar portfolio in next few years.



We remain motivated to pursue additional growth potential and product differentiation, aligning our strategic priorities to continue to strengthen our differentiated global platforms.

Fourth Quarter



Net Sales of $3.06 billion.



Net GAAP Income of $92.1 million, including one-time asset acquisition net gain due to valuation and acquisition adjustments.



Operating Income margins of 3.2% in U.S., 2.5% in Mexico and 2.1% in Europe operations, respectively.



Adjusted EBITDA of $161.6 million (or a 5.3% margin).

Unaudited (2) Thirteen Weeks Ended Fifty-Two Weeks Ended December 29, 2019 December 30, 2018 Y/Y Change December 29, 2019 December 30, 2018 Y/Y Change (In millions, except per share and percentages) Net sales $ 3,063.5 $ 2,656.8 +15.3 % $ 11,409.2 $ 10,937.8 +4.3 % U.S. GAAP EPS $ 0.37 $ (0.03 ) +1,333.3 % $ 1.83 $ 1.00 +83.0 % Operating income $ 85.8 $ 23.6 +263.6 % $ 690.6 $ 495.7 +39.3 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 161.6 $ 111.0 +45.6 % $ 973.8 $ 798.2 +22.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 5.3 % 4.2 % +1.1 pts 8.5 % 7.3 % +1.2 pts

(1) Reconciliations for non-U.S. GAAP measures are provided in subsequent sections within this release.

(2) Comparisons include Tulip from 10/15/19 forward.

“While overall global market conditions including U.S. commodity chicken improved during 2019, our team members have continued to deliver on our strategy, achieving a significant increase in relative performance compared to last year and to our industry competition. Our diverse global footprint has contributed to well-balanced and more consistent results against different specific market conditions. We maintain our approach to the successful Key Customer strategy, which is the basis for our strong growth. While our product portfolio is already differentiated, we are investing to further innovate, and increase our capacities and capabilities to meet customer demand. We expect value added, specialty products to account for a meaningfully larger portion of our total results over the next few years as we continue to de-emphasize the mix of more volatile commodity sales and strengthen our margin profile,” stated Jayson Penn, Chief Executive Officer of Pilgrim's.

“In Q4, our operating performance in the U.S. has continued to improve, driven by our partnership with Key customers and the relentless focus on executing and delivering the best results possible despite changes in market conditions. Within our case-ready and small bird businesses, strong demand, especially from QSR customers, has continued to outstrip supply. The commodity sector has continued to be challenging but we experienced improved market conditions compared to 2018. Our U.S. Prepared Foods continues to evolve, reflecting the investments made over the last few years.”

“Weak macro conditions during Q4 in Mexico contributed to uncertainties in consumer spending and demand, especially in traditional markets. Although volume growth was solid, prices were below seasonal expectations. Despite the difficult market environment in Q4, our Mexican business has continued to perform well operationally versus the industry, and was able to generate an improvement in results during fiscal 2019 compared to 2018.”

“Our legacy European operations once again produced continuing improvement in results driven by increased operational efficiencies, investments in automation, focus on higher yields, and better mitigation of input costs. Joining our global team during the quarter, the newly acquired operations are off to a strong start and already generating positive EBITDA. The solid performance was driven by strong pork exports and good domestic demand, as well as from the initial implementations of operational improvements.”

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss Pilgrim’s quarterly results will be held tomorrow, February 21, at 7:00 a.m. MT (9 a.m. ET). Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using the link below. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

To pre-register, go to: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ppc200221.html

You may also reach the pre-registration link by logging in through the investor section of our website at www.pilgrims.com and clicking on the link under “Upcoming Events.”

For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, access is available by dialing +1 (844) 883-3889 within the US, or +1 (412) 317-9245 internationally, and requesting the “Pilgrim’s Pride Conference.” Please note that to submit a question to management during the call, you must be logged in via telephone.

Replays of the conference call will be available on Pilgrim’s website approximately two hours after the call concludes and can be accessed through the “Investor” section of www.pilgrims.com . The webcast will be available for replay through May 21, 2020.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s employs approximately 58,500 people and operates protein processing plants and prepared-foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K, and continental Europe. The Company’s primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors. For more information, please visit www.pilgrims.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that state the intentions, plans, hopes, beliefs, anticipations, expectations or predictions of the future of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation and its management are considered forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements include: matters affecting the poultry industry generally; the ability to execute the Company’s business plan to achieve desired cost savings and profitability; future pricing for feed ingredients and the Company’s products; outbreaks of avian influenza or other diseases, either in Pilgrim’s Pride’s flocks or elsewhere, affecting its ability to conduct its operations and/or demand for its poultry products; contamination of Pilgrim’s Pride’s products, which has previously and can in the future lead to product liability claims and product recalls; exposure to risks related to product liability, product recalls, property damage and injuries to persons, for which insurance coverage is expensive, limited and potentially inadequate; management of cash resources; restrictions imposed by, and as a result of, Pilgrim’s Pride’s leverage; changes in laws or regulations affecting Pilgrim’s Pride’s operations or the application thereof; new immigration legislation or increased enforcement efforts in connection with existing immigration legislation that cause the costs of doing business to increase, cause Pilgrim’s Pride to change the way in which it does business, or otherwise disrupt its operations; competitive factors and pricing pressures or the loss of one or more of Pilgrim’s Pride’s largest customers; currency exchange rate fluctuations, trade barriers, exchange controls, expropriation and other risks associated with foreign operations; disruptions in international markets and distribution channel, including anti-dumping proceedings and countervailing duty proceedings; and the impact of uncertainties of litigation as well as other risks described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: Dunham Winoto Investor Relations IRPPC@pilgrims.com (970) 506-8192 www.pilgrims.com





PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 29, 2019 December 30, 2018 (In thousands, except share and par value data) Cash and cash equivalents $ 260,568 $ 338,386 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 20,009 23,192 Trade accounts and other receivables, less allowance for doubtful accounts 741,281 561,549 Accounts receivable from related parties 944 1,331 Inventories 1,383,535 1,159,519 Income taxes receivable 60,204 38,479 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 131,695 112,201 Total current assets 2,598,236 2,234,657 Deferred tax assets 4,426 4,248 Operating lease assets, net 301,513 — — Other long-lived assets 36,325 16,717 Identified intangible assets, net 596,053 564,128 Goodwill 973,750 949,750 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,592,061 2,161,702 Total assets $ 7,102,364 $ 5,931,202 Accounts payable $ 996,484 $ 827,825 Accounts payable to related parties 3,819 7,269 Revenue contract liability 41,770 33,328 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 572,615 389,175 Income taxes payable 7,075 8,221 Current maturities of long-term debt 26,392 30,405 Total current liabilities 1,648,155 1,296,223 Long-term debt, less current maturities 2,276,029 2,295,190 Noncurrent operating lease liability, less current maturities 235,382 — Noncurrent income taxes payable 7,731 7,731 Deferred tax liabilities 301,907 237,422 Other long-term liabilities 97,100 75,051 Total liabilities 4,566,304 3,911,617 Common stock, $.01 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized; 261,119,064 and 260,396,032 shares issued at year-end 2019 and year-end 2018, respectively; 249,572,119 and 248,965,081 shares outstanding at year-end 2019 and year-end 2018, respectively 2,611 2,604 Treasury stock, at cost, 11,546,945 shares and 11,430,951 shares at year-end 2019 and year-end 2018, respectively (234,892 ) (231,994 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,955,261 1,945,136 Retained earnings 877,812 421,888 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (75,129 ) (127,834 ) Total Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation stockholders’ equity 2,525,663 2,009,800 Noncontrolling interest 10,397 9,785 Total stockholders’ equity 2,536,060 2,019,585 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,102,364 $ 5,931,202





PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Fifty-Two Weeks Ended December 29, 2019 December 30, 2018 December 29, 2019 December 30, 2018 (In thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 3,063,489 $ 2,656,789 $ 11,409,219 $ 10,937,784 Cost of sales 2,862,094 2,544,941 10,338,825 10,094,308 Gross profit 201,395 111,848 1,070,394 843,476 Selling, general and administrative expense 115,597 85,629 379,910 343,025 Administrative restructuring activities 6 2,584 (84 ) 4,765 Operating income 85,792 23,635 690,568 495,686 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 33,446 36,911 132,630 162,812 Interest income (2,796 ) (3,146 ) (14,277 ) (13,811 ) Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) (1,006 ) 19,962 6,917 17,160 Gain on bargain purchase (56,880 ) — (56,880 ) — Miscellaneous, net 2,112 (921 ) 4,633 (2,702 ) Income before income taxes 110,916 (29,171 ) 617,545 332,227 Income tax expense (benefit) 18,681 (20,944 ) 161,009 85,423 Net income 92,235 (8,227 ) 456,536 246,804 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 155 (903 ) 612 (1,141 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation

$ 92,080 $ (7,324 ) $ 455,924 $ 247,945 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 249,571 248,980 249,401 248,945 Effect of dilutive common stock equivalents 278 386 308 204 Diluted 249,849 249,366 249,709 249,149 Net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation per share of common stock outstanding: Basic $ 0.37 $ (0.03 ) $ 1.83 $ 1.00 Diluted $ 0.37 $ (0.03 ) $ 1.83 $ 1.00





PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Fifty-Two Weeks Ended December 29, 2019 December 30, 2018 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 456,536 $ 246,804 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 287,230 274,088 Asset impairment — 3,504 Gain on bargain purchase (56,880 ) — Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) related to borrowing arrangements (4,970 ) 5,267 Loss on early extinguishment of debt recognized as a component of interest expense — 15,818 Amortization of bond premium (668 ) (668 ) Accretion of bond discount 982 812 Gain on property disposals (10,896 ) (1,889 ) Gain on equity method investments (63 ) (63 ) Share-based compensation 10,132 13,153 Deferred income tax expense 42,478 32,540 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts and other receivables (25,000 ) (10,918 ) Inventories (111,748 ) 83,174 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (15,490 ) (11,612 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 119,892 86,834 Income taxes (26,378 ) (248,470 ) Long-term pension and other postretirement obligations (9,221 ) (6,751 ) Other 5,764 4,458 Cash provided by operating activities 666,521 491,650 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment (348,120 ) (348,666 ) Purchase of acquired business, net of cash acquired (384,694 ) — Proceeds from property disposals 15,753 9,775 Cash used in investing activities (717,061 ) (338,891 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving line of credit and long-term borrowings 259,466 748,382 Payments on revolving line of credit, long-term borrowings and capital lease obligations (289,917 ) (1,117,009 ) Proceeds (distribution) from equity contribution under the Tax Sharing Agreement between JBS USA Food Company Holdings and Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (525 ) 5,558 Payment on early extinguishment of debt — (9,781 ) Capital contributions to subsidiary by noncontrolling stockholders — 1,421 Payment of capitalized loan costs (652 ) (12,581 ) Purchase of common stock under share repurchase program (2,898 ) (236 ) Cash used in financing activities (34,526 ) (384,246 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 4,065 3,534 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (81,001 ) (227,953 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 361,578 589,531 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 280,577 $ 361,578 Supplemental Disclosure Information: Interest paid (net of amount capitalized) $ 130,882 $ 154,627 Income taxes paid 125,856 253,932

PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION

Selected Financial Information

(Unaudited)

“EBITDA” is defined as the sum of net income (loss) plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by adding to EBITDA certain items of expense and deducting from EBITDA certain items of income that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance consisting of: (1) income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, (2) charges or income from restructuring activities, (3) reorganization items, (4) losses on early extinguishment of debt and (5) foreign currency transaction losses (gains). EBITDA is presented because it is used by management and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“U.S. GAAP”), to compare the performance of companies. We believe investors would be interested in our Adjusted EBITDA because this is how our management analyzes EBITDA. The Company also believes that Adjusted EBITDA, in combination with the Company’s financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of certain significant items on EBITDA and facilitates a more direct comparison of its performance with its competitors. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance under U.S. GAAP. They should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity or an alternative to net income as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Fifty-Two Weeks Ended December 29, 2019 December 30, 2018 December 29, 2019 December 30, 2018 (In thousands) Net income (loss) $ 92,235 $ (8,227 ) $ 456,536 $ 246,804 Add: Interest expense, net 30,650 33,765 118,353 149,001 Income tax expense (benefit) 18,681 (20,944 ) 161,009 85,423 Depreciation and amortization 76,849 66,975 287,230 274,088 EBITDA 218,415 71,569 1,023,128 755,316 Add: Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) (1,006 ) 19,962 6,917 17,160 Transaction costs related to acquisitions 1,239 — 1,302 320 Restructuring activities loss (gain) 6 2,584 (84 ) 4,765 Other nonrecurring losses — 16,023 — 19,485 Minus: Gain on bargain purchase 56,880 — 56,880 — Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 155 (903 ) 612 (1,141 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 161,619 $ 111,041 $ 973,771 $ 798,187

The summary unaudited consolidated income statement data for the twelve months ended December 29, 2019 (the LTM Period) have been calculated by summing each of the unaudited thirteen week periods within the audited fifty-two week period ended December 29, 2019.



PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of LTM Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended LTM Ended December 29, 2019 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 29,

2019 December 29, 2019 (In thousands) Net income $ 84,125 $ 170,080 $ 110,096 $ 92,235 $ 456,536 Add: Interest expense, net 30,222 30,150 27,330 30,650 118,352 Income tax expense 20,416 75,547 46,365 18,681 161,009 Depreciation and amortization 67,182 71,348 71,851 76,849 287,230 EBITDA 201,945 347,125 255,642 218,415 1,023,127 Add: Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) 2,636 2,260 3,027 (1,006 ) 6,917 Transaction costs related to acquisitions — — 63 1,239 1,302 Restructuring activities loss (gain) (27 ) (43 ) (20 ) 6 (84 ) Minus: Gain on bargain purchase — — — 56,880 56,880 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 114 12 331 155 612 Adjusted EBITDA $ 204,440 $ 349,330 $ 258,381 $ 161,619 $ 973,770





PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of EBITDA Margin (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Fifty-Two Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended Fifty-Two Weeks Ended Dec 29, 2019 Dec 30, 2018 Dec 29, 2019 Dec 30, 2018 Dec 29, 2019 Dec 30, 2018 Dec 29, 2019 Dec 30, 2018 (In thousands, except percent of net sales) Net income (loss) $ 92,235 $ (8,227 ) $ 456,536 $ 246,804 3.01 % (0.31 )% 4.00 % 2.26 % Add: Interest expense, net 30,650 33,765 118,353 149,001 1.00 % 1.27 % 1.04 % 1.36 % Income tax expense (benefit) 18,681 (20,944 ) 161,009 85,423 0.61 % (0.79 )% 1.41 % 0.78 % Depreciation and amortization 76,849 66,975 287,230 274,088 2.51 % 2.52 % 2.52 % 2.51 % EBITDA 218,415 71,569 1,023,128 755,316 7.13 % 2.69 % 8.97 % 6.91 % Add: Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) (1,006 ) 19,962 6,917 17,160 (0.03 )% 0.75 % 0.06 % 0.16 % Transaction costs related to acquisitions 1,239 — 1,302 320 0.04 % — % 0.01 % — % Restructuring activities loss (gain) 6 2,584 (84 ) 4,765 — % 0.10 % — % 0.04 % Other nonrecurring losses — 16,023 — 19,485 — % 0.60 % — % 0.18 % Minus: Gain on bargain purchase 56,880 — 56,880 — 1.86 % — % 0.50 % — % Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 155 (903 ) 612 (1,141 ) 0.01 % (0.03 )% 0.01 % (0.01 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 161,619 $ 111,041 $ 973,771 $ 798,187 5.28 % 4.18 % 8.53 % 7.30 % Net sales $ 3,063,489 $ 2,656,789 $ 11,409,219 $ 10,937,784

A reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (“Pilgrim's”) per common diluted share to adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim's per common diluted share is as follows:



PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Fifty-Two Weeks Ended December 29,

2019 December 30,

2018 December 29,

2019 December 30,

2018 (In thousands, except per share data) Net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim's $ 92,080 $ (7,324 ) $ 455,924 $ 247,945 Adjustments, net of tax: Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — — 12,449 Transaction costs related to acquisitions and restructuring activities net loss 920 1,919 900 3,778 Other nonrecurring losses — 11,903 — 14,475 Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) (744 ) 14,829 5,113 12,748 Gain on bargain purchase (56,880 ) — (56,880 ) — $ 35,376 $ 21,327 $ 405,057 $ 291,395 U.S. Tax Cuts & Jobs Act transition tax — — — 26,400 Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's $ 35,376 $ 21,327 $ 405,057 $ 317,795 Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding 249,849 249,366 249,709 249,149 Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's per common diluted share $ 0.14 $ 0.09 $ 1.62 $ 1.28

A reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to non-U.S. GAAP financial measures. Net income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing the net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation stockholders by the weighted average number of diluted shares.



PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Fifty-Two Weeks Ended December 29, 2019 December 30, 2018 December 29, 2019 December 30, 2018 (In thousands, except per share data) U.S. GAAP EPS $ 0.37 $ (0.03 ) $ 1.83 $ 1.00 Adjustments, net of tax: Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — — 0.05 Transaction costs related to acquisitions and restructuring activities loss (gain) — 0.01 — 0.02 Other nonrecurring losses — 0.05 — 0.05 Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) — 0.06 0.02 0.05 Gain on bargain purchase (0.23 ) — (0.23 ) — 0.14 0.09 1.62 1.17 U.S. Tax Cuts & Jobs Act transition tax — — — 0.11 Adjusted EPS $ 0.14 $ 0.09 $ 1.62 $ 1.28 Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding 249,849 249,366 249,709 249,149





PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Supplementary Geographic Data (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Fifty-Two Weeks Ended December 29, 2019 December 30, 2018 December 29, 2019 December 30, 2018 (In thousands) Sources of net sales by geographic region of origin: U.S. $ 1,904,515 $ 1,820,952 $ 7,636,716 $ 7,425,661 Europe 815,397 514,541 2,383,793 2,148,666 Mexico 343,577 321,296 1,388,710 1,363,457 Total net sales $ 3,063,489 $ 2,656,789 $ 11,409,219 $ 10,937,784 Sources of cost of sales by geographic region of origin: U.S. $ 1,779,959 $ 1,772,730 $ 6,903,237 $ 6,909,779 Europe 759,788 476,844 2,212,042 1,977,838 Mexico 322,371 295,465 1,223,642 1,206,823 Elimination (24 ) (98 ) (96 ) (132 ) Total cost of sales $ 2,862,094 $ 2,544,941 $ 10,338,825 $ 10,094,308 Sources of gross profit by geographic region of origin: U.S. $ 124,556 $ 48,222 $ 733,479 $ 515,882 Europe 55,609 37,697 171,751 170,828 Mexico 21,206 25,831 165,068 156,634 Elimination 24 98 96 132 Total gross profit $ 201,395 $ 111,848 $ 1,070,394 $ 843,476 Sources of operating income by geographic region of origin: U.S. $ 60,307 $ (9,579 ) $ 487,275 $ 291,381 Europe 16,949 15,979 79,182 84,524 Mexico 8,512 17,137 124,015 119,649 Elimination 24 98 96 132 Total operating income $ 85,792 $ 23,635 $ 690,568 $ 495,686



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.