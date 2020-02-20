Appian Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Full year subscription revenue increased 34% year-over-year to $155.1 million

Full year total revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $266.3 million

﻿TYSONS, Va., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿ Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

"For the full year, we exceeded our guidance and grew subscription revenue by 34% to $155.1 million. Companies are choosing Appian because of our strong customer outcomes, growing partner ecosystem, and the speed of our low-code automation platform," said Matt Calkins, CEO & Founder.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights (under ASC 605):

Revenue: Subscription revenue was $43.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, up 28% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Total subscriptions revenue, which includes sales of our SaaS subscriptions, on-premises term license subscriptions and maintenance and support, increased 26% year-over-year to $44.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Professional services revenue was $26.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $25.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Total revenue was $70.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, up 17% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Subscription revenue retention rate was 116% as of December 31, 2019.



Full Year 2019 Financial Highlights (under ASC 605):

Revenue: Subscription revenue was $155.1 million for the full year 2019, up 34% compared to the full year 2018. Total subscriptions revenue was $160.1 million for the full year 2019, an increase of 27% from the prior year. Professional services revenue was $106.3 million for the full year 2019, an increase of 5% from the prior year. Total revenue was $266.3 million for the full year 2019, up 17% compared to the full year 2018.



Adjusted EBITDA was $(27.9) million for the full year 2019. Balance sheet and cash flows: As of December 31, 2019, Appian had cash and cash equivalents of $159.8 million. For the fourth quarter of 2019, cash used in operating activities was $(6.0) million, compared with $(7.4) million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Cash used in operating activities was $(9.0) million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to cash used by operating activities $(31.3) million for the year ended December 31, 2018. In accordance with U.S. GAAP, the $17.0 million of tenant improvement allowance reimbursements received during the year ended December 31, 2019 are a source of cash in operating activities, while the $32.4 million of capital expenditures, largely for the build-out of Appian's new headquarters and the purchase of property and equipment, are recorded as cash used in investing activities.

Appian adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), or ASC 606, on January 1, 2019, using the modified retrospective method. Financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 are presented in accordance with ASC 606 and for purposes of comparability, financial information for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 have also been disclosed under ASC Topic 605, Revenue Recognition, or ASC 605. This press release and the associated fourth quarter 2019 earnings presentation, which can be found on Appian's website at https://investors.appian.com/investor-relations , includes additional information to reconcile the impact of the adoption of ASC 606.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights (under ASC 606):

Revenue: Cloud subscription revenue was $26.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Total subscriptions revenue was $42.1 million. Professional services revenue was $26.5 million. Total revenue was $68.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Cloud subscription revenue retention rate, a new metric, was 115% as of December 31, 2019.



Full Year 2019 Financial Highlights (under ASC 606):

Revenue: Cloud subscription revenue was $95.0 million for the full year 2019. Total subscriptions revenue was $151.3 million. Professional services revenue was $109.1 million. Total revenue was $260.4 million for the full year 2019.



A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables following the financial statements in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Business Highlights:

Gartner Peer Insights named Appian a Customers’ Choice for enterprise Low-code platforms.

Aite Group ranked Appian Best-in-Class for Financial Services Client Life Cycle.

Appian released the latest version of its low-code automation platform.

UiPath integrated with Appian's Robotic Process Automation orchestration capabilities.

Naturgy, a leading multinational energy provider, selected Appian's low-code platform to fuel its digital transformation.

Financial Outlook:

The guidance below includes the adoption of ASC 606. As of February 20, 2020, guidance for the first quarter 2020 and full year 2020 under ASC 606 are as follows:

First Quarter 2020 Guidance : Cloud subscription revenue is expected to be in the range of $27.8 million and $28.1 million, representing year-over-year growth of between 31% and 32%. 1 Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $71.0 million and $71.5 million, representing year-over-year growth of between 18% and 19%. Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of $(12.0) million and $(11.0) million. Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $(0.20) and $(0.18). This assumes 67.6 million weighted average common shares outstanding.



: Full Year 2020 Guidance : Cloud subscription revenue is expected to be in the range of $121.3 million and $123.1 million, representing year-over-year growth of between 28% and 30%. Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $296.0 million and $298.0 million, representing year-over-year growth of 14%. Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of $(34.0) million and $(32.0) million. The impact from ASC 606 on full year 2020 subscriptions revenue is anticipated to be more than the $8.8 million decrease in 2019. Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $(0.58) and $(0.55). This assumes 68.3 million non-GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding.

:

1Under ASC 605, the estimated range for subscription revenue guidance for the first quarter 2020 represents a year-over-year growth rate of between 32% to 33%.

Conference Call Details:

Appian will host a conference call today, February 20, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss Appian's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 and business outlook.

The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of Appian’s website at http://investors.appian.com . To access the call, please dial (877) 407-0792 in the U.S. or (201) 689-8263 internationally. Following the call, an archived webcast will be available at the same location on the Investor Relations page. A telephone replay will be available for one week at (844) 512-2921 in the U.S. or (412) 317-6671 internationally with recording access code 13698412.

About Appian

Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Appian provides investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding and adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense and gain or loss on disposal of an asset. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and Appian’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures at the end of this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures.

Appian uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Appian’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Appian’s performance by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results. Appian believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Appian’s performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to historical performance as well as comparisons to competitors’ operating results. Appian believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to measures used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by Appian’s institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of Appian’s business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding Appian’s future financial and business performance for the first quarter and full-year 2020, future investment by Appian in its go-to-market initiatives, increased demand for the Appian platform, market opportunity and plans and objectives for future operations, including Appian’s ability to drive continued subscription revenue and total revenue growth, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Appian has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Appian believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties associated with Appian’s ability to grow its business and manage its growth, Appian’s ability to sustain its revenue growth rate, continued market acceptance of Appian’s platform and adoption of low-code solutions to drive digital transformation, the fluctuation of Appian’s operating results due to the length and variability of its sales cycle, competition in the markets in which Appian operates, risks and uncertainties associated with the composition and concentration of Appian’s customer base and their demand for its platform and satisfaction with the services provided by Appian, the potential fluctuation of Appian’s future quarterly results of operations, Appian’s ability to shift its revenue towards subscriptions and away from professional services, Appian’s ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, Appian’s strategic relationships with third parties and use of third-party licensed software and its platform’s compatibility with third-party applications, and the timing of Appian’s recognition of subscription revenue which may delay the effect of near term changes in sales on its operating results, and the additional risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Appian’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 20, 2020 and other reports that Appian has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, Appian operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for Appian’s management to predict all risks, nor can Appian assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements Appian may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, Appian cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. Appian is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

APPIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 As Reported

(ASC 606) Impacts from

Adoption Without

Adoption

(ASC 605) As Reported

(ASC 605) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 159,755 $ — $ 159,755 $ 94,930 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 70,408 — 70,408 79,383 Deferred commissions, current 14,543 (6,061 ) 20,604 14,020 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 32,955 16,343 16,612 21,293 Total current assets 277,661 10,282 267,379 209,626 Property and equipment, net 39,554 — 39,554 7,539 Operating right-of-use asset 24,205 — 24,205 — Deferred commissions, net of current portion 28,979 15,780 13,199 15,088 Deferred tax assets 494 — 494 326 Other assets 592 — 592 601 Total assets 371,485 26,062 345,423 233,180 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 5,222 $ — $ 5,222 $ 9,249 Accrued expenses 7,488 — 7,488 7,464 Accrued compensation and related benefits 10,691 — 10,691 13,796 Deferred revenue, current 82,201 (28,985 ) 111,186 95,523 Operating lease liability, current 3,836 — 3,836 — Finance lease liability, current 1,447 — 1,447 — Other current liabilities 1,395 — 1,395 2,369 Total current liabilities 112,280 (28,985 ) 141,265 128,401 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 44,416 — 44,416 — Finance lease liability, net of current portion 2,375 — 2,375 — Deferred revenue, net of current portion 7,139 (4,891 ) 12,030 16,145 Deferred tax liabilities 38 — 38 42 Deferred rent, net of current portion — — — 15,400 Total liabilities 166,248 (33,876 ) 200,124 159,988 Stockholders’ equity Class A common stock 3 — 3 3 Class B common stock 3 — 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 340,929 — 340,929 218,284 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (285 ) 320 (605 ) 542 Accumulated deficit (135,413 ) 59,618 (195,031 ) (145,640 ) Total stockholders’ equity 205,237 59,938 145,299 73,192 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 371,485 26,062 $ 345,423 $ 233,180







APPIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 As Reported

(ASC 606) Impacts from

Adoption Without

Adoption

(ASC 605) As Reported

(ASC 605) Revenue: Subscriptions $ 42,108 $ (2,210 ) $ 44,318 $ 35,108 Professional services 26,510 358 26,152 25,108 Total revenue 68,618 (1,852 ) 70,470 60,216 Cost of revenue: Subscriptions 4,993 — 4,993 3,284 Professional services 17,780 — 17,780 18,926 Total cost of revenue 22,773 — 22,773 22,210 Gross profit 45,845 (1,852 ) 47,697 38,006 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 31,254 (860 ) 32,114 30,177 Research and development 15,625 — 15,625 12,332 General and administrative 12,028 — 12,028 8,799 Total operating expenses 58,907 (860 ) 59,767 51,308 Operating loss (13,062 ) (992 ) (12,070 ) (13,302 ) Other (income) expense: Other (income) expense, net (2,822 ) (228 ) (2,594 ) 510 Interest expense 131 — 131 64 Total other (income) expense (2,691 ) (228 ) (2,463 ) 574 Loss before income taxes (10,371 ) (764 ) (9,607 ) (13,876 ) Income tax expense 426 — 426 27 Net loss $ (10,797 ) $ (764 ) $ (10,033 ) $ (13,903 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.22 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 67,316,098 — 67,316,098 63,793,704





Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 As Reported

(ASC 606) Impacts from

Adoption Without

Adoption

(ASC 605) As Reported

(ASC 605) Revenue: Subscriptions $ 151,299 $ (8,786 ) $ 160,085 $ 126,012 Professional services 109,053 2,791 106,262 100,731 Total revenue 260,352 (5,995 ) 266,347 226,743 Cost of revenue: Subscriptions 17,098 — 17,098 11,997 Professional services 76,743 — 76,743 72,928 Total cost of revenue 93,841 — 93,841 84,925 Gross profit 166,511 (5,995 ) 172,506 141,818 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 117,440 (4,625 ) 122,065 105,992 Research and development 58,043 — 58,043 44,724 General and administrative 41,496 — 41,496 37,821 Total operating expenses 216,979 (4,625 ) 221,604 188,537 Operating loss (50,468 ) (1,370 ) (49,098 ) (46,719 ) Other (income) expense: Other (income) expense, net (941 ) (47 ) (894 ) 2,295 Interest expense 367 — 367 198 Total other (income) expense (574 ) (47 ) (527 ) 2,493 Loss before income taxes (49,894 ) (1,323 ) (48,571 ) (49,212 ) Income tax expense 820 — 820 239 Net loss $ (50,714 ) $ (1,323 ) $ (49,391 ) $ (49,451 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (0.77 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.75 ) $ (0.80 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 65,479,327 — 65,479,327 62,140,684







APPIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES STOCK BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) Cost of revenue Subscriptions $ 185 $ 159 $ 647 $ 514 Professional services 287 1,072 2,748 1,717 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 771 1,692 4,742 3,473 Research and development 497 1,310 3,480 2,416 General and administrative 1,648 574 4,826 7,934 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 3,388 $ 4,807 $ 16,443 $ 16,054







APPIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 As Reported

(ASC 606) Impacts

from

Adoption Without

Adoption

(ASC 605) As Reported

(ASC 605) Net loss $ (50,714 ) $ (1,323 ) $ (49,391 ) $ (49,451 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,742 — 4,742 2,021 Loss (gain) on disposal of equipment 146 — 146 (4 ) Bad debt expense 99 — 99 211 Deferred income taxes (330 ) — (330 ) (218 ) Stock-based compensation 16,443 — 16,443 16,054 Changes in assets and liabilities: 601 Accounts receivable 7,432 — 7,432 (23,332 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 8,754 4,095 4,659 (1,025 ) Deferred commissions (9,319 ) (4,625 ) (4,694 ) (7,615 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (4,043 ) — (4,043 ) 7,461 Accrued compensation and related benefits (3,072 ) — (3,072 ) (3 ) Other current liabilities 1,318 — 1,318 1,823 Deferred revenue 12,791 1,935 10,856 23,023 Operating lease liabilities 6,827 — 6,827 — Deferred rent, non-current — — — (266 ) Net cash used in operating activities (8,926 ) 82 (9,008 ) (31,321 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (32,421 ) — (32,421 ) (7,014 ) Proceeds from sale of equipment — — — 4 Net cash used in investing activities (32,421 ) — (32,421 ) (7,010 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from public offering, net of underwriting discounts 101,653 — 101,653 58,258 Payment of costs related to public offerings (350 ) — (350 ) (429 ) Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 4,899 — 4,899 3,133 Principal payments on finance lease obligations (653 ) — (653 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 105,549 — 105,549 60,962 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 623 (82 ) 705 (1,459 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 64,825 — 64,825 21,172 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 94,930 — 94,930 73,758 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 159,755 — $ 159,755 $ 94,930







APPIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 As Reported

(ASC 606) Without

Adoption

(ASC 605) As Reported

(ASC 605) Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating loss: GAAP operating loss $ (13,062 ) $ (12,070 ) $ (13,302 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 3,388 3,388 4,807 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (9,674 ) $ (8,682 ) $ (8,495 ) Reconciliation of non-GAAP net loss: GAAP net loss $ (10,797 ) $ (10,033 ) $ (13,903 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 3,388 3,388 4,807 Non-GAAP net loss $ (7,409 ) $ (6,645 ) $ (9,096 ) Non-GAAP earnings per share: Non-GAAP net loss $ (7,409 ) $ (6,645 ) $ (9,096 ) Non-GAAP weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share

attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 67,316,098 67,316,098 63,793,704 Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.14 ) Reconciliation of non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted: GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted (0.16 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.22 ) Add back: Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss per share 0.05 0.05 0.08 Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.14 ) Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA: GAAP net loss $ (10,797 ) $ (10,033 ) $ (13,903 ) Other (income) expense, net (2,822 ) (2,594 ) 510 Interest expense 131 131 64 Income tax expense 426 426 27 Depreciation expense 1,469 1,469 568 Stock-based compensation expense 3,388 3,388 4,807 Adjusted EBITDA $ (8,205 ) $ (7,213 ) $ (7,927 )





Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 As Reported

(ASC 606) Without

Adoption

(ASC 605) As Reported

(ASC 605) Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating loss: GAAP operating loss $ (50,468 ) $ (49,098 ) $ (46,719 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 16,443 16,443 16,054 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (34,025 ) $ (32,655 ) $ (30,665 ) Reconciliation of non-GAAP net loss: GAAP net loss $ (50,714 ) $ (49,391 ) $ (49,451 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 16,443 16,443 16,054 Loss (gain) on disposal of asset 146 146 $ (4 ) Non-GAAP net loss $ (34,125 ) $ (32,802 ) $ (33,401 ) Non-GAAP earnings per share: Non-GAAP net loss $ (34,125 ) $ (32,802 ) $ (33,401 ) Non-GAAP weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share

attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 65,479,327 65,479,327 62,140,684 Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.52 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.54 ) Reconciliation of non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted: GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted (0.77 ) $ (0.75 ) $ (0.80 ) Add back: Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss per share 0.25 0.25 0.26 Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.52 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.54 ) Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA: GAAP net loss $ (50,714 ) $ (49,391 ) $ (49,451 ) Other (income) expense, net (941 ) (894 ) 2,295 Interest expense 367 367 198 Income tax expense 820 820 239 Depreciation expense 4,742 4,742 2,020 Stock-based compensation expense 16,443 16,443 16,054 Adjusted EBITDA $ (29,283 ) $ (27,913 ) $ (28,645 )



