SP+ Parking Operator at Northwest Arkansas National Airport

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, announced its commencement of parking operations at Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Bentonville, Arkansas.



The XNA parking facilities now operated by SP+ consist of more than 5,000 spaces, including a deck equipped with a parking guidance and level count system that directs customers to open spots. SP+ will also manage the dedicated contract lot and curb-side valet service.

“After another record year of passengers flying into Northwest Arkansas National Airport and the addition of new routes, we are happy to have SP+ helping us effectively manage our growth with new technology and amenities in our parking facilities,” said Kelly Johnson, Airport Director/COO for XNA. “We are committed to offering convenient service to our passengers from the moment they arrive at the airport.”

“We are excited to be a part of XNA’s growth plan with the expansion of parking options and an enhanced customer experience,” added Jason Finch, Senior Vice President, West Airports for SP+.

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for our clients. The Company provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information, visit www.spplus.com.

CONTACT: Jill Nagel Senior Communications Manager jnagel@spplus.com, 312-274-2102



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.