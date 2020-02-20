Delphix and Fujitsu Partner to Fuel Digital Transformations in Japan, Around the Globe

Partnership will enable enterprises to speed cloud initiatives, simplify SAP HANA migration, and deliver new digital customer experiences faster than ever before

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and TOKYO, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delphix , the industry leader in DataOps , today announced it has concluded a partnership with Fujitsu Limited to help enterprise companies use DataOps to accelerate digital innovation initiatives. Through this contract, Fujitsu Limited will resell the Delphix DataOps platform and offer installation support services to customers.



In a world where every company is a data company, organizations across industries are required to not only deliver and secure data across the enterprise but also use it to develop software fast and reliably in order to support key business objectives and improve customer experiences.

Fujitsu’s robust customer ecosystem will now be able to harness the Delphix platform to fuel rapid application development across hybrid cloud environments and drive mission-critical digital transformations faster than ever.

Enterprise organizations leverage the Delphix DataOps platform to accelerate the high-stakes migration to SAP HANA while lowering risk and avoiding disruption of core business operations. Delphix enables SAP-driven organizations to modernize their digital backbone — databases and core business apps — in order to eliminate constraints and quickly release applications that engage and impact customers.

Delphix has been shown to lower average project time for HANA implementations by 20% and save millions of dollars.

“Delphix makes things easy for anyone to execute quickly and safely when it comes to managing business data, which can improve development efficiency and quality in the development of mission-critical systems such as SAP and business applications using Agile and DevOps,” Junichi Azuma, Corporate Executive Officer and EVP, Head of Private Enterprise Business in the Technology Solutions Business at Fujitsu Limited. “By integrating Delphix’s solutions with our extensive knowledge and expertise, Fujitsu will contribute to expanding customers' businesses and realizing their digital transformation.”

Fujitsu is a global leader in providing innovative retail technologies and solutions. This ability is more critical than ever in an age where consumers demand transformative experiences at an increasingly fast clip. Enterprises, therefore, are tasked with maintaining this unprecedented velocity and agility in an increasingly complex, competitive landscape.

Delphix gives organizations fast, secure access to data for business-critical projects. The Delphix platform enables multi- and hybrid cloud strategies in order to optimize software delivery, reduce costs, and maintain a competitive edge.

“Data sits at the heart of enterprise applications and transformation programs,” said Jedidiah Yueh, Delphix CEO and Founder. “As enterprises continue to innovate and migrate to the cloud, data management has become increasingly difficult and critical. With the Delphix data platform and Fujitsu’s global leadership and expertise, customers will have a powerful combination to drive successful transformations and ongoing innovation.”

About Delphix

Delphix’s mission is to empower businesses to accelerate innovation through data. In a world where every company is becoming a data company, the Delphix DataOps Platform gives enterprises access to fast, compliant data to fuel application development, analytics, and AI while minimizing data risk. For more information, visit www.delphix.com or follow us on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

