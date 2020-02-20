TRACON to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Company Highlights on February 27, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration through our license to Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and utilizing our product development platform to partner with ex-U.S. companies to develop and commercialize innovative products in the U.S., announced today that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial and operating results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Thursday, February 27, 2020. In addition, management will host a conference call to provide an update on corporate activities and discuss the quarterly and full year financial results.



Conference call and webcast: Date: February 27, 2020 Time: 4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time) Dial-in: (855) 779-9066 (Domestic) or (631) 485-4859 (International) Passcode: 3228345 Via web: www.traconpharma.com ; “Events and Presentations” section within the “Investors” section

A replay of the webcast will be available for 60 days on the website.

About TRACON

TRACON develops targeted therapies for cancer and ophthalmic diseases. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline includes: Envafolimab, a subcutaneous PD-L1 nanobody to be developed for the treatment of sarcoma; DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of carotuximab, an endoglin antibody that is being developed for patients with wet AMD through a license to Santen Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; TRC102, a small molecule drug being developed for the treatment of lung cancer; TRC253, a small molecule drug being developed for the treatment of prostate cancer; and TJ004309, a CD73 antibody being developed for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. TRACON is actively seeking additional corporate partnerships whereby it leads regulatory and clinical development and shares in the cost and risk of clinical development and leads U.S. commercialization. In these partnerships TRACON believes it can serve as a solution for companies without clinical and commercial capabilities in the U.S. To learn more about TRACON and its product candidates, visit TRACON's website at www.traconpharma.com .

Company Contact : Investor Contact : Mark Wiggins Andrew McDonald Chief Business Officer LifeSci Advisors LLC (858) 251-3492 646-597-6987 mwiggins@traconpharma.com Andrew@lifesciadvisors.com



