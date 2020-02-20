Adamas to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS), a company dedicated to developing and delivering medicines that make a clinically meaningful difference to people affected by neurological diseases, today announced that Neil F. McFarlane, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences:



SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 27 at 9:00-9:25 a.m. ET

(6:00 a.m. PT)

Cowen Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 4 at 9:20 a.m.-9:50 a.m. ET

(6:20 a.m. PT)

The presentations will be webcast live from the investor relations section of the Adamas website at http://ir.adamaspharma.com/events-presentations . An archived version of the webcast will be available via replay for 30 days following the presentations.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

At Adamas, our purpose and vision are clear: deliver innovative medicines that make a clinically meaningful difference for patients, caregivers and society. We are a fully-integrated company focused on growing a portfolio of therapies to address a range of neurological diseases. In 2018, Adamas successfully launched GOCOVRI® (amantadine) extended-release capsules, the first and only FDA-approved medicine for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications. GOCOVRI is also the only medicine clinically proven to reduce both dyskinesia and OFF. For more information, please visit www.adamaspharma.com .

