DMC Global Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results

Full-year 2019 sales were a record $397.6 million, up 22% from 2018



Fourth quarter sales were $86.4 million, down 14% sequentially and down 4% versus Q4 2018

Fourth quarter gross margin was 35% versus 36% in Q3 2019 and 35% in Q4 2018

DynaEnergetics completes previously announced exit of Siberian manufacturing facility and consolidates its manufacturing and distribution infrastructure

Fourth-quarter and full-year restructuring charges were $13.2 million and $19.5 million, respectively

Fourth quarter operating income was $499,000; adjusted operating income* was $13.8 million

Fourth quarter net loss was $5.3 million, or $0.36 loss per diluted share, while adjusted net income* was $9.5 million, or $0.65 per diluted share

Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA* was $17.6 million

Full-year 2019 net income was $34.0 million, or $2.28 per diluted share, while full-year adjusted net income was $55.6 million, or $3.75 per diluted share

Year-end net cash* was $6.1 million compared with net debt* of $16.0 million at September 30, 2019, and $28.0 million at the end of 2018

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth quarter sales were $86.4 million, down 14% sequentially versus the 2019 third quarter, and down 4% versus the 2018 fourth quarter. The sales decline was principally due to the previously reported sharp decline in North American well completion activity, which negatively impacted demand at DynaEnergetics, DMC’s oilfield products business. Fourth quarter gross margin was 35% versus 36% in the third quarter and 35% in the prior-year fourth quarter.

Fourth quarter operating income was $499,000 versus $13.1 million in the 2018 fourth quarter. Net loss was $5.3 million, or $0.36 loss per diluted share, versus net income of $15.3 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, in the prior-year fourth quarter.

Adjusted operating income* was $13.8 million, and excludes $13.2 million in restructuring charges ($12.1 million of which were non-cash) principally related to the closure of DynaEnergetics’ manufacturing plant in Tyumen, Siberia. Adjusted net income*, which excludes the restructuring charges, was $9.5 million, or $0.65 per diluted share.

Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was $17.6 million versus $23.2 million in the 2019 third quarter and $16.9 million in the prior-year fourth quarter. Cash flow from operations was $29.5 million versus $21.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net cash* (cash and cash equivalents less total debt) was $6.1 million versus net debt* (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) of $16.0 million at the end of the 2019 third quarter and $28.0 million at December 31, 2018. Total debt at December 31, 2019, was $14.3 million and the Company’s debt-to-adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio was 0.2.

DynaEnergetics

DynaEnergetics reported fourth quarter sales of $64.6 million, down 16% sequentially and an increase of 2% versus the prior-year fourth quarter. Gross margin was 38% versus 39% in the 2019 third quarter and 39% in the 2018 fourth quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $18.5 million versus $15.2 million in the 2018 fourth quarter.

NobelClad

NobelClad reported fourth quarter sales of $21.8 million, down 4% sequentially and down 20% versus the 2018 fourth quarter. Gross margin was 27%, up from 26% in the 2019 third quarter and 25% in the prior-year fourth quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $2.4 million versus $4.0 million in the prior-year fourth quarter.

NobelClad’s trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio at the end of the fourth quarter was 1.03. Order backlog was $31.7 million versus $33.2 million at the end of the third quarter.

Full-year results

Consolidated sales in 2019 were a record $397.6 million, up 22% from $326.4 million in 2018. Gross margin was 36% versus 34% in the prior year.

Operating income was $58.4 million versus $37.4 million in 2018. Excluding $19.5 million in restructuring charges ($16.6 million of which were non-cash), 2019 full-year adjusted operating income was $78.7 million.

Full-year 2019 net income was $34.0 million, or $2.28 per diluted share, while full-year adjusted net income was $55.6 million, or $3.75 per diluted share. Net income in 2018 was $30.5 million, or $2.04 per diluted share, while 2018 adjusted net income was $30.7 million, or $2.07 per diluted share.

Full-year adjusted EBITDA was a record $93.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA in 2018 was $59.6 million and included $7.6 million in litigation expense.

Cash flow from operations was $64.6 million, which excluded $27.2 million in capital expenditures. In 2018, cash flow from operations was $27.6 million, and excluded $45.1 million in capital expenditures. Trailing 12-month return on invested capital was 18%, down from 29% at the end of the third quarter. The decline principally relates to the closure of DynaEnergetics’ manufacturing plant in Tyumen, Siberia, and the write down of the facility’s carrying value.

DynaEnergetics

Full-year sales at DynaEnergetics were a record $310.4 million, up 31% from $237.4 million in 2018. Gross margin was 40%, up from 38% in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $94.5 million versus $58.8 million in the prior year.

NobelClad

NobelClad reported full-year sales of $87.1 million, down 2% from $89.0 million in 2018. Gross margin was 26% versus 23% in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $11.1 million versus $10.8 million in the prior year.

Management Commentary

“Our employees executed extremely well during 2019, and their efforts enabled DMC to deliver record consolidated sales and earnings, strong operating cash flow, and increased shareholder returns that included a significant increase in our annual dividend,” said Kevin Longe, CEO.

“Increased customer adoption of DynaEnergetics’ DynaStage™ DS Factory-Assembled, Performance-Assured™ perforating systems was a key factor in our 2019 performance. More than 20 percent of the perforating systems deployed in North America during 2019 were either DS™ systems, or were enabled by DynaEnergetics’ IS2™ intrinsically safe initiating systems.

“North American well completion activity began slowing in the third quarter of 2019, and the decline accelerated rapidly in the fourth quarter,” Longe said. “This downturn reflects a long-overdue shift in the industry toward capital discipline, free cash flow generation, strengthening of balance sheets, and ultimately, improved returns for investors. While this dynamic has slowed near-term drilling and completion activity, it is necessary for strengthening the health of our industry over the longer term.

“DynaEnergetics capitalized on the fourth-quarter slowdown by accelerating a planned streamlining of its global manufacturing and distribution footprint. This process involved exiting a manufacturing plant in Tyumen, Siberia, and closing distribution facilities in Canada and Oklahoma. DynaEnergetics also accelerated the planned consolidation of its Mt. Braddock, Pennsylvania, assembly operations into its facility in Blum, Texas. We expect approximately $2.0 million in annual cost savings as a result of these initiatives.”

“E&Ps are highly focused on lowering operating costs through more effective well completion programs," Longe added. “Increasingly, these operators are specifying DynaEnergetics’ perforating systems, which remain unmatched in their safety, efficiency and reliability. DynaEnergetics continued to expand its product and technology portfolio during 2019. In addition to launching its DS Trinity™ and DS™ NLine™ systems, DynaEnergetics was awarded 17 new patents and filed 126 patent applications in the U.S. and internationally. It was the most active year ever for patent applications and awards at DynaEnergetics, which currently holds a total of 63 patents and 186 pending patent applications, covering a total of 73 patent families.”

Longe continued, “NobelClad’s market development team made significant progress during 2019 at establishing new applications for its composite metal plates. New customers in the aerospace, power generation and engineered wood products sectors have turned to NobelClad’s capabilities to address complex corrosion and temperature resistance issues. NobelClad currently is seeing an anticipated pick up in booking activity for projects expected to ship later this year. We are optimistic 2020 will be a year of growth for NobelClad.

“We have entered 2020 with a strong balance sheet and a very efficient organizational structure,” Longe added. “While current market conditions suggest a relatively slow start to 2020, we are well positioned to navigate the near-term headwinds and pricing pressure in the energy market. We expect financial results to improve at DynaEnergetics and NobelClad as the year progresses. DMC’s financial strength will enable us to continue to invest in research and development, new product introductions, and new market development initiatives. Our focus remains on innovation and achieving profit margins that reflect the inherent value our products deliver to customers.”

Guidance

Michael Kuta, CFO, said first quarter 2020 sales are expected to be in a range of $80 million to $84 million versus the $86.4 million reported in the 2019 fourth quarter. At the business level, DynaEnergetics is expected to report sales in a range of $62 million to $65 million versus the $64.6 million reported in last year’s fourth quarter, while NobelClad’s sales are expected in a range of $18 million to $19 million versus the $21.8 million reported in the 2019 fourth quarter. Consolidated gross margin is expected to be in a range of 34% to 35% versus 35% in last year’s fourth quarter.

First quarter selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense is expected in a range of $16 million to $17 million versus the $16.2 million reported in the 2019 fourth quarter, while amortization expense is expected to be approximately $350,000. Interest expense is expected to be approximately $400,000.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected in a range of $14 million to $15 million versus $17.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Earnings per share are expected in a range of $0.50 to $0.55 versus adjusted earnings per share of $0.65 in the 2019 fourth quarter.

“With respect to 2020, we anticipate sales will begin to improve during the second quarter as new products from DynaEnergetics take hold in the market,” Kuta said. “However, it is difficult to predict the impact macro developments, such as the Coronavirus outbreak in China, will have on economic activity and oil and gas demand during the balance of the year. Based on our current assessment of the market, we expect full-year 2020 sales in a range of $370 million to $400 million versus the $397.6 million reported in 2019. Sales at DynaEnergetics are expected in a range of $280 million to $300 million versus the $310.4 million reported in 2019, while NobelClad’s sales are expected in a range of $90 million to $100 million versus the $87.1 million in 2019. Full-year gross margin is expected in a range of 34% to 35% versus the 36% reported in 2019.”

Full-year SG&A is anticipated in a range of $62 million to $64 million versus the $65.5 million reported in 2019. Full-year amortization expense is expected to be approximately $1.3 million versus the $1.5 million reported in 2019.

Interest expense in 2020 is expected to be approximately $700,000, down from the $1.6 million reported in 2019. The effective tax rate for 2020 is expected to be in a range of 28% to 29%.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in a range of $80 million to $90 million versus adjusted EBITDA of $93.8 million in 2019. Full-year net income per share is expected in a range of $3.00 to $3.30 versus adjusted net income per share of $3.75 reported in fiscal 2019.

Capital expenditures in 2020 are expected to be in a range of $20 million to $25 million.

Management will hold a conference call to discuss these results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern (3:00 p.m. Mountain).

DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Change Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sequential Year-on-year NET SALES $ 86,367 $ 100,094 $ 90,318 -14 % -4 % COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD 56,146 63,870 58,879 -12 % -5 % Gross profit 30,221 36,224 31,439 -17 % -4 % Gross profit percentage 35.0 % 36.2 % 34.8 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 9,220 10,128 10,902 -9 % -15 % Selling and distribution expenses 6,944 6,983 6,334 -1 % 10 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 355 394 579 -10 % -39 % Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments 13,203 5,898 561 124 % 2,253 % Total costs and expenses 29,722 23,403 18,376 27 % 62 % OPERATING INCOME 499 12,821 13,063 -96 % -96 % OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME: Other (expense) income, net (661 ) 170 (163 ) -489 % -306 % Interest expense, net (385 ) (387 ) (519 ) 1 % 26 % INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (547 ) 12,604 12,381 -104 % -104 % INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) PROVISION 4,741 5,689 (2,890 ) -17 % 264 % NET INCOME (LOSS) (5,288 ) 6,915 15,271 -176 % -135 % NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE: Basic $ (0.36 ) $ 0.47 $ 1.02 -177 % -135 % Diluted $ (0.36 ) $ 0.46 $ 1.02 -178 % -135 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 14,640,110 14,632,276 14,576,522 — % — % Diluted 14,640,110 14,851,166 14,676,240 -1 % — % DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.125 $ 0.125 $ 0.02

DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)

(unaudited)

Twelve months ended Change Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Year-on-year NET SALES $ 397,550 $ 326,429 22 % COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD 252,627 215,734 17 % Gross profit 144,923 110,695 31 % Gross profit percentage 36.5 % 33.9 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 37,976 38,452 -1 % Selling and distribution expenses 27,475 22,761 21 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 1,544 2,944 -48 % Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments 19,503 1,114 1651 % Anti-dumping duty penalties — 8,000 -100 % Total costs and expenses 86,498 73,271 18 % OPERATING INCOME 58,425 37,424 56 % OTHER EXPENSE: Other expense, net (169 ) (1,202 ) 86 % Interest expense, net (1,554 ) (1,615 ) 4 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 56,702 34,607 64 % INCOME TAX PROVISION 22,661 4,134 448 % NET INCOME 34,041 30,473 12 % NET INCOME PER SHARE: Basic $ 2.29 $ 2.05 12 % Diluted $ 2.28 $ 2.04 12 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 14,579,608 14,529,745 — % Diluted 14,655,350 14,620,635 — % DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.29 $ 0.08

DMC GLOBAL INC.

SEGMENT STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)



DynaEnergetics

Three months ended Change Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 64,604 $ 77,356 $ 63,178 -16 % 2 % Gross profit 24,586 30,543 24,744 -20 % -1 % Gross profit percentage 38.1 % 39.5 % 39.2 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 3,516 5,048 6,577 -30 % -47 % Selling and distribution expenses 4,119 4,405 4,016 -6 % 3 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 260 299 482 -13 % -46 % Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments 12,744 5,880 — 117 % n/a Operating income 3,947 14,911 13,669 -74 % -71 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,472 $ 23,193 $ 15,247 -20 % 21 %





Twelve months ended Change Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Year-on-year Net sales $ 310,424 $ 237,448 31 % Gross profit 122,703 90,623 35 % Gross profit percentage 39.5 % 38.2 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 16,876 21,097 -20 % Selling and distribution expenses 17,260 14,509 19 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 1,162 2,541 -54 % Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments 18,624 — n/a Anti-dumping duty penalties — 8,000 -100 % Operating income 68,781 44,476 55 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 94,541 $ 58,784 61 %

NobelClad

Three months ended Change Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 21,763 $ 22,738 $ 27,140 -4 % -20 % Gross profit 5,786 5,811 6,799 — % -15 % Gross profit percentage 26.6 % 25.6 % 25.1 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 1,324 1,032 1,217 28 % 9 % Selling and distribution expenses 2,687 2,447 2,216 10 % 21 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 95 95 97 — % -2 % Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments 459 18 561 2,450 % -18 % Operating income 1,221 2,219 2,708 -45 % -55 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,390 $ 3,082 $ 4,047 -22 % -41 %

DMC GLOBAL INC.

SEGMENT STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

Twelve months ended Change Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Year-on-year Net sales $ 87,126 $ 88,981 -2 % Gross profit 22,840 20,414 12 % Gross profit percentage 26.2 % 22.9 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 4,703 4,522 4 % Selling and distribution expenses 9,683 7,876 23 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 382 403 -5 % Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments 879 1,114 -21 % Operating income 7,193 6,499 11 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,118 $ 10,825 3 %

DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)



Change Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sequential From year-end ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,353 $ 12,183 $ 13,375 67 % 52 % Accounts receivable, net 60,855 71,689 59,709 -15 % 2 % Inventories 53,728 58,923 51,074 -9 % 5 % Other current assets 9,417 9,206 8,058 2 % 17 % Total current assets 144,353 152,001 132,216 -5 % 9 % Property, plant and equipment, net 108,234 103,670 95,140 4 % 14 % Purchased intangible assets, net 5,880 6,251 8,589 -6 % -32 % Other long-term assets 18,954 13,893 4,473 36 % 324 % Total assets $ 277,421 $ 275,815 $ 240,418 1 % 15 % LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 34,758 $ 24,306 $ 24,243 43 % 43 % Accrued anti-dumping penalties — — 8,000 n/a -100 % Contract liabilities 2,736 2,563 1,140 7 % 140 % Dividend payable 1,866 1,866 295 — % 533 % Accrued income taxes 9,651 10,427 9,545 -7 % 1 % Current portion of long-term debt 3,125 3,125 3,125 — % — % Other current liabilities 19,287 21,671 18,217 -11 % 6 % Total current liabilities 71,423 63,958 64,565 12 % 11 % Long-term debt 11,147 25,010 38,230 -55 % -71 % Deferred tax liabilities 3,786 1,469 379 158 % 899 % Other long-term liabilities 18,924 18,302 2,958 3 % 540 % Stockholders' equity 172,141 167,076 134,286 3 % 28 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 277,421 $ 275,815 $ 240,418 1 % 15 %

DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ (5,288 ) $ 6,915 $ 15,271 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 2,138 2,223 1,777 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 355 394 579 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 48 47 46 Stock-based compensation 1,296 1,242 918 Deferred income taxes 2,629 1,236 (3,929 ) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 187 26 48 Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments 13,203 5,898 561 Change in working capital, net 14,930 (6,187 ) 5,822 Net cash provided by operating activities 29,498 11,794 21,093 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (4,833 ) (6,094 ) (18,521 ) Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment 5 — — Net cash used in investing activities (4,828 ) (6,094 ) (18,521 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payments on revolving loans (6,130 ) (7,000 ) (6,150 ) (Payments) borrowing on capital expenditure facility (7,781 ) (782 ) 6,010 Payment of dividends (1,866 ) (298 ) (298 ) Payment of deferred debt issuance costs — — (4 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 199 — 210 Treasury stock purchases (24 ) (123 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (15,602 ) (8,203 ) (232 ) EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH (898 ) (195 ) (63 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 8,170 (2,698 ) 2,277 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of the period 12,183 14,881 11,098 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of the period $ 20,353 $ 12,183 $ 13,375

DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

Twelve months ended Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 34,041 $ 30,473 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 8,316 6,576 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 1,544 2,944 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 178 314 Stock-based compensation 5,204 3,580 Deferred income taxes 4,289 (3,653 ) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 530 78 Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments 19,503 1,114 Transition tax liability — (679 ) Change in working capital, net (9,011 ) (13,109 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 64,594 27,638 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (27,210 ) (45,095 ) Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment 1,263 — Net cash used in investing activities (25,947 ) (45,095 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payments on revolving loans (17,129 ) (1,628 ) (Payments) borrowings on capital expenditure facility (10,125 ) 25,000 Payment of dividends (2,762 ) (1,189 ) Payment of deferred debt issuance costs — (314 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 557 442 Treasury stock purchases (1,103 ) (453 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (30,562 ) 21,858 EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH (1,107 ) (9 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 6,978 4,392 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of the period 13,375 8,983 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of the period $ 20,353 $ 13,375

DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(unaudited)

DMC Global Inc.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended Change Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sequential Year-on-year Net income (loss) $ (5,288 ) $ 6,915 $ 15,271 -176 % -389 % Interest expense, net 385 387 519 -1 % -35 % Income tax (benefit) provision 4,741 5,689 (2,890 ) -17 % -264 % Depreciation 2,138 2,223 1,777 -4 % 20 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 355 394 579 -10 % -63 % EBITDA 2,331 15,608 15,256 -85 % -554 % Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments 13,203 5,898 561 124 % 2,253 % Restructuring related inventory write down — 630 — -100 % n/a Restructuring related accounts receivable write off 131 — — n/a n/a Stock-based compensation 1,296 1,242 918 4 % 41 % Other expense (income), net 661 (170 ) 163 489 % 306 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,622 $ 23,208 $ 16,898 -24 % 4 %





Twelve months ended Change Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Year-on-year Net income $ 34,041 $ 30,473 12 % Interest expense, net 1,554 1,615 -4 % Income tax provision 22,661 4,134 448 % Depreciation 8,316 6,576 26 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 1,544 2,944 -48 % EBITDA 68,116 45,742 49 % Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments 19,503 1,114 1,651 % Restructuring related inventory write down 630 — n/a Restructuring related accounts receivable write off 131 — n/a Anti-dumping duty penalties — 8,000 -100 % Stock-based compensation 5,204 3,580 45 % Other expense, net 169 1,202 -86 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 93,753 $ 59,638 57 %

DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(unaudited)

Adjusted operating income

Three months ended Change Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sequential Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 499 $ 12,821 $ 13,063 -96 % -2 % Restructuring programs: NobelClad 458 18 561 2,444 % -97 % DynaEnergetics 12,745 5,880 — 117 % n/a Restructuring related inventory write down — 630 — -100 % n/a Restructuring related accounts receivable write off 131 — — n/a n/a Adjusted operating income $ 13,833 $ 19,349 $ 13,624 -29 % 42 %





Twelve months ended Change Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 58,425 $ 37,424 56 % Restructuring programs: NobelClad 872 1,114 -22 % DynaEnergetics 18,631 — n/a Restructuring related inventory write down 630 — n/a Restructuring related accounts receivable write off 131 — n/a Anti-dumping duty penalties — 8,000 -100 % Adjusted operating income $ 78,689 $ 46,538 69 %

DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(unaudited)

Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Income per Share

Three months ended December 31, 2019 Pretax Tax Net Diluted EPS Net loss, as reported $ (547 ) $ 4,741 $ (5,288 ) $ (0.36 ) Restructuring programs: NobelClad 458 4 454 0.03 DynaEnergetics 12,745 160 12,585 0.86 Restructuring related accounts receivable write off 131 — 131 0.01 Impact of tax valuation allowances — (1,647 ) 1,647 0.11 Net income, excluding charges $ 12,787 $ 3,258 $ 9,529 $ 0.65





Three months ended September 30, 2019 Pretax Tax Net Diluted EPS Net income, as reported $ 12,604 $ 5,689 $ 6,915 $ 0.46 Restructuring programs: NobelClad 18 — 18 — DynaEnergetics 5,880 77 5,803 0.40 Restructuring related inventory write down 630 — 630 0.04 Net income, excluding charges $ 19,132 $ 5,766 $ 13,366 $ 0.90





Three months ended December 31, 2018 Pre-Tax Tax Net Diluted EPS Net income, as reported $ 12,381 $ (2,890 ) $ 15,271 $ 1.02 Restructuring programs: NobelClad 561 — 561 0.04 Impact of tax valuation allowances — 8,860 (8,860 ) (0.60 ) Net income, excluding charges $ 12,942 $ 5,970 $ 6,972 $ 0.46





Twelve months ended December 31, 2019 Pre-Tax Tax Net Diluted EPS Net income, as reported $ 56,702 $ 22,661 $ 34,041 $ 2.28 Restructuring programs: NobelClad 873 33 840 0.06 DynaEnergetics 18,625 239 18,386 1.25 Restructuring related inventory write down 630 109 521 0.04 Restructuring related accounts receivable write off 131 — 131 0.01 Impact of tax valuation allowances — (1,647 ) 1,647 0.11 Net income, excluding charges $ 76,961 $ 21,395 $ 55,566 $ 3.75

DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(unaudited)

Twelve months ended December 31, 2018 Pre-Tax Tax Net Diluted EPS Net income, as reported $ 34,607 $ 4,134 $ 30,473 $ 2.04 Restructuring programs: NobelClad 1,114 — 1,114 0.08 Accrued anti-dumping duties 8,000 — 8,000 0.55 Impact of tax valuation allowances — 8,860 (8,860 ) (0.60 ) Net income, excluding charges $ 43,721 $ 12,994 $ 30,727 $ 2.07

Return on Invested Capital

Three months ended Dec 31, 2018 Mar 31, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Operating income $ 13,063 $ 20,452 $ 24,653 $ 12,821 $ 499 Income tax provision (benefit) (1) (2,809 ) 4,990 7,371 5,782 5,227 Net operating profit after taxes (NOPAT) 15,872 15,462 17,282 7,039 (4,728 ) Trailing Twelve Months NOPAT 55,655 35,055 Balances as of Sep 30, 2018 Dec 31, 2018 Mar 31, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Allowance for doubtful accounts $ 490 $ 513 $ 574 $ 428 $ 405 $ 967 Deferred tax assets — (4,001 ) (3,843 ) (3,656 ) (3,431 ) (3,836 ) Deferred tax liabilities 849 379 880 458 1,469 3,786 Accrued income taxes 9,299 9,545 5,367 9,419 10,427 9,651 Current portion of lease liabilities — — 2,122 2,016 1,944 1,716 Long-term portion of lease liabilities — — 6,157 9,506 9,487 9,777 Current portion of long-term debt — 3,125 3,125 3,125 3,125 3,125 Long-term debt 41,454 38,230 40,239 32,744 25,010 11,147 Total stockholders' equity 119,390 134,286 148,911 163,501 167,076 172,141 Total invested capital 171,482 182,077 203,532 217,541 215,512 208,474 Average invested capital 187,058 193,497 195,276 Trailing Twelve Months Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) 25 % 29 % 29 % 18 %

DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(unaudited)

(1) Tax calculation for NOPAT: Three months ended Twelve months ended Three months ended Twelve months ended Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2018 Mar 31, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Income before income taxes $ 12,381 $ 34,607 $ 20,058 $ 24,587 $ 12,604 $ (547 ) 56,702 Income tax provision (benefit) (2,890 ) 4,134 4,888 7,343 5,689 4,741 22,661 Effective tax rate (23.3 )% 11.9 % 24.4 % 29.9 % 45.1 % (866.7 )% 40.0 %

DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(unaudited)

DynaEnergetics

Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended Change Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sequential Year-on-year Operating income $ 3,947 $ 14,911 $ 13,669 -74 % -71 % Adjustments: Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments 12,744 5,880 — 117 % n/a Restructuring related inventory write down — 630 — -100 % n/a Restructuring related accounts receivable write off 131 — — n/a n/a Adjusted operating income 16,822 21,421 13,669 -21 % 23 % Depreciation 1,390 1,473 1,096 -6 % 27 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 260 299 482 -13 % -46 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,472 $ 23,193 $ 15,247 -20 % 21 %





Twelve months ended Change Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Year-on-year Operating income $ 68,781 $ 44,476 55 % Adjustments: Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments 18,624 — n/a Restructuring related inventory write down 630 — n/a Restructuring related accounts receivable write off 131 — n/a Anti-dumping duty penalties — 8,000 -100 % Adjusted operating income 88,166 52,476 68 % Depreciation 5,213 3,767 38 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 1,162 2,541 -54 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 94,541 $ 58,784 61 %

DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(unaudited)

NobelClad

Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended Change Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sequential Year-on-year Operating income $ 1,221 $ 2,219 $ 2,708 -45 % -55 % Adjustments: Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments 459 18 561 2,450 % -18 % Adjusted operating income 1,680 2,237 3,269 -25 % -49 % Depreciation 615 750 681 -18 % -10 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 95 95 97 — % -2 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,390 $ 3,082 $ 4,047 -22 % -41 %





Twelve months ended Change Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Year-on-year Operating income $ 7,193 $ 6,499 11 % Adjustments: Restructuring expenses, net and asset impairments 879 1,114 -21 % Adjusted operating income 8,072 7,613 6 % Depreciation 2,664 2,809 -5 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 382 403 -5 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,118 $ 10,825 3 %







