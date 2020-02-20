Verizon and The Weeknd announce 2020 partnership

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon and multi-platinum, three-time GRAMMY® Award winning artist The Weeknd are partnering to bring members of customer loyalty program Verizon Up , opportunities for exclusive access to concerts and private experiences throughout 2020.



“Connecting with my fans is paramount,” said The Weeknd. “I constantly strive to produce experiences that transcend music and through this Verizon partnership I’ll be able to get to that more intimate level with people.”

During all U.S. tour dates of The Weeknd’s 2020 After Hours Tour, Verizon Up ticket holders will get access to an exclusive stage side experience within the Verizon Up Members section. VIP artist meet and greets will be available at select shows.

Ticket holders will also get access to an intimate, exclusive Verizon Up concert from The Weeknd - details of which will be shared later in the year. Partnerships with top artists like The Weeknd give Verizon the opportunity to offer music-loving customers experiences they want while thanking them for their loyalty.

In addition to artist partnerships and access to the best experiences, Verizon also offers customers ultimate access to music at home and on the go. Bringing our unlimited data plans together with unlimited music, Apple Music is included in the Play More and Get More Unlimited plans.

With no fee to join and easy enrollment via the My Verizon app, Verizon Up members are simply rewarded just for being a customer. For more details, visit www.verizonwireless.com/rewards/verizon-up/ .

About The Weeknd:

Filtering R&B, pop, and hip-hop through an ambitious widescreen lens, The Weeknd quietly took over popular music and culture on his own terms. As a result, the multi-platinum three-time GRAMMY®Award winner has emerged as one of the most successful and significant artists of the 21st century. Released via his own visionary XO collective and Republic Records, 2012’s double-platinum Trilogy collated three breakout mixtapes—House of Balloons, Thursday, and Echoes of Silence—into his first chart-topping collection followed by the platinum Kiss Land in 2013. Two years later, Beauty Behind The Madness represented a major milestone. This 2015 opus notably achieved a GRAMMY®Award in the category of "Best Urban Contemporary Album," a triple-platinum certification from the RIAA for U.S. sales in excess of 3 million, and over 20 RIAA certifications from tracks alone while “Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey)” received an Academy® Award nomination for “Best Original Song.” That stratospheric rise continued as 2016’s Starboy went triple-platinum, captured #1 in 90 countries, and shattered the global streaming record at the time in under a week. In 2018, his influence continued to expand with My Dear Melancholy. The 6-track project marked his third consecutive #1 bow on the Billboard Top 200, went platinum, and attracted widespread critical acclaim. In 2019, The Weeknd received a rare RIAA diamond certification for “The Hills” after exceeding over 10 million units sold. He also released two new songs, "Heartless" and "Blinding Lights," the former claiming a #1 Hot 100 Billboard chart-topping spot and both earning platinum status. Most recently he has announced his new album, After Hours, set for release on March 20th, 2020. On March 7th he will make his third appearance and musical performance on Saturday Night Live and embark on the massive 57-date world tour, The After Hours Tour, this June.

About Verizon:

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.







Media contacts:

Katie Magnotta

201-602-9235

Katie.Magnotta@verizon.com

Kiarah Leite

646-784-6764

Kiarah.Leite@verizon.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.