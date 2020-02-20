The Historic Kendall Hotel Completes Massive Renovation

Enter to win a Spring Break Escape to Boerne including a stay at this unique property!

/EIN News/ -- Boerne, TX, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After more than a year of work, the historic Kendall Hotel in Boerne, Texas has finalized its full-property renovation and is welcoming guests to its 34 unique rooms, cottages, cabins and grand suites. Formerly known as “Ye Kendall Inn,” the luxurious, Hill Country-styled hotel has now transformed into “The Kendall”, an expression of true Texas Hill Country hospitality.

To celebrate, The Kendall and the Boerne Visitors Center have collaborated and are offering a laidback Spring Break Escape including a stay at The Kendall, local dining opportunities and activities that will appeal to those traveling with or without children. The public can enter to win online.

“We are excited to offer a unique and exceptional Hotel experience at The Kendall,” says Joe Granados, Operating Partner. “The room renovations were done with a very specific intention. Each is flawlessly elegant, luxurious and appreciative of Boerne and the Texas Hill Country.”

Opening its doors in 1859, just ten years after the City of Boerne was founded in 1849, The Kendall has continually greeted customers for 160 years and has become a part of its local culture, history, and feel. It is both a Texas and national landmark and has hosted many prominent historical figures including Jefferson Davis, President Dwight D. Eisenhower, and Robert E. Lee.

The Kendall Hotel’s distinctive setting in downtown Boerne has attracted guests from all over the country looking for a genuine Texas Hill Country experience. Through the years, The Kendall has built on its unique setting and established itself as a luxury hotel by generating an experience unlike any other in the region. The Hotel’s hallmark is exceptional service and quality. This was clearly evident when the hotel opened its doors to Peggy’s on the Green; a highly-regarded, Southern-inspired, American restaurant by critically-acclaimed Chef Mark Bohanan. Chef Bohanan also owns Bohanan’s Prime Steaks and Seafood in downtown San Antonio.

In addition to being an exceptional leisure destination, The Kendall also has three unique venues on the property that offer an unforgettable backdrop for memorable events. Their largest space, Kendall Halle is 4,500 square feet and can accommodate 250-300 guests for business gatherings, team-building retreats, state of the art conventions, chic cocktail receptions, family reunions, and elegant weddings.

“Impeccable guest experience, world-class food, unique venue options, and historic charm are only part of what we offer,” continued Granados. “From large, Hill Country-styled weddings and receptions, executive and corporate retreats, family occasions and reunions, we can do it all. Whatever your vision may be, we are at your service.”

The Kendall Hotel is located at 128 W. Blanco Rd., Boerne, TX 78006.

To learn more about The Kendall Hotel, it’s accommodations, it’s meeting space, or to make a reservation visit www.thekendalltx.com/ or call 830-249-2138.

Attachments

Tori Bellos Boerne Convention and Visitors Bureau 830.249.7277 tori@visitboerne.org



