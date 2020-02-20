Shelby Report to Feature Apple Rush in March Edition

/EIN News/ -- TITUSVILLE, Fla., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (OTC PINK: APRU) (the “company”) says news will break in the upcoming Shelby Report, shouting “Good Day” with cans of its juice drinks. The company is taking a big step with a new print advertisement in the March 2020 issues of the Shelby Report.



The Shelby Report delivers complete supermarket and grocery news and insights to the retail food trade nationwide. It is the key industry source. Its print and online publications aim to educate and inform the entire food supply chain. The Shelby Report has a tremendous reach that encompasses manufacturers, wholesalers, and both independent and chain stores to help build, maintain, and improve their businesses. The company, advisors, and CEO strive to move the brand now.

The April 2020 Shelby Report will feature a news story that will include an interview with Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush Company, Inc.

Tony Torgerud said, “This is a big step and sets in motion my previously announced plans for national brand expansion, while sharing our company’s story with our target market in the most respected industry trade publication with paid and earned media. Again, it is part of my plan to head into the 50th year with what some will see presumptively as Apple Rush’s ‘overnight success.’ We are moving forward on our commitment to the national and international sales rollout of our beverage portfolio.” Torgerud goes on to say, “These are great for the health of our customers and the health benefits of apples and apple juice are not new and we look forward to working with our distribution network to continue our portfolio expansion.”

Below are the links to the upcoming Shelby Report national print advertisement for reproduction:

PDF:

http://aprubrands.com/225-2/

About The Apple Rush Company, Inc.



The Apple Rush Company, Inc., through its subsidiary APRU, LLC, is a distributor of cpg products under the trademarked Apple Rush brand and other labels. The Apple Rush brand has more than 40 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector our goal is to also become the leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide. For more information, please go to www.applerush.com. Also coming soon www.aprubrands.com.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor relations Contact:

Tony Torgerud

888-741-3777 x 2



