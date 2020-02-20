Globus Medical Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- AUDUBON, Pa., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.



Fourth Quarter:

Worldwide sales increased 8.0% as reported to $211.7 million

Fourth quarter net income was $45.5 million, or 21.5% of sales

Diluted EPS were $0.44

Non-GAAP diluted EPS were $0.49

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was 34.3% of sales.

Full Year 2019:

Worldwide sales increased 10.2% as reported to $785.4 million

Net income for the year was $155.2 million, or 19.8% of sales

Diluted EPS were $1.52

Non-GAAP diluted EPS were $1.68

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was 32.8% of sales.

“Globus Medical capped off a great 2019 performance with strong fourth quarter results. Full year revenue was a record $785.4 million, representing a 10.2% increase over 2018, our third consecutive year of double digit growth,” said Dave Demski, CEO. “Our organic growth rate in Spine sales far exceeded the market and was the highest among the top 6 spinal implant competitors. We sustained a strong finish in Enabling Technologies, demonstrating our ability to compete effectively against much larger players. We showed significant improvement in adjusted EBITDA, as our second half adjusted EBITDA reached 33.9%, despite heavy investments in INR and Trauma. We launched 17 new products across Spine and Trauma in 2019 and completed significant work on several exciting enhancements to our INR portfolio that are expected to launch in 2020.”

Full year 2019 sales were $785.4 million, a 10.2% increase over 2018, and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.68. Worldwide sales for the fourth quarter were $211.7 million, an increase of 8.0% over the fourth quarter of 2018. Revenue from Enabling Technology was primarily due to continued demand for the ExcelsiusGPS® robotics and navigation system.

Fourth quarter sales in the U.S., including robotics, increased by 8.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. International sales increased by 6.4% over the fourth quarter of 2018 on an as-reported basis and 6.2% on a constant currency basis.

Fourth quarter GAAP net income was $45.5 million, an increase of 23.9% over the same period last year. Diluted EPS for the fourth quarter was $0.44, as compared to $0.36 for the fourth quarter 2018. Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the fourth quarter was $0.49, compared to $0.43 in the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 12.3%.

The company generated net cash provided by operating activities of $172.0 million and non-GAAP free cash flow of $101.2 million in 2019. The Company ended the year with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $721.0 million. The company remains debt free.

2020 Annual Guidance

The Company today confirmed full year 2020 guidance with expected sales of $850 million and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.82.

Conference Call Information

Globus Medical will hold a teleconference to discuss its 2019 fourth quarter and full year results with the investment community at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today. Globus invites all interested parties to join the call by dialing:

1-855-533-7141 United States Participants

1-720-545-0060 International Participants

There is no pass code for the teleconference.

For interested parties who do not wish to ask questions, the teleconference will be webcast live and may be accessed through a link on the Globus Medical website at www.globusmedical.com/investors .

The call will be archived until Thursday, February 27, 2020. The audio archive can be accessed by calling 1-855-859-2056 in the U.S. or 1-404-537-3406 from outside the U.S. The passcode for the audio replay is 377-7276.

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Based in Audubon, Pennsylvania, Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at www.globusmedical.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”), management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For example, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, which represents net income before interest income, net and other non-operating expenses, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, provisions for litigation, and acquisition related costs/licensing, and net gain from the sale of assets, is useful as an additional measure of operating performance, and particularly as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period, as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our capital structure, asset base, income taxes and interest income and expense. Our management also uses non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and financial projections. Provision for litigation represents costs incurred for litigation settlements or unfavorable verdicts when the loss is known or considered probable and the amount can be reasonably estimated, or in the case of a favorable settlement, when income is realized. Acquisition related costs/licensing represents the change in fair value of business acquisition related contingent consideration; costs related to integrating recently acquired businesses including but not limited to costs to exit or convert contractual obligations, severance, and information system conversion; and specific costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as banker fees, legal fees, and other acquisition related professional fees, as well as one-time licensing fees. Net gain from sale of assets represents the gain on sale of assets and the offsetting impact of costs incurred through the sale.

In addition, for the period ended December 31, 2019 and for other comparative periods, we are presenting non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, which represent net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the provision for litigation, amortization of intangibles, acquisition related costs/licensing, net gain from the sale of assets, impacts of the U.S. Tax Reform Act and the tax effects of such adjustments. We believe these non-GAAP measures are also useful indicators of our operating performance, and particularly as additional measures of comparative operating performance from period to period as they remove the effects of litigation, amortization of intangibles, acquisition related costs/licensing, net gain from the sale of assets and the tax effects of such adjustments, which we believe are not reflective of underlying business trends. Additionally, for the periods ended December 31, 2019 and for other comparative periods, we also define the non-GAAP measure of free cash flow as the net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for the impact of restricted cash, less the cash impact of purchases of property and equipment. We believe that this financial measure provides meaningful information for evaluating our overall financial performance for comparative periods as it facilitates an assessment of funds available to satisfy current and future obligations and fund acquisitions. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measure of constant currency sales growth is calculated by translating current year sales at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior year period. We believe constant currency sales growth provides insight to the comparative increase or decrease in period sales, in dollar and percentage terms, excluding the effects of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, free cash flow and constant currency sales growth are not calculated in conformity with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These measures do not include certain expenses that may be necessary to evaluate our liquidity or operating results. Our definitions of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, free cash flow and constant currency sales growth may differ from that of other companies and therefore may not be comparable.

Safe Harbor Statements

All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to successfully integrate the international operations acquired from Alphatec, both in general and on our anticipated timeline, our ability to transition Alphatec’s international customers to Globus products, our ability to realize the expected benefits to our results from the Alphatec acquisition, our ability to comply with laws and regulations that are or may become applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, and other risks. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, you should refer to the disclosure contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements,” and in our Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available at www.sec.gov . Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2019

2018 2017

2019 2018 2017 Sales $ 211,667 $ 195,938 $ 176,034 $ 785,368 $ 712,969 $ 635,977 Cost of goods sold 48,760 45,954 40,856 179,975 159,410 150,453 Gross profit 162,907 149,984 135,178 605,393 553,559 485,524 Operating expenses: Research and development 15,496 13,758 11,413 60,073 55,496 43,679 Selling, general and administrative 92,138 83,642 72,958 354,757 311,591 267,817 Provision for litigation 565 5,878 (112 ) 2,190 5,878 2,668 Amortization of intangibles 3,397 3,063 2,238 13,809 9,588 7,909 Acquisition related costs 1,331 392 321 2,575 1,681 1,611 Total operating expenses 112,927 106,733 86,818 433,404 384,234 323,684 Operating income 49,980 43,251 48,360 171,989 169,325 161,840 Other income, net Interest income/(expense), net 4,452 4,167 1,863 17,406 13,278 6,608 Foreign currency transaction gain/(loss) (48 ) 47 227 75 360 909 Other income/(expense) 66 162 150 476 5,642 571 Total other income/(expense), net 4,470 4,376 2,240 17,957 19,280 8,088 Income before income taxes 54,450 47,627 50,600 189,946 188,605 169,928 Income tax provision 8,920 10,876 26,224 34,736 32,131 62,580 Net income $ 45,530 $ 36,751 $ 24,376 $ 155,210 $ 156,474 $ 107,348 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.37 $ 0.25 $ 1.57 $ 1.60 $ 1.12 Diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.36 $ 0.25 $ 1.52 $ 1.54 $ 1.10 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 99,601 98,516 96,489 99,150 97,884 96,243 Diluted 102,933 101,627 98,726 101,998 101,316 97,887





GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited) December 31, (In thousands, except par value) 2019

2018

ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 195,724 $ 139,747 Short-term marketable securities 115,763 199,937 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $5,599 and $4,226, respectively 154,326 137,067 Inventories 196,314 131,254 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,243 15,387 Income taxes receivable 8,098 7,289 Total current assets 687,468 630,681 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $243,732 and $216,809, respectively 199,841 171,873 Long-term marketable securities 409,514 263,117 Intangible assets, net 78,812 87,323 Goodwill 128,775 123,734 Other assets 21,741 10,364 Deferred income taxes 5,926 13,578 Total assets $ 1,532,077 $ 1,300,670 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 24,614 $ 25,895 Accrued expenses 63,283 59,878 Income taxes payable 1,057 917 Business acquisition liabilities 6,727 6,830 Deferred revenue 5,402 2,598 Payable to broker 10,320 - Total current liabilities 111,403 96,118 Business acquisition liabilities, net of current portion 2,822 3,288 Deferred income taxes 6,023 8,114 Other liabilities 9,377 7,634 Total liabilities 129,625 115,154 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Class A common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 500,000 shares; issued and outstanding 77,395 and 76,143 shares at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 77 76 Class B common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 275,000 shares; issued and outstanding 22,430 and 22,430 shares at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 22 22 Additional paid-in capital 357,320 299,869 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,898 ) (7,172 ) Retained earnings 1,047,931 892,721 Total equity 1,402,452 1,185,516 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,532,077 $ 1,300,670





GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited) Year Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2019

2018

2017

Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 155,210 $ 156,474 $ 107,348 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 52,734 41,630 42,067 Amortization of premium (discount) on marketable securities (1,089 ) 1,677 2,671 Write-down for excess and obsolete inventories, net 2,498 10,475 11,519 Stock-based compensation expense 26,085 21,899 14,686 Allowance for doubtful accounts 3,026 957 1,718 Change in fair value of business acquisition liabilities 1,787 985 1,240 Impairment of intangible assets — 516 Change in deferred income taxes 4,302 971 8,292 (Gain)/loss on disposal of assets, net 866 (3,557 ) — (Increase)/decrease in: Accounts receivable (18,306 ) (21,789 ) (24,955 ) Inventories (50,018 ) (31,382 ) (5,277 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (12,263 ) (7,496 ) (4,774 ) Increase/(decrease) in: Accounts payable 773 (3,008 ) 9,843 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 7,043 14,728 (2,064 ) Income taxes payable/receivable (673 ) (921 ) (3,772 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 171,975 181,643 159,058 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (346,526 ) (537,942 ) (392,895 ) Maturities of marketable securities 247,008 278,049 240,353 Sales of marketable securities 53,786 106,388 122,512 Purchases of property and equipment (70,750 ) (59,697 ) (51,303 ) Collections/(issuance) of note receivable 30,000 — Proceeds from sale of assets — 5,000 — Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired and purchases of intangible and other assets (23,799 ) (14,825 ) (29,944 ) Net cash used in investing activities (140,281 ) (193,027 ) (111,277 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of business acquisition liabilities (6,597 ) (6,739 ) (10,109 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 31,036 39,309 11,735 Net cash provided by financing activities 24,439 32,570 1,626 Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash (156 ) (256 ) 1,979 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 55,977 20,930 51,386 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 139,747 118,817 67,431 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 195,724 $ 139,747 $ 118,817 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Interest paid 79 6 3 Income taxes paid $ 34,139 $ 30,552 $ 59,111





Supplemental Financial Information Sales by Geographic Area: Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2019 2018 2017 2019 2018 2017 United States $ 177,459 $ 163,788 $ 148,012 $ 647,683 $ 593,878 $ 529,882 International 34,208 32,150 28,022 137,685 119,091 106,095 Total Sales $ 211,667 $ 195,938 $ 176,034 $ 785,368 $ 712,969 $ 635,977





Sales by Revenue Stream: Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2019 2018 2017 2019 2018 2017 Musculoskeletal Solutions products $ 197,757 $ 181,638 $ 165,114 $ 738,377 $ 666,040 $ 625,057 Enabling Technologies products 13,910 14,300 10,920 46,991 46,929 10,920 Total Sales $ 211,667 $ 195,938 $ 176,034 $ 785,368 $ 712,969 $ 635,977





Liquidity and Capital Resources: December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2019 2018 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 195,724 $ 139,747 Short-term marketable securities 115,763 199,937 Long-term marketable securities 409,514 263,117 Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities $ 721,001 $ 602,801

The following tables reconcile GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table: Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands, except percentages) 2019

2018

2017

2019

2018

2017

Net income $ 45,529 $ 36,751 $ 24,376 $ 155,210 $ 156,474 $ 107,348 Interest income, net (4,452 ) (4,164 ) (1,862 ) (17,406 ) (13,278 ) (6,608 ) Provision for income taxes 8,920 10,876 26,224 34,736 32,131 62,580 Depreciation and amortization 14,046 11,936 8,294 52,734 41,630 42,067 EBITDA 64,043 55,399 57,032 225,274 216,957 205,387 Stock-based compensation expense 6,437 4,821 4,027 26,085 21,899 14,686 Provision for litigation 565 5,878 (112 ) 2,190 5,878 2,668 Acquisition related costs/licensing 1,652 641 553 3,664 4,488 3,391 Net (gain) loss from sale of assets — — — — (3,593 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 72,697 $ 66,739 $ 61,500 $ 257,213 $ 245,629 $ 226,132 Net income as a percentage of sales 21.5 % 18.8 % 13.8 % 19.8 % 21.9 % 16.9 % Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales 34.3 % 34.1 % 34.9 % 32.8 % 34.5 % 35.6 %





Non-GAAP Net Income Reconciliation Table: Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2019

2018

2017

2019

2018

2017

Net income $ 45,529 $ 36,751 $ 24,376 $ 155,210 $ 156,474 $ 107,348 Provision for litigation 565 5,878 (112 ) 2,190 5,878 2,668 Amortization of intangibles 3,397 3,063 2,238 13,809 9,588 7,909 Acquisition related costs/licensing 1,652 641 553 3,664 4,488 3,391 Net (gain) loss from sale of assets — — — — (3,593 ) — Tax reform impact — — 11,014 — — 11,014 Tax effect of adjusting items (920 ) (2,189 ) (796 ) (3,581 ) (3,437 ) (4,239 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 50,223 $ 44,144 $ 37,273 $ 171,292 $ 169,398 $ 128,091





Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation Table: Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2019

2018

2017

2019

2018

2017

Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 0.44 $ 0.36 $ 0.25 $ 1.52 $ 1.54 $ 1.10 Provision for litigation 0.01 0.06 — 0.02 0.06 0.03 Amortization of intangibles 0.03 0.03 0.02 0.14 0.09 0.08 Acquisition related costs/licensing 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.04 0.05 0.03 Net (gain) loss from sale of assets — — — — (0.04 ) — Tax reform impact — — 0.11 — — 0.11 Tax effect of adjusting items (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.04 ) (0.03 ) (0.04 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.43 $ 0.38 $ 1.68 $ 1.67 $ 1.31

*amounts might not add due to rounding

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Table: Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2019

2018

2017

2019

2018

2017

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 54,266 $ 44,291 $ 44,837 $ 171,975 $ 181,643 $ 159,058 Purchases of property and equipment (15,793 ) (17,159 ) (13,425 ) (70,750 ) (59,697 ) (51,303 ) Free cash flow $ 38,473 $ 27,132 $ 31,412 $ 101,225 $ 121,946 $ 107,755





Non-GAAP Sales on a Constant Currency Basis Comparative Table: Three Months Ended Reported Currency

Impact on Constant

Currency December 31, Sales Current Sales (In thousands, except percentages) 2019 2018 Growth Period Sales Growth United States $ 177,459 $ 163,788 8.3 % $ 8.3 % International 34,208 32,150 6.4 % (49 ) 6.2 % Total Sales $ 211,667 $ 195,938 8.0 % $ (49 ) 8.0 % Year Ended Reported Currency

Impact on Constant

Currency December 31, Sales Current Sales (In thousands, except percentages) 2019 2018 Growth Period Sales Growth United States $ 647,683 $ 593,878 9.1 % $ 9.1 % International 137,685 119,091 15.6 % 2,359 17.6 % Total Sales $ 785,368 $ 712,969 10.2 % $ 2,359 10.5 %

Contact :

Brian Kearns

Senior Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations

Phone: (610) 930-1800

Email: investors@globusmedical.com

www.globusmedical.com



