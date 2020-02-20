Access-Power, Inc. is pleased to announce insight into our new business model called Clones by Drones™

/EIN News/ -- GRAND HAVEN, Mich., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access-Power, Inc., (“ACCR or the Company”), a Grand Haven-based medical marijuana clone corporation, is pleased to announce insight into our business model called Clones by Drones™. The Company is expecting this service to be revolutionary and to generate very good profit margins. Access-Power, Inc. has inventory for over 100 different strains of Medical Marijuana plants. Our baby clones are so beautiful.



We plan to offer a unique service sometime in the future. This e-Commerce website is also Patent-Pending. At the present time, we only plan to offer this service within the State of Michigan. However one day, we will have an interstate option to the website. We will not fail. We are expecting profit-margins in excess of 60-70%.

https://www.clonesbydrones.com

ACCR has plans to build a 20x20 Master Mother Grow Room and a 20x20 Master Cloning Room. We have located facilities in Grand Haven, MI to begin construction. The Company is determined to be one of the most respected companies currently traded on OTC Markets. We found favorable funding today.

In addition, Access-Power, Inc. has in its possession an ATTORNEY LETTER to be filed with OTC Markets. This document will be the first step in our becoming PINK CURRENT at OTC Markets. We will not fail. We continue to believe that our trading float is substantially less than 98,246,146 shares.

The current management of Access-Power, Inc. will do everything to make our business model a success. Access-Power, Inc. will always promise to use best judgement within our operating model. We will return to the throne.

We learned on 2/19/20, our service trademark application for Clones by Drones was assigned to an examiner at the USPTO. This will be the future of marijuana delivery in our Nation. Our shareholders can track the progress of this very important application here:

http://tsdr.uspto.gov/#caseNumber=88690325&caseType=SERIAL_NO&searchType=statusSearch

Access-Power, Inc. is self-funded and there is absolutely NO DILUTION in our common stock. May God bless our Company, as we strive to achieve the unthinkable, and that is to generate profits for our shareholders. Again, we are expecting profit margins for this business in the 60-70% range.

Just keep believing in me, and remember...that our comeback song will always remain the same.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xbhCPt6PZIU

The following should be considered in connection with an evaluation of our business and recent market activities as described above:

SECURITIES ISSUED BY THE COMPANY INVOLVE A HIGH DEGREE OF RISK AND, THEREFORE, SHOULD BE CONSIDERED EXTREMELY SPECULATIVE. THEY SHOULD NOT BE PURCHASED BY PERSONS WHO CANNOT AFFORD THE POSSIBILITY OF THE LOSS OF THE ENTIRE INVESTMENT. PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS SHOULD READ ALL OF THE COMPANY'S FILINGS, INCLUDING ALL EXHIBITS, AND CAREFULLY CONSIDER, AMONG OTHER FACTORS THE VARIOUS RISK FACTORS THAT MAY BE PRESENT.

You should be aware that there are many substantial risks to an investment in our common stock. Carefully consider these risk factors, along with any available information currently reported by the Company (of which there are note), before you decide to invest in shares of our common stock.

If these risk factors were to occur, our business, financial condition, results of operations or future prospects could be

materially adversely affected. If that happens, the market price for our common stock, if any, could decline, and prospective

investors would likely lose all or even part of their investment.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's business, based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and

assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors.

Contact Information:

Patrick J. Jensen

Director

Tel: 616.312.5390

Email: pjensen@myaccess-power.com

Corporate Website: http://www.myaccess-power.com

"Our corporate website is currently under construction to soon reflect our new business model in the Michigan Medical Marijuana Clone sector."

Product Website

http://www.mycbdpets.com

http://www.clonesbydrones.com

Access-Power, Inc.

OTC Ticker: ACCR



