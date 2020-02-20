Attorney Kelly Hyman Discusses Top 10 Reasons to Dump Trump

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Although President Donald Trump was acquitted of impeachment charges earlier this month, that doesn’t mean his hands are clean. Attorney Kelly Hyman , an esteemed Miami-based lawyer, and Democrat political and legal analyst has been featured on numerous television and radio spots over the past several months for her candid and eloquent take on why President Trump should not be re-elected in 2020. She is also the author of the book, “Top 10 Reasons to Dump Trump in 2020.”Undoubtedly, Trump is one of the most divisive political figures in recent world history. He is also the first president to simultaneously be the subject of a formal impeachment investigation while running for re-election. Kelly Hyman is one of many Americans who questioned his motives and qualifications and opposed his candidacy from the beginning. The president’s actions since 2016 have reinforced her position on the matter, to say the least. She said there are several reasons Trump should absolutely not be re-elected, but her book presents the 10 strongest arguments for the cause.Kelly Hyman’s top-10 list includes the former reality star and business mogul’s “constant lying,” and spreading false and misleading information, as well as his conflicts of interest, including his dealings with Ukraine as well as unjust and inhumane immigration and deportation policies and strategies. The attorney also names Trump’s endangerment of the environment and various animal species, as well as his rollbacks of water protection policies, among other serious issues.“It’s horrible for future generations,” she said of Trump’s actions and the fallout of his presidency on Politics Done Right with Egberto Willies.In her book, attorney Kelly Hyman illustrates how all sects of society, including the working class, have been negatively affected by the Trump administration. She notes that this is the time for a change and hopes her book will motivate readers to make an educated decision when they head to the polls.More on Lawyer Kelly Hyman Owner of The Hyman Law Firm, P.A., Kelly Hyman has had an illustrious law career and was recently named a 2020 Woman Leader in the Law by ALM. She is a member of the Florida Bar, the Washington D.C. Bar, the New York Bar, as well as the American Association for Justice and the former President of the Federal Bar, Palm Beach Chapter,Kelly Hyman has represented clients in several high-profile cases concerning significant issues. This includes a class-action suit concerning American Spirit, pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Mexico, of which she was on the discovery committee. She also has extensive experience in mass tort litigation and has represented claimants in claims and individual actions at state and federal courts involving significant issues such as tobacco, transvaginal mesh and bladder slings, and water contamination.To learn more about Kelly Hyman and connect with her, visit LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kelly-hyman/ To order, “The Top 10 Reasons to Dump Trump in 2020,” visit https://www.amazon.com/Top-Reasons-Dump-Trump-2020/dp/1948181827



