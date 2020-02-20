Seattle Region Invited to Impact HBCUs and their Students through upcoming UNCF A Mind Is...® Gala

Raising dollars for deserving students, the event honors local community leaders and corporations for their steadfast commitment to elevate the power of a college education

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, WA, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF (United Negro College Fund) will host its fourteenth annual Seattle UNCF “A Mind is …” Gala set for 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Hyatt Regency Downtown Seattle Hotel. Nearly 600 guests are expected to attend, including dignitaries, corporations, and historically black colleges and universities’ (HBCUs) alumni.

During the past 76 years, UNCF has empowered more than half a million students to earn college degrees. As the largest and most effective minority education organization in the United States, UNCF actively supports 37 private historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and advocates for minority higher education. UNCF has been marking the significant milestone via a year-long celebration through its fundraising events across the country including the Seattle UNCF “A Mind is …” Gala.

This black-tie event provides the perfect opportunity to become a donor and network with other UNCF donors who’ve contributed towards the elevation of minority education in the past. This year’s honorees are Eric Pettigrew, 37th District Representative (receiving the Individual of the Year) and Larry Gossett, Former King County Councilmember (receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award). In addition, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will be granted the Corporation of the Year Award for: Philanthropy and Civic Leadership for their Gates Millennium Scholarship Program. This program provided 1.2 billion dollars to 20,000 minority students over a 20-year period. It was a one of a kind historic and groundbreaking contribution.

The UNCF Seattle “A Mind is …” Gala presented by Alaska Airlines and Paccar is one of Seattle’s signature fundraising galas and elite social events of the year. The purpose of the event is to recognize the individuals, corporations, and foundations in the Pacific Northwest who continue to support the development and education of minority students. Today, UNCF Seattle supports over 600 students and scholarship recipients from Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming.

“Every year we look forward to the Gala because it provides individuals in the pacific northwest the opportunity to become a contributor of minority education and align themselves with others who see education as the foundation to building a better future,” said UNCF Seattle Area Director Linda Thompson-Black. “UNCF has a proven track record, over the past 70 years, we have more than doubled the number of minority students attending college. Deciding to invest in UNCF is not a leap of faith, it’s a game changer. Providing students with the opportunity to go to college is not only the right thing to do, but is also an investment in the economic and social future of families, communities and the pacific northwest.”

Last year, more than $300,000 was raised to benefit the UNCF member schools, the Pacific Northwest Scholarship Fund, and the Portfolio Project Scholarship. The major sponsors for this year will include Nike, Alaska Airlines, PACCAR, Costco, US Bank, Seattle Seahawks, Starbucks, and Kaiser Permanente. The event chairs are Chief Carmen Best, Seattle Police Department, and Jack McCullough, Partner McCullough, Hill Land Use and Real Estate Law.

“Nothing is more important than our youth, and higher education has never been more valuable,” said Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best. “For more than 70 years, the UNCF has supported generation after generation of students, ensuring they have access to the educational opportunities they deserve. The annual, “A Mind Is…” Gala is a wonderful way to celebrate our shared commitment to the academic advancement of our youth. I hope you will join me at this year’s gala. Together, we are building better futures.”

“I am pleased to join UNCF and Police Chief Carmen Best as a partner in this effort to provide greater higher education opportunities for our youth here in the pacific northwest. Supporting young people in our community go to college or some form of post-secondary education leads to living wage careers and greater opportunities so that everyone can participate in the prosperity of our region. I urge you to get involved with UNCF and join us at this year’s Gala. Their success is our success,” said Jack McCullough.

The 14th Annual Seattle “A Mind is …” Gala will feature a VIP reception, a live auction, an elegant dinner, and dancing. Drew Damperville will serve as event host and entertainment will be headlined by Tiffany Hammond.

For sponsorship or ticket information, please visit UNCF.org/Seattle. Follow this event on social media @UNCF #UNCFSeattle #UNCF #UNCF75.

###



About UNCF

UNCF (the United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

Mashari Grissom United Negro College Fund, Inc. (UNCF) 202-854-0007 mashari.grissom@uncf.org



