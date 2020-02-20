Compass Diversified Holdings Provides Shareholders with 2019 Tax Information

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today that by 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time tomorrow, February 21, 2020, shareholders can click on this link: Compass Diversified Holdings Tax Package or a link located in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website that will allow investors access to their individual tax reporting information applicable to their ownership of CODI along with instructions.



Tax Information

On February 24th, the Company will commence mailing shareholders their individual Investor Tax Reporting packages, which contain instructions and a schedule summarizing their allocated share of the Trust’s reportable tax items for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Shareholders should check their 2019 tax statements received from Broadridge or from their brokerage firm in order to ensure that the trustee tax information reported for the company conforms to the information reported. Should you have any questions regarding your Investor Tax Reporting package, please contact Tax Support at 800-573-9088.

CODI is not subject to federal or state income tax and the annual income, losses, deductions or credits of the Trust flows directly to shareholders.

Tax Disclaimer

The tax information above should not be construed as tax advice and is not a substitute for careful tax planning and analysis. You should consult your own tax advisor regarding the specific federal, state, foreign and other tax consequences to you regarding your ownership of shares of the Company’s common stock.

About Compass Diversified Holdings (“CODI”)

CODI owns and manages a diverse family of established North American middle market businesses. Each of its current subsidiaries is a leader in its niche market.

CODI maintains controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries in order to maximize its ability to impact long term cash flow generation and value. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and to make cash distributions to its shareholders.

Our eight majority-owned subsidiaries are engaged in the following lines of business:

The design and marketing of purpose-built tactical apparel and gear serving a wide range of global customers (5.11);

The manufacture of quick-turn, small-run and production rigid printed circuit boards (Advanced Circuits);

The manufacture of engineered magnetic solutions for a wide range of specialty applications and end-markets (Arnold Magnetic Technologies);

The design and marketing of wearable baby carriers, strollers and related products (Ergobaby);

The design and manufacture of custom molded protective foam solutions and OE components (Foam Fabricators);

The design and manufacture of premium home and gun safes (Liberty Safe);

The manufacture and marketing of portable food warming fuels for the hospitality and consumer markets, flameless candles and house and garden lighting for the home decor market, and wickless candle products used for home decor and fragrance systems (The Sterno Group); and

The design, manufacture and marketing of airguns, archery products, optics and related accessories (Velocity Outdoor).

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to the future performance of CODI. Words such as "believes," "expects," "projects," and "future" or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, and some of these factors are enumerated in the risk factor discussion in the Form 10-K filed by CODI with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2018 as retrospectively revised and recast through the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on November 13, 2019, and other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, CODI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Compass Diversified Holdings

Ryan J. Faulkingham

Chief Financial Officer

203.221.1703

ryan@compassequity.com Investor Relations Contact:

The IGB Group

Leon Berman

212.477.8438

lberman@igbir.com



