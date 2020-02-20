/EIN News/ -- Press release – No. 01 / 2020





Zealand Pharma to attend 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Copenhagen, February 20, 2020 – Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Dulac and Chief Financial Officer Matt Dallas plan to attend the 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on February 27, 2020 in New York.

Zealand Pharma is scheduled to present at 9:00 AM Eastern. A webcast of the presentation will be accessible via http://wsw.com/webcast/svbleerink34/zeal/ . A recording of the webcast will be available following the conference on the Investor section of Zealand Pharma’s website.

Please refer to individual conference websites for information and updated schedules.





For further information, please contact:

Zealand Pharma Investor Relations

+45 50 60 38 00 investors@zealandpharma.com

Lani Pollworth Morvan, Investor Relations and Communication

lpm@zealandpharma.com





About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen and New York: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market. Zealand’s current pipeline of internal product candidates focus on specialty gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. Zealand’s portfolio also includes two clinical license collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and pre-clinical license collaboration with Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Zealand is based in Copenhagen (Søborg), Denmark. For further information about the Company's business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com or follow Zealand on LinkedIn or Twitter @ZealandPharma.

