Zscaler Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Revenue grows 36% year-over-year to $101.3 million

Calculated billings grow 18% year-over-year to $135.4 million

Deferred revenue grows 36% year-over-year to $280.0 million

GAAP net loss of $29.2 million compared to GAAP net loss of $3.6 million on a year-over-year basis

Non-GAAP net income of $12.0 million compared to non-GAAP net income of $11.6 million on a year-over-year basis

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2020, ended January 31, 2020.

"In the quarter, we delivered strong earnings results while making tremendous progress on our go-to-market initiatives," said Jay Chaudhry, Chairman and CEO of Zscaler. "Momentum is continuing to build across our business as our customers embrace and accelerate their cloud transformation."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue: $101.3 million, an increase of 36% year-over-year.

$101.3 million, an increase of 36% year-over-year. Income (loss) from operations : GAAP loss from operations was $30.3 million, or 30% of total revenue, compared to $5.2 million, or 7% of total revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP income from operations was $10.9 million, or 11% of total revenue, compared to $10.0 million, or 13% of total revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

: GAAP loss from operations was $30.3 million, or 30% of total revenue, compared to $5.2 million, or 7% of total revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP income from operations was $10.9 million, or 11% of total revenue, compared to $10.0 million, or 13% of total revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Net income (loss): GAAP net loss was $29.2 million, compared to $3.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP net income was $12.0 million, compared to $11.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

GAAP net loss was $29.2 million, compared to $3.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP net income was $12.0 million, compared to $11.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Net income (loss) per share: GAAP net loss per share was $0.23, compared to $0.03 in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.09, compared to $0.09 in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

GAAP net loss per share was $0.23, compared to $0.03 in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.09, compared to $0.09 in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Cash flow: Cash provided by operations was $5.4 million, or 5% of revenue, compared to $15.7 million, or 21% of revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Free cash flow was negative $1.9 million, or negative 2% of revenue, compared to free cash flow of $12.0 million, or 16% of revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Decrease in free cash flow was primarily due to a $15.0 million cash payment as a result of a legal settlement agreement. Excluding this settlement, free cash flow would have been $13.1 million, or 13% of revenue.

Cash provided by operations was $5.4 million, or 5% of revenue, compared to $15.7 million, or 21% of revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Free cash flow was negative $1.9 million, or negative 2% of revenue, compared to free cash flow of $12.0 million, or 16% of revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Decrease in free cash flow was primarily due to a $15.0 million cash payment as a result of a legal settlement agreement. Excluding this settlement, free cash flow would have been $13.1 million, or 13% of revenue. Deferred revenue: $280.0 million as of January 31, 2020, an increase of 36% year-over-year.

$280.0 million as of January 31, 2020, an increase of 36% year-over-year. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments: $384.9 million as of January 31, 2020, an increase of $20.3 million from July 31, 2019.

Financial Outlook

For the third quarter of fiscal 2020, we expect:

Total revenue of $105 million to $107 million

Non-GAAP income from operations of $1 million to $3 million

Non-GAAP earnings per share of approximately $0.01 to $0.03, assuming approximately 139 million common shares outstanding

For the full year fiscal 2020, we expect:

Total revenue of $414 million to $417 million

Calculated billings of $512 million to $517 million

Non-GAAP income from operations of $16 million to $18 million

Non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.14 to $0.16, assuming approximately 139 million common shares outstanding

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, asset impairment related to facility exit, certain litigation-related expenses and income tax effects generated by intangible assets acquired in business acquisitions. We have not reconciled our expectations to non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income per share to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items are out of our control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation for non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income per share is not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Zscaler will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results and outlook for its third quarter of fiscal 2020 and full year fiscal 2020 today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time).

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2020 Time: 1:30 p.m. PT Webcast: https://ir.zscaler.com/ Dial-in number: 334-777-6978

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our financial outlook for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 and full year fiscal 2020. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including but not limited to: our limited operating history; our ability to identify and effectively implement the necessary changes to address execution challenges; risks associated with managing our rapid growth, including fluctuations from period to period; our limited experience with new product and subscription and support introductions and the risks associated with new products and subscription and support offerings, including the discovery of software bugs; our ability to attract and retain new customers; the failure to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of new products and subscriptions as well as existing products and subscription and support; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market for network security products and subscription and support offerings and our ability to remain competitive; length of sales cycles; and general market, political, economic and business conditions.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth from time to time in our filings and reports with the Security Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2019 filed on September 18, 2019, as well as future filings and reports by us, copies of which are available on our website at ir.zscaler.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. For further information regarding why we believe that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.

About Zscaler

Zscaler enables the world’s leading organizations to securely transform their networks and applications for a mobile and cloud-first world. Its flagship services, Zscaler Internet Access™ and Zscaler Private Access™, create fast, secure connections between users and applications, regardless of device, location, or network. Zscaler services are 100 percent cloud-delivered and offer the simplicity, enhanced security and improved user experience that traditional appliances are unable to match. Used in more than 185 countries, Zscaler operates a multi-tenant distributed cloud security platform, protecting thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss. Learn more at zscaler.com or follow us on Twitter @zscaler.

Zscaler™, Zscaler Internet Access™, and Zscaler Private Access™, ZIA™ and ZPA™ are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

ZSCALER, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six months ended January 31, January 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 101,268 $ 74,302 $ 194,858 $ 137,600 Cost of revenue (1) (2) 20,238 15,271 39,796 27,370 Gross profit 81,030 59,031 155,062 110,230 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1) (2) 61,621 38,756 121,032 75,301 Research and development (1) (2) 20,706 15,071 40,977 28,257 General and administrative (1) (3) (4) 28,983 10,386 41,608 20,517 Total operating expenses 111,310 64,213 203,617 124,075 Loss from operations (30,280 ) (5,182 ) (48,555 ) (13,845 ) Interest income, net 1,855 1,924 3,877 3,514 Other income (expense), net (13 ) 250 (42 ) 62 Loss before income taxes (28,438 ) (3,008 ) (44,720 ) (10,269 ) Provision for income taxes 716 547 1,510 874 Net loss $ (29,154 ) $ (3,555 ) $ (46,230 ) $ (11,143 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.09 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 128,408 122,741 127,978 121,664





(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of revenue $ 1,580 $ 619 $ 2,961 $ 1,122 Sales and marketing 11,943 5,517 21,982 8,318 Research and development 6,077 4,398 10,951 7,193 General and administrative 4,266 2,693 6,348 4,180 Total $ 23,866 $ 13,227 $ 42,242 $ 20,813





(2) Includes amortization expense of acquired intangible assets as follows: Cost of revenue $ 205 $ 144 $ 410 $ 144 Sales and marketing 8 — 16 — Research and development 429 — 995 95 Total $ 642 $ 144 $ 1,421 $ 239





(3) Includes asset impairment related to facility exit as follows: $ 316 $ — $ 316 $ —





(4) Includes litigation-related expenses as follows: $ 16,334 $ 1,768 $ 18,341 $ 3,942







ZSCALER, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) January 31, July 31, 2020 (*) 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 76,534 $ 78,484 Short-term investments 308,380 286,162 Accounts receivable, net 94,784 93,341 Deferred contract acquisition costs 23,527 21,219 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,917 16,880 Total current assets 523,142 496,086 Property and equipment, net 52,355 41,046 Operating lease right-of-use assets 32,142 — Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 50,523 48,566 Acquired intangible assets, net 7,287 8,708 Goodwill 7,479 7,479 Other noncurrent assets 3,497 2,277 Total assets $ 676,425 $ 604,162 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,675 $ 6,208 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 13,606 12,810 Accrued compensation 25,019 21,544 Deferred revenue 251,221 221,387 Operating lease liabilities 11,142 — Total current liabilities 303,663 261,949 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 28,801 29,815 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 23,300 — Other noncurrent liabilities 1,497 3,840 Total liabilities 357,261 295,604 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 129 127 Additional paid-in capital 589,229 532,618 Accumulated other comprehensive income 491 268 Accumulated deficit (270,685 ) (224,455 ) Total stockholders’ equity 319,164 308,558 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 676,425 $ 604,162

(*) On August 1, 2019, we adopted Topic 842 using the transition option that allows to be applied prospectively at the beginning of the fiscal year of adoption. As such, the condensed consolidated balance sheets for prior periods are not comparable to our fiscal 2020 periods. The adoption of this standard resulted in the recognition of the operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities related to our real estate and co-location arrangements.





ZSCALER, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended January 31, 2020 2019 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net loss $ (46,230 ) $ (11,143 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization expense 7,508 4,662 Impairment of assets 316 — Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 1,421 239 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 11,425 8,781 Noncash operating lease costs 6,215 — Stock-based compensation expense 42,242 20,813 Accretion of purchased discounts, net of amortization of investment premiums (442 ) (1,125 ) Other 248 202 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions: Accounts receivable (1,432 ) (13,859 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (15,690 ) (13,472 ) Prepaid expenses, other current and noncurrent assets (3,981 ) (2,778 ) Accounts payable (603 ) (786 ) Accrued expenses, other current and noncurrent liabilities (1,243 ) 1,042 Accrued compensation 3,475 (7,852 ) Deferred revenue 28,820 41,997 Operating lease liabilities (5,189 ) — Net cash provided by operating activities 26,860 26,721 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Purchases of property, equipment and other (15,099 ) (8,607 ) Capitalized internal-use software (4,273 ) (903 ) Acquired intangible assets — (1,480 ) Purchases of short-term investments (147,543 ) (179,896 ) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 126,013 71,603 Net cash used in investing activities (40,902 ) (119,283 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Payments of offering costs related to initial public offering — (1,797 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 6,758 15,493 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the employee stock purchase plan 5,334 8,691 Repurchases of unvested common stock — (22 ) Repayments of notes receivable from stockholders — 1,905 Net cash provided by financing activities 12,092 24,270 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,950 ) (68,292 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 78,484 136,147 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 76,534 $ 67,855 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 76,534 $ 67,467 Restricted cash, current — 96 Restricted cash, non-current — 292 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 76,534 $ 67,855







ZSCALER, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended January 31, January 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 101,268 $ 74,302 $ 194,858 $ 137,600 Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin GAAP gross profit $ 81,030 $ 59,031 $ 155,062 $ 110,230 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 1,580 619 2,961 1,122 Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 205 144 410 144 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 82,815 $ 59,794 $ 158,433 $ 111,496 GAAP gross margin 80 % 79 % 80 % 80 % Non-GAAP gross margin 82 % 80 % 81 % 81 % Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin GAAP loss from operations $ (30,280 ) $ (5,182 ) $ (48,555 ) $ (13,845 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense 23,866 13,227 42,242 20,813 Litigation-related expenses 16,334 1,768 18,341 3,942 Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 642 144 1,421 239 Asset impairment related to facility exit (1) 316 — 316 — Non-GAAP income from operations $ 10,878 $ 9,957 $ 13,765 $ 11,149 GAAP operating margin (30 )% (7 )% (25 )% (10 )% Non-GAAP operating margin 11 % 13 % 7 % 8 %

___________

(1) Consists of asset impairment charges related to the relocation of our corporate headquarters.







ZSCALER, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended January 31, January 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Non-GAAP Net Income per Share, Diluted GAAP net loss $ (29,154 ) $ (3,555 ) $ (46,230 ) $ (11,143 ) Stock-based compensation expense 23,866 13,227 42,242 20,813 Litigation-related expenses 16,334 1,768 18,341 3,942 Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 642 144 1,421 239 Asset impairment related to facility exit (1) 316 — 316 — Provision for income taxes (2) — — — — Non-GAAP net income $ 12,004 $ 11,584 $ 16,090 $ 13,851 GAAP net loss per share, diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.09 ) Stock-based compensation expense 0.17 0.10 0.31 0.16 Litigation-related expenses 0.12 0.01 0.13 0.03 Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets — — 0.01 — Asset impairment related to facility exit (1) — — — — Provision for income taxes (2) — — — — Adjustment to total fully diluted earnings per share (3) 0.03 0.01 0.03 — Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.12 $ 0.10 Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share, diluted 136,663 134,246 136,843 134,059

___________

(1) Consists of asset impairment charges related to the relocation of our corporate headquarters.

(2) We use our GAAP provision for income taxes for purposes of determining our non-GAAP income tax expense. The difference between our GAAP and non-GAAP income tax expense represents the excess tax deduction of stock-based compensation expense recognized in foreign jurisdictions and any income tax benefits associated with business combinations. The income tax benefit related to stock-based compensation expense included in the GAAP provision for income taxes was not material for all periods presented.

(3) The sum of the fully diluted earnings per share impact of individual reconciling items may not total to fully diluted Non-GAAP net income per share due to the basic share counts used to calculate the GAAP net loss per share differ from the fully diluted share counts used to calculate the non-GAAP net income per share and due to rounding of the individual reconciling items. The GAAP net loss per share calculation uses a lower share count as it excludes potentially dilutive shares, which are included in calculating the non-GAAP income per share.







ZSCALER, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended January 31, January 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Calculated Billings Revenue $ 101,268 $ 74,302 $ 194,858 $ 137,600 Add: Total deferred revenue, end of period 280,022 206,020 280,022 206,020 Less: Total deferred revenue, beginning of period (245,869 ) (165,279 ) (251,202 ) (164,023 ) Calculated billings $ 135,421 $ 115,043 $ 223,678 $ 179,597 Free Cash Flow Net cash provided by operating activities $ 5,431 $ 15,707 $ 26,860 $ 26,721 Less: Purchases of property, equipment and other (4,889 ) (3,193 ) (15,099 ) (8,607 ) Less: Capitalized internal-use software (2,471 ) (547 ) (4,273 ) (903 ) Free cash flow $ (1,929 ) $ 11,967 $ 7,488 $ 17,211 As a percentage of revenue: Net cash provided by operating activities 5 % 21 % 14 % 20 % Less: Purchases of property, equipment and other (5 )% (4 )% (8 )% (6 )% Less: Capitalized internal-use software (2 )% (1 )% (2 )% (1 )% Free cash flow margin (2 )% 16 % 4 % 13 %







ZSCALER, INC.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use the following non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In particular, free cash flow is not a substitute for cash used in operating activities. Additionally, the utility of free cash flow as a measure of our liquidity is further limited as it does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation of the Company's historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP has been included in this press release. Investors are cautioned that there are a number of limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics as analytical tools. Investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Expenses Excluded from Non-GAAP Measures

Stock-based compensation expense is excluded primarily because they are non-cash expenses that management believes are not reflective of our ongoing operational performance. Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets is excluded because these are considered by management to be outside of the Company's core business operating performance. Asset impairments related to facility exit costs are excluded because such charges are not reflective of our ongoing operational performance. We also exclude certain litigation-related expenses consisting of professional fees and related costs incurred by us in defending against significant claims that we deem not to be in the ordinary course of our business and, if applicable, actual losses and accruals related to estimated losses in connection with these claims. There are many uncertainties and potential outcomes associated with any litigation, including the expense of litigation, timing of such expenses, court rulings, unforeseen developments, complications and delays, each of which may affect our results of operations from period to period, as well as the unknown magnitude of the potential loss relating to any lawsuit, all of which are inherently subject to change, difficult to predict and could adversely affect our results of operations. We estimate the tax effect of these items on our non-GAAP results and may adjust our GAAP provision for income taxes, if such effects have a material impact to our non-GAAP results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin. We define non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit excluding stock-based compensation expense and amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. We define non-GAAP gross margin as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We define non-GAAP income from operations as GAAP loss from operations excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, asset impairment related to facility exit and certain litigation-related expenses. We defined non-GAAP operating margin as non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP Net Income per Share, Diluted. We define non-GAAP net income as GAAP net loss plus stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, asset impairment related to facility exit, certain litigation-related expenses, income tax effects generated by the excess tax deduction of stock-based compensation expense recognized in foreign jurisdictions and any income tax benefits associated with business combinations. We define non-GAAP net income per share, diluted, as non-GAAP net income divided by the weighted-average diluted shares outstanding, which includes the dilutive effect of potentially diluted common stock equivalents outstanding during the period.

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, equipment and other and capitalized internal-use software. We define free cash flow margin as free cash flow divided by revenue. We believe that free cash flow and free cash flow margin are meaningful indicators of liquidity information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from our operations that, after the investments in property, equipment and other and capitalized internal-use software, can be used for strategic initiatives.

Calculated Billings. We define calculated billings as total revenue plus the change in deferred revenue in a period. Calculated billings in any particular period aims to reflect amounts invoiced for subscriptions to access our cloud platform, together with related support services related to our new and existing customers. We typically invoice our customers annually in advance, and to a lesser extent quarterly in advance, monthly in advance or multi-year in advance.



